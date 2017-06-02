Fall TV Preview

Kevin Can Wait: Leah Remini Returning as a Series Regular in Season 2

By /

Leah Remini is staying put on CBS’ Kevin Can Wait.

After guest-starring in the comedy’s two-part Season 1 finale last month, Kevin James’ former King of Queens leading lady will be rejoining him on the sitcom this fall as a full-fledged series regular, the network announced on Friday. 

Remini will reprise her role as tough, wise-cracking police officer Vanessa Cellucci.

James and Remini played house for nine seasons on CBS’ King of Queens.

News of Remini’s return (and promotion) comes three weeks after NBC passed on the actress’ comedy pilot What About Barb?

Kevin Can Wait will kick off its second season on Monday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c.

7 Comments
  1. LK says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:42 PM

    This makes me very happy.

    Reply
  2. Tatiana says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:42 PM

    Hot damn. Now I will have to tune in!

    Reply
  3. justsomeguy says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:45 PM

    Holy smokes didn’t ever think this would happen. Leah and Kevin are comedy gold together. I have no idea how she will fit into the show, but let’s do this thing.

    Reply
  4. Gina says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:51 PM

    Yes! The two episodes Leah guest-starred were the funniest of the season. I tried to like the character Donna, but I just don’t see the comic chemistry between the actors. Would love to see Patton Oswalt make a guest appearance.

    Reply
  5. laurelnev says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:57 PM

    Am I crazy, or does anyone else remember this too? I seem to remember Leah getting her start in a spin-off of Who’s the Boss that centered on young models, living in NYC. Anyone else remember that or what it was called?

    Reply
  6. Susie says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:57 PM

    Well darn, now I’ll have to start watching.

    Reply
