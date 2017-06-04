One Love Manchester: Ariana Grande Performs at Benefit for Terror Attack Victims — Watch Video

Ariana Grande returned to England on Sunday for a special benefit concert dedicated to the victims of the May 22 terrorist attack in Manchester, which occurred immediately following her concert there.

The event, dubbed One Love Manchester and broadcast on Freeform, was headlined by a resilient Grande, whose initial set included “Be Alright” and “Break Free.” She later returned to sing “Where Is the Love” with The Black Eyed Peas, before she was joined by the Parrs Wood High School Choir for an emotional rendition of “You Are My Everything.” Her performance continued with duets featuring Mac Miller and Miley Cyrus.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here today. I love you all so, so much,” Grande said to the tens of thousands of people in attendance. “I want to thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified.

“I think that the kind of love and unity that you’re displaying is the medicine the world really needs right now,” she continued, “so I want to thank you for being just that.”

The bombing in May left 22 dead and dozens wounded after an ISIS-linked suicide bomber detonated an explosive following her concert at the Manchester Arena.

Approximately 50,000 people attended the One Love Manchester event, held at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Additional performers included Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, Niall Horan, and Marcus Mamford, among others. Grande closed the event with a cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

All proceeds raised will be donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which viewers can also donate to by clicking here.

