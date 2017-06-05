Manhunt: Unabomber: Paul Bettany Eludes the FBI in Explosive New Trailer

O.J. Simpson, the Menendez brothers… now it’s the Unabomber turn in TV’s ’90s true-crime resurgence.

Discovery has released a trailer for the eight-episode limited series Manhunt: Unabomber — debuting Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 9/8c — which stars The Avengers alum Paul Bettany as domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski, who killed three people and injured dozens of others by sending them lethal bombs through the mail. And Bettany looks appropriately terrifying, both in Kaczynski’s infamous hoodie (the one immortalized in “the most famous police sketch in history”) and with the scraggly-beard, crazy-eyes look Kaczynski had when he was finally captured in his remote Montana cabin in 1996.

RELATEDJane Lynch to Play Janet Reno in Discovery’s Unabomber Series

Sam Worthington (Avatar) co-stars as FBI profiler Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald, who’s tasked with bringing Kaczynski to justice, even when others in the bureau insist that “his victims are totally random.” (The Unabomber’s attacks were later revealed to be targeting people connected to modern technology.) Fitz insists that Kaczynski’s fractured psyche is key to cracking the case: “He feels underappreciated, victimized… and he’s angry.”

The cast also includes Chris Noth as Don Ackerman, who heads up the Unabomber task force, and Jane Lynch, who plays U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno (complete with brunette wig). The footage of the carnage caused by Kaczynski’s bombings is downright chilling — and when Kaczynski is finally arrested, Fitz is the one who’s sent in to talk to him, Silence of the Lambs-style, in order to secure a guilty plea.

Press PLAY on the video above to get a first look at Manhunt: Unabomber, then hit the comments with your first impressions.