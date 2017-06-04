Megyn Kelly Asks Putin: Do You Have Something Damaging On Trump?

The Megyn Kelly Era is officially underway at NBC.
After months of buildup, the former Fox News personality launched her Sunday Night newsmagazine this weekend with her much-ballyhooed interview with Vladimir Putin. During their sit-down, Kelly came right out and asked the Russian president if he had “something damaging” on President Donald Trump.
While he never explicitly denied the idea, Putin dismissed the host’s questioning as “nonsense,” insisting “we didn’t have any relationship at all. There was a time when he used to come to Moscow, but I never met with him.
“We have a lot of Americans who visit us,” he continued. “Right now, I think we have representatives from a hundred American companies that have come to Russia. Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something? Have you all lost your minds over there?”
During the interview, which was filmed on Friday in St. Petersburg, Russia, Kelly also asked about Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election between then-Republican candidate Trump and Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.
“They have been misled, and they aren’t analyzing the information in its entirety,” Putin said of U.S. Intelligence committees who have concluded that there was tampering. “I haven’t seen even once any proof of Russian interference in the presidential election in the United States.”
“You had said for months that Russia had nothing to do with interference in the American election, but this week you floated the idea of patriotic hackers doing it. Why the change, and why now?” Kelly asked. In response, Putin went so far as to suggest that perhaps Russia was framed by U.S. hackers.
“French journalists asked me about those hackers, [and] I told them the same thing I can tell you: Hackers can be anywhere,” Putin began. “They can be in Russia, in Asia, even in America… There can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States.” He then suggested that Stateside hackers might have “shifted the blame, as we say, onto Russia.
“In the midst of a political battle, by some calculations it was convenient for them to release this information, so they released it, calling out Russia,” Putin alleged. “Can you imagine something like that? I can.”
EXCLUSIVE: Putin tells @megynkelly hackers could have meddled in U.S. election from anywhere, including U.S. itself https://t.co/lOlid9J88y pic.twitter.com/jAPEdwmslx
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 2, 2017
As for other notable soundbites from Kelly’s Q&A with Putin…
* When asked if he was aware of any meetings between Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and members of the Trump campaign, Putin said that “there were no meetings.” If there were, he had “no idea. I’m being completely honest with you.”
* Later asked about Jared Kushner’s alleged attempt to establish a secret communications channel with the Russian government, Putin insisted that “no proposal like that came to me.”
* On his alleged relationship with former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, with whom he was photographed with back in 2015: “I made my speech, then we talked about some other stuff, and I got up and left. And then afterwards I was told, ‘You know there was an American gentleman, he was involved in some things. He used to be in the security services.’ That’s it. I didn’t even really talk to him. That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr. Flynn.”
What were your biggest takeaways from Megyn Kelly’s sit-down with Vladimir Putin? And overall, what are your thoughts on the series premiere of Sunday Night? Grade it via our poll, then weigh in below.
This woman isn’t exactly a hard hitting journalist. She’s not going to get him to say anything he doesn’t mean to say.
Seems like she did. She didn’t ask if Russians were spying on us.
why would anyone even watch this?
the man is an evil lying communist dictator.
lying through an interview is easy for him.
waste of anyone’s time.
President Putin is not evil, although he is fallen like the rest of us. He is not a dictator; he would have a very different domestic and foreign policy if he were. He is not a communist; the Communist Party of Russia, although small are his most vocal and pestering critics.
I can’t really tell between Putin and Trump who is copying who, after tonight..Gave her B.
We all know Putin is the most trustworthy person on the planet, so of course we have no reason to believe that the journalist-murdering, tyrannical authoritarian is telling us anything but the truth. “Putin said that ‘there were no meetings.’ If there were, he had ‘no idea. I’m being completely honest with you.'” That’s how you know someone’s not being completely honest with you.
So when are journalists finally going to come prepared statements that are blatantly contradicted by previous remarks? Seriously, get with the times, people, stuff is recorded and can be shown in real time. You can probably predict what people will say and be prepared to show them the contradiction.
The fact that we even have an American “journalist” interviewing him and airing it on American television is a travesty in and of itself.
Why should not any head of state or political figure in any country be interviewed?
Wait. We can’t just IGNORE Russia. If the coach of your favorite sports team did NOT try to find out everything he could about the opposing teams —game/play plans, secret signals, coaching styles, players strengths and weaknesses, health of players, players looking to be traded — would you think that they were doing THEIR job? Would you really think that your team was doing right for their fans and franchise if the coach only relied on what he read in the papers or heard on TV sports reports, because, heavens, it would be criminal if he tried to talk to people associated with, or in-the-know, about any other team. How could he EVER have any informed game plan? Isn’t this exactly what these network “news people” and “the opposition” are trying to do to the President — PREVENT him from doing the JOB he was ELECTED to do!
Megan Kelly is a marginal interviewer