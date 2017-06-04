UnREAL Season 3 Delayed Until 2018

UnREAL fans will have to wait a while longer to meet Everlasting‘s first female suitor.

Lifetime is now confirming what Constance Zimmer first revealed on Twitter late Sunday: the drama — which wrapped its second season in August 2016 — will not return with Season 3 until 2018. Zimmer posted a selfie with co-star Shiri Appleby and urged fans to “hang in there” until the series resumes in “the first part of 2018.”

UnREAL‘s third season will switch things up by introducing Everlasting‘s first “suitress,” Selena, played by Master of Sex alum Caitlin FitzGerald. Behind the scenes, the Bachelor sendup also underwent a major change. As previously reported, executive producer Stacy Rukeyser succeeded Carol Barbee as showrunner in the wake of a sophomore slump that resulted in one of the Best Shows of 2015 becoming one of the Worst Shows of 2016. At the time of the announcement, UnREAL was slated to return this summer.

UnREAL‘s Season 3 renewal came all the way back in June 2016, ahead of its Season 2 premiere.

Are you surprised by the extra long wait for UnREAL, or did you half-expect something was up when the show wasn’t scheduled to premiere in June as it had its first two seasons?