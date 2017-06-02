Thrones' Final Season May Air in 2019 (?!), EPs Officially Out of Spinoffs

Is there a dragon equivalent for #Droughtlander?
Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season may not air until 2019, HBO programming president Casey Bloys says in a recent interview with EW.com.
The fantasy series’ showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have yet to write episodes or determine production schedules for Thrones‘ swan song, but the HBO exec won’t rule out episodes of the final run airing in 2019, telling the site that he’d have “a better sense of that once they get further into the writing.”
Bloys also confirms what Benioff and Weiss themselves said last year: The end of the flagship series will mean the end of the showrunners’ involvement in the world created by George R. R. Martin, so they will not have any part in the prequel spinoffs currently in the works.
In early May, HBO confirmed that it had deals with four writers — Carly Wray (Mad Men), Jane Goldman (X-Men), Brian Helgeland (Mystic River) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island) — to “explore different time periods of Martin’s vast and rich universe. There is no set timetable for these projects. We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.” Then later that month, Martin blogged that another writer, whom he declined to name, was working on a fifth prequel concept.
Benioff and Weiss had been tangentially attached to the project, but that is no longer the case, Bloys says.
“We were hoping to have their names on it out of respect for them, but we understand why they don’t want that,” he says, adding that the executive producers would like to experience the new series as fans.
Honestly not having D&D involved with the prequels is the best possible news I could have gotten.
Hmmm… I feel a lot like Dan and Dave. It’s an incredible series and I’m sad to see it end, but once it’s done, maybe it should be done entirely. Once GoT wraps up, I’ll be ready to leave the world of Westeros on a positive note. A spinoff is a great idea for cashing in but it’s not really necessary. I’m totally prepared to move on.
At the same time, I can think of very few showrunners as committed to their vision and passionate as those two. I don’t know if anyone can really fill those shoes. If the master storytellers are ready to let it go maybe the audience should too.
I agree :) I`d like Game of Thrones to stand alone.
A year and a half? Really? This season has taken forever to come and now we have to wait even longer for the last one. Not good.
Like seriously? This is crap.
Yeah WTF. This is ridiculous.
I agree…this is absolute rubbish!
They could be waiting until GR Martin has a better handle on what’s going to be in his final book and has at least a broad outline before they begin writing their scripts. That way they at least stay true to the books instead of coming up with their own endings.
GRRM is never gonna write that last book.. the sooner we all accept it the better.
Unless he surprises everyone and just makes the next one, his last…. If that one even ever gets released.
Lame
GoT is an expensive show because of “production value”.