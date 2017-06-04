Sister, Sister: Tia and Tamera Mowry Prepping Sitcom Revival

Is the world ready for more sibling synchronicity?

In a new interview, Tia Mowry confirms that she and sister Tamera Mowry are attempting to revive Sister, Sister. Unfortunately for the twinning stars of the ‘1990s sitcom, the effort is proving to be something of a struggle.

VIDEOSRaven’s Home Trailer: Watch Raven and Chelsea Reunite on Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven Spinoff

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” Mowry tells Nylon. “I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be.

“We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides,” she continues. “They’re slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy.”

RELATEDFuller House Renewed for Season 3

For those unfamiliar with the ABC-turned-WB sitcom, Sister, Sister was essentially TV’s answer to The Parent Trap. The Mowry sisters starred as Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell, adopted twins separated at birth who were reunited as teenagers during a chance encounter at a shopping mall. After finding each other, Tia and her mother, Lisa (227‘s Jackée Harry), moved in with Tamera and her father, Ray (WKRP in Cincinnati‘s Tim Reid), becoming one big happy family.

Sister, Sister began as a midseason replacement on ABC in 1994, before ultimately being cancelled after Season 2 due to low ratings. The now-defunct WB network, still in its infancy, then picked up the struggling sitcom, where it ran for an additional four seasons before ending in 1999.

RELATEDGirl Meets World Creator Reveals What Fans Would Have Seen in Season 4

Both of the Mowry twins have kept busy in recent years. In addition to starring on the CW-turned-BET sitcom The Game, Tia has hosted her own Cooking Channel series, Tia Mowry at Home, since 2015. Tamera, meanwhile, has served as a panelist on daytime gabfest The Real since it first debuted in 2013.

Would you be up for more Sister, Sister, or have you had enough ’90s sitcom revivals to last a lifetime?