UnREAL Season 3 Delayed Until 2018

UnREAL fans will have to wait a while longer to meet Everlasting‘s first female suitor.
Lifetime is now confirming what Constance Zimmer first revealed on Twitter late Sunday: the drama — which wrapped its second season in August 2016 — will not return with Season 3 until 2018. Zimmer posted a selfie with co-star Shiri Appleby and urged fans to “hang in there” until the series resumes in “the first part of 2018.”
UnREAL‘s third season will switch things up by introducing Everlasting‘s first “suitress,” Selena, played by Master of Sex alum Caitlin FitzGerald. Behind the scenes, the Bachelor sendup also underwent a major change. As previously reported, executive producer Stacy Rukeyser succeeded Carol Barbee as showrunner in the wake of a sophomore slump that resulted in one of the Best Shows of 2015 becoming one of the Worst Shows of 2016. At the time of the announcement, UnREAL was slated to return this summer.
UnREAL‘s Season 3 renewal came all the way back in June 2016, ahead of its Season 2 premiere.
Are you surprised by the extra long wait for UnREAL, or did you half-expect something was up when the show wasn’t scheduled to premiere in June as it had its first two seasons?
Unacceptable,are they Game of Thrones now?lol
UnREAL was a perfect summer show. I don’t think putting it on during the winter is such a good idea.
Wth. Why???
Final nail in the coffin after that terrible second season
Might as well cancel it now.
Why do networks do stupid stuff like this? It is a good summer show, they established it there perfectly for 2 seasons why do they suddenly think that putting it on during the regular TV season is a good move? Idiots. There’s a very good chance that most people will have forgotten about it or at least what happened last that they won’t tune in. Between this and I’m still not over the cancellation of the Witches of Eastwick, they really deserve the criticism that they are getting.
East End. Witches of Eastwick was the 80s movie w Cher. I agree not only did Unreal hit a slump creatively but it’s ratings weren’t all that great either. I think they should either pull the plug on this show or maybe send it to Hulu. Lifetime really screwed up cancelling both Witches of East End and Devious Maids on cliffhangers. They obviously have no concern for the fans of these shows.
Bring back Devious Maids!!!
This is the perfect summer guilty pleasure! As much as I will miss it this summer, I hope airing during a different part of the season will help it’s ratings.
As a summertime guilty pleasure on in the winter? Doesn’t make much sense =/