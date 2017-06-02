The Originals Recap: A Beautiful Mind

Elijah’s death may not have been the ideal excuse for a Mikaelson family reunion, but that didn’t make me any less excited to see Rebekah and Kol back in New Orleans on Friday’s episode of The Originals.
And I use the word “death” loosely. Sure, Elijah was no longer among the living — his entire sire line dropping dead in the episode’s awesome cold open was proof enough of that — but his soul was alive and (mostly) well inside Freya’s pendant. It turns out he was just hiding out in one of his old memories, and after Freya failed to connect with him, it was up to Hayley to put her man’s pieces back together, Humpty Dumpty-style.
Hayley’s journey down the rabbit hole brought her all the way back to Elijah’s hut-dwelling, animal-wearing days, reminding her just how savage her lover used to be — and how he still managed to look like a million bucks, even while donning that damn flashback wig. She put in some solid work on her own, but were it not for Hope’s 11th-hour interference, Hayley would have ended up in his belly for sure. And even though Elijah condition is still considered “not alive,” it was nice to see him standing alongside Hayley and Hope in his subconscious. (I’ll admit, however, I had to keep reminding myself that she’s Klaus‘ daughter, not Elijah’s.)
In other news, The Hollow turned out to be just as dangerous in person as foretold, though far more fashionable. (Come to think of it, how does she know how to walk in heels? Had shoes even been invented when she died?) Marcel received confirmation of The Hollow’s formidability firsthand when he tried to snag some of her blood for a spell to save Sofya, an encounter that ended — as scenes on this show so often do — with Marcel puking up a whole bunch of goopy black acid.
Then came an unexpectedly emotional twist: Rebekah detected the passion with which Marcel was trying to save Sofya, inspiring her to lend him a hand. “There was a time when you’d have gone to these lengths for me,” she told him. Turning to Klaus, she added, “I know that look well. He’s fighting for love.”
And speaking of fighting for love, the final moment of Friday’s episode found Kol heading out of town — that is, until The Hollow approached him with a pretty damn good reason to stick around. She’s now linked to Davina, so as she explained rather plainly, “If you want to keep her safe, you belong to me.”
Other thoughts…
* I was not expecting to see Danielle Campbell again this week, nor next week (according to that promo). Davina is always a sight for sore eyes.
* On that note, let’s get another Cami scene up in here!
* I loved Klaus’ speech to Elijah’s corpse at the top of the hour. No matter how many times these brothers say goodbye to one another, I’ll always get emotional.
* I’m here for Marcel and Josh’s unlikely friendship. (And has anyone heard from Josh’s boyfriend? I was here for that relationship, too.)
Your thoughts on this week’s Originals? Any particular hopes for the final episodes of the season? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.
I am mind blown at how Andy could make this episode sound way more interesting then it actually was. Seriously, I know this is a tv show, but these people should never look after a kid. The child is 7. She shouldn’t be doing major spells. Yes I know, she is suppose to be this all powerful witch, but she is a kid.
The Elijah and Hayley parts were underwhelming. I really had high expectations for these particular scenes, but it left me with a serious case of eye rolling. The red door Elijah was okay, but I expected a major Elijah and Hayley moment with some feels. The Marcel and Rebekah scenes were okay, but I did enjoy the Klaus and Rebekah scenes more. Kol and his desire to save Davina will now put him against the family. Yes, once again the writers go for the easy story. Kol vs the family. Sure they gave him a reason, but I have a feeling that the sacrifice will be Kol, bc who else would the writers go for. I am a little annoyed with how this is playing out.
A couple of weeks ago I called Kol as the death so he could be with Davina, so I’m probably not far off.
Lol so much truth to all of this! I am so tired of Kol being used as a prop to make Hayley the savior all the time though. For once, can the show actually be about the originals? And someone send that child to magic school before these people get her killed.
Kinda boring episode… Once again hope saved the day… Yawn… Always nice seeing Rebecca… Do wonder how the show plans to break hers and/or Marcel’s heart this time… Cuz I’m sure it will happen.
Always here for more Davina. They made a big mistake killing her off. But we don’t need Cami…ever.
Agreed Rachel, please no more Cami scenes.
For starters, how is no one questioning the fact that thousands of people dropped dead at the same time? Surely there must be some secret government agency focusing on the supernatural. Secondly, they need to stop killing originals because of the sireline, they are determined to make vampires extinct, this means that most vampires will likely be Klaus’ or Rebekah’s – more likely Klaus’ because that’s how the writers work. I wouldn’t be surprised if Rebekah dies so only Hope and Klaus have sirelines (Klaus’sunlinked of course).
I didn’t like Hayley saying that she’s the closest to Elijah, his family are, Klaus is, Rebekah is.
This episode was so hyped up by the writers and Daniel Gillies himself, I was underwhelmed. I only enjoyed the Kol/Klaus/Rebekah scenes. I thought Hope saving the day and shouting for her mother was cheesy and unoriginal – and for a family that’s determined to keep Hope’s innocence and safe and out of danger, they sure love putting her in danger. They can’t make their minds up with Hope. One minute she’s not allowed to do magic and needs coddling, the next she’s doing magic, putting herself in danger etc.
Sorry, this sounds to negative, but it feels like the writers keep flip-flopping on certain aspects instead of following through.
Are we ever going to see the really vindictive Klaus again? This softened version of him just isn’t that great. I thought it was going to be harder for Hayley to find Elijah and bring his mind back together.
I’m fine with the way things went with bringing Elijah back but I have alot of complians about the soft Klaus. How come hope growing up make him so soft, with all this threats, this should be him at his best. Forgetting that he went through misery for five years and came back so wick. Please change the tale and give us a real Klaus Mikaelson.
Could Danielle be coming back next season?
Not as a regular, but I think she’s open to being a guest if it works out scheduling wise.
I liked the episode, and its visuals–different and engaging. That one line about Hayley being closer to Elijah than anyone was a bit much, but I did think she had a better chance at finding him than Freya, who really doesn’t have the shared history his other siblings do, or the emotional connection that comes from his love for Hayley. Interesting that he didn’t really recognize her until he heard Hope and connected Hayley with her. Or, that’s how it looked to me.
Not sure what to make of Kol and Davina. He has died so many times, it seems, and it does look like they’re setting it up again. What would be unique is if in the end he does let her go in order to destroy the Hollow, and out of loyalty to his family. He’s seemed only marginally connected in that way, and it would be a different choice. –Glad we’ll apparently see him and Rebekah for the last 3 episodes.
I honestly really hoped for more Hayley and Elijah sentimental scenes. I think it’s dumb how Hayley got so freaked out by the red door, I mean he is an original. I really hope this isn’t the end for them, but Hayley also has a duty being a good mom. But can’t we send Hope to witch school? I think it would be better for her. This episode was really hyped and the outcome was ehh.. how Hope had to save them was really annoying. I was also looking for some more emotion with the whole Rebecca and Marcel scene. They deserve that kind of real closure.
This episode was emotional in most ways. Rebekah always complain about her brother which in fact he tells her the truth about Marcel, how silly. I’m glad Marcel is beginning to see the light, he isn’t all powerful. What was Hayley expecting to find, a Saints Elijah oh please sit up girl! Good Klaus told her you know what we are. I really hope kol isn’t going to put his family at risk just for Davina, as long as he doesn’t turn against his family just for a girl I’m fine with it. He is one of my favorite Mikaelsons, I don’t want to start hating him for that reason. Very good episode and once again. Hope you are an amazing little actress I’m ur fan. I wish to see more of you and your power. Love u.
Still think they are moving towards Klaus/Hayley endgame. OK with Marcus/Sophya. Rebecca is my favorite original, sometimes even more than Elijah, and Rebeccca/Marcus has gotten tiresome. Want Rebecca to get her humanity and her child..