Twin Peaks Episode 5 Recap: Did We Just Meet [Spoiler]'s Demon Spawn?

So many familiar faces popped up in “Part 5” of Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival — and I think we can see all the far-flung storylines just starting to come together. But it was a minor footnote that finally got me bubbling over with excitement. As the credits rolled, a familiar name popped up in the crawl: angular young actor Eamon Farren is playing (drumroll) “Richard Horne.” That’s Horne, as in Horne’s Department Store, and “I’m Audrey Horne and I get what I want.” (And yes I stood up from my couch and screamed out “He’s a Horne!” as his name went by).
Look, these new Twin Peaks episodes have been challenging (sometimes very challenging) television. It plays by its own rules, and doesn’t seem to give a damn about pacing or continuity. But for the hardcore fans, the series is a slowly unfolding Christmas present, dropping wondrous and sentimental gifts into your lap, one at a time. The name Richard Horne is one of those gifts. But is this new monster (and make no mistake, he’s a hellion from hell) Audrey’s son? Brother? Nephew? Is he the Richard of “Richard and Linda” that the Giant told Coop about? We don’t know yet. But his appearance is making me question whether Audrey is actually the “mysterious billionaire” behind the glass box in the premiere. Maybe her storyline is darker, seedier… Maybe she’s up north, running One Eyed Jacks? (And covering her injuries from the bank vault explosion by wearing Blackie’s old black gowns). All will (hopefully) be revealed. But let’s get on with the recap:
IN TWIN PEAKS | Donna’s old boyfriend Mike Nelson (like Bobby Briggs before him), has gone straight. No longer a teen hoodlum dealing cocaine, he’s now a working stiff, stuck in an office — where he refuses to hire (and viciously chews out) job applicant and deadbeat coke-head Steven Burnett. (Ah the irony and the passage of time). Steven is married to Becky — who works at the Sweet Loaf Bakery. But in order to support her husband’s drug habit, she’s borrowing money from her mom Shelly at the Double R Diner. Norma doesn’t like it. It’s sad to see Becky dragged down by the wrong guy, just like Leo did to Shelly. (Again, the echoes of yesterday). That shot of Amanda Seyfried starring up at the sky though — high on coke like Laura Palmer before her — and smiling at the wonders of the world: that was gorgeous. Meanwhile, Sheriff Frank Truman is coping with his fed-up wife Doris, and consoling sick brother Harry S. over the phone. And Dr. Jacoby — aka Dr. Amp – has a vlog! He rants about nutrition and freedom to his loyal followers Nadine (Nadine! Watching from her very own drapery shop!) and Jerry Horne, who’s getting high in the woods. That vlog (and golden sh-t shovel infomercial) was a fantastic contemporary techno-update for our old friends and a highlight of the episode. And evil little Richard Horne, ensconced in Donna’s old booth at the road house (she memorably cried on James’ shoulder there — rewatch episode 14 — trust me) is wrapped up in a drug running scheme with that jerky Deputy Chad. And hello to Suburgatory’s Jane Levy as Elizabeth. I think she’ll be back.
IN LAS VEGAS | Good Coop is still stumbling through Dougie’s life (and a still difficult to love storyline). He gets emotional staring at Dougie’s offspring Sonny Jim (but why?) and finds himself strangely drawn to a statue of a cowboy/lawman in front of his office. Is foggy Coop recalling his previous life? Or his old partner Sheriff Truman? Or perhaps Cooper’s favorite Jimmy Stewart movie The FBI Story? Hard to say. Hard to follow. The assassins are still after Dougie, and their frustrated boss Lorraine seems terribly reluctant to text (on a Blackberry?) the word “Argent” (and numbers 169/2) to a mysterious box in Buenos Aires (Agent Phillip Jeffries disappeared there in 1987). Also, some thugs try to steal Dougie’s car (still abandoned in the sad Poltergeist-y neighborhood) and it explodes — terrifying the little boy with the druggie mom. Jade mails Cooper’s hotel key back to the Great Northern, and the Mitchum brothers (with their “trippleganger” ladyfriends, showgirls Mandie, Candie & Sandie) make their ominous debut in Dougie’s lucky casino. Did I mention this storyline may all be taking place in 2003? (would explain the Blackberry). Check the registration tag on Dougie’s license plate.
IN SOUTH DAKOTA | The medical examiner found Dougie’s ring inside the headless body’s (echoes of the poker chip in Laura’s stomach). And the headless body probably belongs to Major Briggs — setting off some alarm bells at the Pentagon. Evil Coop, who is still in prison, looks in the mirror (great callback to series finale) and, for a moment, he half-morphs into BOB — he’s still with him. Evil Coop’s one phone call — during which he name-checls a “Mr. Strawberry” — turns the prison upside down.
AT FBI HQ | Agent Tammy Preston is comparing Good Coop and Evil Coop’s fingerprints. Are they reverse images of each other? And is she wearing a black lace blouse to work at the FBI?
Let me leave you on this quizzical note: when Norma spots Becky walking into the diner, she smiles and calls to regular customer Toad to come get the fresh bread. But it’s the Cook (played by now deceased actor Marv Rosand) who responds and walks out. In the series, Toad was played by actor Kevin Young — and Marv Rosand only played the Cook in the Missing Pieces of Fire Walk With Me. What’s going on here? Is this a parallel world? A mixed up identity? A continuity error that nobody cares about but me? Is everybody at the diner nicknamed Toad? Is the real Toad off hiding somewhere with Annie Blackburn, Josie and Lara Flynn Boyle?
BTW, welcome back to the more frequent music of Angelo Badalamenti – your scoring was missed! —Written by M.T. Wentz
In the script for Fire Walk with Me the cook in the Double R is called Toad.
“After a while the cook, TOAD, calls from the kitchen.”
Indeed, you are correct. But Marv (or Marvin) Rosand has never been billed as Toad. He’s billed as Cook. And nobody but you (and I) know that he was offhandedly name checked as Toad in the script for FWWM (but that never made it into the movie). Also, isn’t is slightly odd to switch one character’s name to another character – especially when you have very identifiable actor Kevin Young playing Toad for 4 episodes of the series? I sometimes wonder if Lynch just grabbed the name Toad out of the 2nd season and didn’t really know (or care) who it was. Or maybe he has some great affection for Marv Rosand. In any event, it was jarring to hear the name Toad applied to somebody else all of a sudden. The mysteries just keep comin. (Speaking of which – Andrea Hays was credited as Heidi in Part 5, but I didn’t see her. Too busy jump starting the old man, I guess).
Really enjoyed Part 5. I feel like we are finally getting somewhere. I loved Dougie’s obsession with the coffee. I am patiently waiting the return of our Coop. Hoping it happens before Part 18.
Yes! I too suddenly felt like we were finally starting to see the light through the sycamore trees. I don’t love Dougie but I do enjoy his foggy recognition of things from Coop’s world: the SYCAMORE street sign and the word AGENT and COFFEE, etc. Let’s just move it along please. Move it along. A little Dougie goes a long way and I want to get away from him and back to our beloved hero Good Coop!
Don’t get me wrong, I have loved Twin Peaks since the season 1 premiere back in 1990, but these episodes drag on unnecessarily. They could benefit from another go at editing these scenes down. Regardless, I do find the mysteries tantalizing and dark and creepy, and yet they still don’t hold a candle to season 1 (or the first 3rd and last 3rd of season 2). There was something darkly beautiful and mysterious about that first season, and they were fun. These are a kind of a chore to sit through. And whats with the over the top bad acting that punctuates certain scenes a la Truman’s wife? And how many episodes are we going to have to endure with DougieCoop shuffling around like an obvious mental patient or stroke victim and no one in his family or at work can detect this or take him for medical evaluation? And five episodes into the new season, and it barely takes place in Twin Peaks. It really shouldn’t even be called Twin Peaks at this point. Final thought – I don’t even think we are going to get any answers to any of these mysteries at the end of the 18 episodes as Lynch loves mysteries to be unsolved/unresolved.
I feel your pain, Ken. I’m a hard core TP fan since 1990 – and you and I have been waiting 26 years for our baby to return. The pacing is very – very – extremely – very – slow. And in my opinion that is KILLING all the comedy. Andy and Lucy don’t seem funny to me now. The pacing has turned them into a strange existential play (more like a bad production – the kind you’d see below times square – of a strange existential play). But we can’t really judge the new episodes against the old. Remember how different the movie was than the series? Remember how jarring it was to see our favorite characters suddenly acting out a dark, sad drama in FWWM? Remember how we cried and held hands after the movie? And then about 10 years later we realized that the movie was a different animal all together and stood on its own merits? Perhaps we need to look at these new episodes through a new lens. There is much to be loved within. And yes – there is a bit of terrible acting going on. Mostly from actors in smaller parts. Did Lynch just stop directing people? Are they all allowed to do whatever they want now? Truman2’s wife Doris was… let’s just say she was challenging. Like Agent Preston and some of the characters in South Dakota (they know who they are).
Lynch has always had his actors doing over the top “bad acting” to emphasize both dramatic and comedic situations. It was delightful to see Cathy Moriarity (Jake LaMotta’s wife/Sally Fields’ rival in “Soapdish” do a beat down on Robert Forster–an “all-time Man’s Man”). I loved it. And if you can’t allow for Lynch’s pacing, you just don’t understand that he uses the time/space continuum as a plaything; just chill and go with the flow. His flow.
Oh I’m down with the flow, Joe. Just not in the scenes that are meant to be comic. And that’s not Cathy Moriarty as Doris, Truman2’s wife. It’s Candy Clark – notably of American Graffiti. Pull it together Snazzy!
Absolutely loved the episode. This is going to be a great summer!
I finally got on board last night. Richard Horne brought me around. Along with Nadine, Jacoby’s webcast, that shot of Amanda Seyfried in the car (!), Mike Nelson, Steven Burnett, the little boy in Vegas who watches the car explode, Badalamenti’s score, Jane Adams’ stand up jokes, and that beeping box in Buenos Aires. When was the last time a show had you standing up by the end – walking ever closer to your TV – desperate for it NOT to end – and furious about having to wait a week for the next installment?
Totally agree with you– my head exploded when Mike Nelson and Nadine appeared, and Richard Horne! Who is he and how is he related to Audrey/Ben??
I’m also wondering, since Philip Jeffries (and Argentina) has been referred to multiple times, do you think we’ll meet him? And who might play him since David Bowie sadly cannot?
Good questions, HowsAnnie. First off, I think Richard is Audrey’s son. Although he could be her nephew, brother or cousin. Ben, Jerry, Johnny and Sylvia are all potential parents here. And secondly, yes I think Phillip Jeffries is going to appear. Seemed like that beeping black box was standing in for him (and what was going on when it morphed into a seeming little smudge of gum?). The rumor is that Tim Roth will be playing Jeffries – stepping in for David Bowie, RIP. But remember that Jeffries has a southern accent – and that was (apparently) not his voice on the phone with Bad Coop. If Roth indeed plays the role – it wouldn’t be the first time a Twin Peaks role has been recast (Lara Flynn Boyle and Moira Kelly both played Donna, Johnny Horne was recast after the pilot, and Mrs. Tremond’s grandson was David Lynch’s son and then Jonathan Leppell).