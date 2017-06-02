The Originals Director Daniel Gillies Praises 'Outstanding' Phoebe Tonkin Performance (Plus, Watch a Clip)

After playing Elijah Mikaelson for almost seven years — don’t forget he started on The Vampire Diaries! — Daniel Gillies is finally stepping behind the camera on Friday’s Originals (The CW, 8/7c), an opportunity he calls “a bit of a gift horse.”
“To be a participant in a show and to have played a character for as many years as I have, I know the universe and the mythology, as well as the tone of the show,” Gillies tells TVLine. “Just by osmosis, you inherit a complete understanding of what needs to be delivered in an episode. It’s a beautiful thing for an actor who has aspirations of directing, because you have training wheels. You’ve also developed a degree of intimacy with the crew, which is another hurdle you don’t need to leap as a guest director. There are so many things stacked in your favor.”
As for his approach to directing, Gillies says he pulled from his earlier theater days, “where it’s all about the words and the actions.”
“I felt really strongly that one of the aspects that’s most overlooked and forgotten is the thing that needs to be examined and treasured the most, which is the acting itself,” he explains. “When you work in television, particularly television with a fast turn-around, you’re often left to fend for yourself in terms of making decisions for your character. I guess I just wanted to see if I could create an environment where all I did was speak with the actors.”
And while all of his co-stars were “magnificent,” Gillies has particularly lovely things to say about Phoebe Tonkin, whose character is tasked with entering Elijah’s shattered mind in an attempt to put the pieces back together.
“Perhaps because I had the most to do with her character, but Phoebe was just outstanding,” he recalls. “In the cut that I delivered, I thought she did some of the best work she’s ever done on the show. She was so willing and committed. I really hope it’s as good as I remember it being.” (Something tells us it will be.)
As a thank-you for reading this, here’s an exclusive first look at tonight’s episode, in which Marcel and Josh hatch a (likely disastrous) plot to bring back Sofya using The Hollow’s blood:
I’m actually more excited than usual about this upcoming episode. We’ve seen a lot of Klaus’s past, in The Vampire Diaries as well as in The Originals, but not that much of Elijah’s past. Elijah is hands down my favorite male character on the show. Mainly because because he reminds me the most about myself (although I do of course realize that I’m not an all powerful Original Vampire).
Elijah has always been my favorite too. I do see how the writers have intended to deconstruct and sacrifice that character to prop others in contrast such as Klaus and Marcel over the years, especially these last 2 seasons. I don’t agree with that tactic at all. It’s blatant and obvious audience manipulation and lazy writing. But regardless, Elijah is the first Original to ever exist in the shows’ universe and because of Daniel/Elijah largely is the reason the Originals even exists as a family of characters and a spin-off show. At times he has not been given the time/attention he deserves, both on TVD and on TO. He will always be my favorite, though.
I agree with you about how Elijah being use to prop up Klaus and Marcel lately. Which makes me wonder whether, or not Daniel Gillies is leaving the show? I love Elijah , just as much as i love Klaus. Yet this season he doesn’t seem to have much to do beside moon over Hayley, or killing 4 young girls. It’s like they are setting him up for a exit. Could that be the reason why they made Marcel a original?
I love this show, especially Klaus, but it would not be complete without Elijah. He is great. The whole cast is fantastic and the storyline is epic. Cannot wait till tonite’s episode.
I guess the writers listens a bit. I’m happen to learn alittle more about Elijah’s past other than trying to save Klaus for a thousand years. This is good.
Great idea with this episode let’s see how it turns out.
I thought the clip was about hayley
I remember when Paul directed an episode in season 8, he especially praised Candice’s performance. Now Daniel says similar things about Phoebe. It’s cool that girls did good job but how about instead of being so good under their male colleagues leadership, these girls could try to direct an episode themselves for once.
I’m not sure why is it such a boys club, IS, PW, JM, CMD and DG. Some of them directed a few episodes. It’s either a strictly boys club or surprisingly only male actors want to try smth new but girls are lacking ambition and are just looking pretty on/off-screen, that’s all. It’s great that Daniel got this experience though, I’m happy for him, hope to be shocked by that darker side of Elijah.
What an excellent idea! I was thinking the same thing, it’s always been the boys only club directing or producing . I’m sure a girl there would want to try it too or is it that they truly lack ambition like you said? I doubt that. I believe what a man can do, a woman can do it better.
Women are not just made to look pretty, alittle more credit should be in order. This point is really interesting and someone should pay attention to this. Well Daniel I wish you all the best on your directing.
The actors have to ASK for directing chances. If the ladies aren’t interested, they aren’t going to be directed. It’s not a boys club.
i’m excited about tonight’s episode. this whole season has been very stellar, but elijah has slowly been pushed into becoming a monster in favor of klaus becoming less of a monster. it’ll be interesting to see more background on elijah’s character tonight, and hopefully resolve some of that, and have him go back to the character he was on the vampire diaries. i’m also excited for daniel to sort of take the lead here, becuase he’s such an excellent actor and adds so many great things to elijah. it’ll be a pleasure to see how he makes it work in this episode.
i’m also excited because kol’s finally back! for a show that calls itself the originals, they sure make it their mission to have as few originals on it as possible. they just keep killing them off or sending them away.
”The Originals Director Daniel Gillies Praises ‘Outstanding’ Phoebe Tonkin Performance” loooooooooooooooooooool. Reallly?
You really don’t like Phoebe do you?