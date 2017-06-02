Kevin Can Wait: Leah Remini Returning as a Series Regular in Season 2

Leah Remini is staying put on CBS’ Kevin Can Wait.

After guest-starring in the comedy’s two-part Season 1 finale last month, Kevin James’ former King of Queens leading lady will be rejoining him on the sitcom this fall as a full-fledged series regular, the network announced on Friday.

Remini will reprise her role as tough, wise-cracking police officer Vanessa Cellucci.

James and Remini played house for nine seasons on CBS’ King of Queens.

News of Remini’s return (and promotion) comes three weeks after NBC passed on the actress’ comedy pilot What About Barb?

Kevin Can Wait will kick off its second season on Monday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c.