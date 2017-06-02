Thrones' Final Season May Air in 2019 (?!), EPs Officially Out of Spinoffs

Is there a dragon equivalent for #Droughtlander?

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season may not air until 2019, HBO programming president Casey Bloys says in a recent interview with EW.com.

The fantasy series’ showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have yet to write episodes or determine production schedules for Thrones‘ swan song, but the HBO exec won’t rule out episodes of the final run airing in 2019, telling the site that he’d have “a better sense of that once they get further into the writing.”

Bloys also confirms what Benioff and Weiss themselves said last year: The end of the flagship series will mean the end of the showrunners’ involvement in the world created by George R. R. Martin, so they will not have any part in the prequel spinoffs currently in the works.

In early May, HBO confirmed that it had deals with four writers — Carly Wray (Mad Men), Jane Goldman (X-Men), Brian Helgeland (Mystic River) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island) — to “explore different time periods of Martin’s vast and rich universe. There is no set timetable for these projects. We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.” Then later that month, Martin blogged that another writer, whom he declined to name, was working on a fifth prequel concept.

Benioff and Weiss had been tangentially attached to the project, but that is no longer the case, Bloys says.

“We were hoping to have their names on it out of respect for them, but we understand why they don’t want that,” he says, adding that the executive producers would like to experience the new series as fans.