Sense8 Cancelled Netflix No Season 3
Courtesy of Netflix

Sense8 Cancelled at Netflix

By /

Consider the sensates’ link broken.

Netflix has cancelled its sci-fi drama Sense8, TVLine has confirmed.

The heady drama from Lana and Lily Wachowski debuted in 2015 and followed a group of strangers from all over the world who suddenly realized they were able to sense each other and communicate using their minds.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end. It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass and outright unforgettable,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of the streaming video service’s original content, in a statement. “Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lily, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”

Season 2, which premiered in May, will be the series’ last.

Do you have thoughts about Sense8‘s end? Hit the comments!

18 Comments
  1. willf310 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:06 AM

    WTH!?!?!

    Reply
  2. N says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:07 AM

    2017 is THE worse. Screw Netflix

    Reply
  3. Phillip says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:08 AM

    So dumb. This was the best show on Netflix.

    Reply
  4. Brenna says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:08 AM

    No!!! The first season was okay but this season was amazing!!!! This makes me so sad.

    Reply
  5. Ed says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:09 AM

    This makes me sad. I know it’s an ambitious show and probably super expensive, but I was hoping for a third season (even if it was fewer episodes, at least to wrap up storylines). I thought Netflix would be different than networks and allow their original series to have closure, not pull the plug and leave narrative threads dangling.

    Reply
  6. Saynay says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:09 AM

    Ugh! I get that this season was rough, but could they at least do a wrap up movie.

    Reply
  7. Kathy Kann says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:09 AM

    Oh no…I truly enjoyed the show.

    Reply
  8. ThomasTheo (@ThomasTheo) says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:10 AM

    I am enraged. How could they cancel one of their best series of all time, without even giving the creators a chance to wrap things up? I thought more highly of you, Netflix. #BringBackSense8

    Reply
  9. Dominique says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:11 AM

    of all the netflix originals they could cancel, this would be the very LAST one they should even consider. no, it’s not over, as they tell us so plainly. there’s still so much to tell and explore. in a time like this where everything slowly seems to go back to what it was like not even 50yrs ago, a show like this is so desperately needed in the world. it’s got so many wonderful, colorful characters and friendship.
    i ask you netflix; what the f#!ck??

    Reply
  10. Ted says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:12 AM

    How on Earth did they say ‘the story has come to an end” when it literaly ended with MAJOR Cliffhanger? smhs @netflix what a dumb statement.
    And they freaking renewed 13RW that was only meant to end with one season only.

    Reply
  11. Lucy says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:12 AM

    Awful, AWFUL decision!! Will definitely miss this emotional, heart-warming, sensible, mind-blowing, all together HUMAN show! Netflix, you disappoint me more and more, season after season.

    Reply
  12. Lucky says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:12 AM

    I hate this news. The second season was amazing and an improvement on the pretty good first season. I’ll miss the show. There was really nothing else like it.

    Reply
  13. Tina says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:15 AM

    Okay I’m officially mad. This is one of the most diverse and opened minded shows produced today and has a huge fan base! Why would you cancel this?! They certainly didn’t wrap it up and ended on a cliff hanger so this was a network decision and a mistake. I am heartbroken.

    Reply
  14. Emily says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:16 AM

    I loved this show, this is really sad!! Even more so since Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger – can’t they at least do a wrap up season/movie?!

    Reply
  15. Naazneen (@miss_naazneen) says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:17 AM

    NO NO NO NO NO! Someone FIX THIS! WTH!!!

    Reply
  16. Aubrey says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:18 AM

    Screw their BS statement. The creators said multiple times that the show would run for about 4-5 seasons and this is NOT a proper ending. First The Get Down now this and Dear White People will probably be next.

    Reply
  17. Nadine says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:18 AM

    Netflix should be ashamed of themselves, they waste money on shows that are utterly ridiculous and cancel a show like this? Very upset and angry, ruined the 1 day of Pride month for me

    Reply
