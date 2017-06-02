Drag Race Recap: Which Queen Was Trampled at the 'Gayest Ball Ever'?

When it comes to viscerally disturbing runway looks on RuPaul’s Drag Race, I didn’t think this season’s queens could possibly top that time Nina Bo’nina Brown turned herself into a damn human peach. But I was wrong. So, so wrong.

RELATEDLast Week’s Drag Race Recap: Makeover Week Sends Nina Bo’nina Brown Home With a Whimper

As part of Friday’s main challenge, the final five contestants had to transform into sexy unicorns, an exciting idea in theory, but straight-up haunting in practice. To the queens’ credit, part of what creeped me out about some of their four-legged looks was how good they were; Alexis Michelle looked like a My Little Pony toy come to life, and I refuse to believe this is the first time Shea has ever donned hooves and whinnied while spanking herself. She was simply too good at it.

Of course, slipping into ‘corny costumes was just part of the challenge, appropriately dubbed the “Gayest Ball Ever.” The queens were also required to rock rainbow-centric numbers, as well as looks inspired by the Village People. But unlike the lyrics to one of the Village People’s most famous jams, the contestants found several ways to be unhappy.

RELATEDEureka O’Hara Tells TVLine: ‘I’m Definitely Going Back’ for Drag Race Season 10

The main source of drama this week was Alexis (shocker!), who picked a fight with Sasha Velour over the group’s ribbon-dance number. (Because what kind of gay ball would this be without a group ribbon-dance number?!) Anyway, she called out Sasha for not valuing her ideas, which then led to Sasha admitting that she had an issue with Shea Couleé, and it all just snowballed from there.

Alexis also referred to Sasha’s runway looks as “pedestrian,” which — ironically — was the same word supermodel Joan Smalls used to describe Alexis‘ collection during the judges’ post-runway critiques. So it came as no surprise when RuPaul informed Alexis that she’d be lip syncing for her life against Peppermint.

Once the dust from their battle — set to “Macho Man,” of all songs! — had settled, Alexis heard two of the darkest words ever spoken to a drag queen: “Sashay away.”

Your thoughts on Alexis’ not-so-surprising exit? Drop ’em in a comment below.