Younger Season 4 Trailer: Kelsey and Josh Bond Over Liza's Big Secret

“There’s got to be a better ending to us than this,” Liza tells Josh in the full-length trailer for Younger‘s upcoming fourth season (TV Land, June 28). But after everything that’s gone down between them, is that really possible?

Season 4 picks up immediately following Liza’s bombshell confession to Kelsey — that she’s been lying about her age, in case you haven’t seen the show — and the fallout from that admission. (To quote Kelsey, “S–t’s about to go down.”)

And speaking of Kelsey quotes, TVLine recently visited the set of Younger, where Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff and the rest of the cast teased some of their favorite out-of-context lines from the new season:

ICYM our story from the set of #Younger, the stars shared their favorite out-of-context quotes from Season 4! 😂🤔 @suttonlenore @hilaryduff @nicotortorella @debimazar @bollymernard A post shared by TVLine (@tvline) on May 16, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

While the trailer is full of the usual drama within the group — Charles remains flirty, Diana remains clueless and Maggie remains… busy — there’s a far more unsettling prospect on the horizon: Are Josh and Kelsey headed for a hookup?

“You’re pretty much the only person in the world who understands what I’m going through,” he tells her, which wouldn’t normally concern us — except that this whole trailer is laced with Josh/Kelsey moments.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts (and concerns) below.