Sense8 Cancelled at Netflix

Consider the sensates’ link broken.
Netflix has cancelled its sci-fi drama Sense8, TVLine has confirmed.
The heady drama from Lana and Lily Wachowski debuted in 2015 and followed a group of strangers from all over the world who suddenly realized they were able to sense each other and communicate using their minds.
“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end. It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass and outright unforgettable,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of the streaming video service’s original content, in a statement. “Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lily, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”
Season 2, which premiered in May, will be the series’ last.
Do you have thoughts about Sense8‘s end? Hit the comments!
WTH!?!?!
2017 is THE worse. Screw Netflix
So dumb. This was the best show on Netflix.
No!!! The first season was okay but this season was amazing!!!! This makes me so sad.
This makes me sad. I know it’s an ambitious show and probably super expensive, but I was hoping for a third season (even if it was fewer episodes, at least to wrap up storylines). I thought Netflix would be different than networks and allow their original series to have closure, not pull the plug and leave narrative threads dangling.
so true! no closure = crap network that don’t care about the fans
Ugh! I get that this season was rough, but could they at least do a wrap up movie.
Oh no…I truly enjoyed the show.
I am enraged. How could they cancel one of their best series of all time, without even giving the creators a chance to wrap things up? I thought more highly of you, Netflix. #BringBackSense8
of all the netflix originals they could cancel, this would be the very LAST one they should even consider. no, it’s not over, as they tell us so plainly. there’s still so much to tell and explore. in a time like this where everything slowly seems to go back to what it was like not even 50yrs ago, a show like this is so desperately needed in the world. it’s got so many wonderful, colorful characters and friendship.
i ask you netflix; what the f#!ck??
How on Earth did they say ‘the story has come to an end” when it literaly ended with MAJOR Cliffhanger? smhs @netflix what a dumb statement.
And they freaking renewed 13RW that was only meant to end with one season only.
Awful, AWFUL decision!! Will definitely miss this emotional, heart-warming, sensible, mind-blowing, all together HUMAN show! Netflix, you disappoint me more and more, season after season.
I hate this news. The second season was amazing and an improvement on the pretty good first season. I’ll miss the show. There was really nothing else like it.
Okay I’m officially mad. This is one of the most diverse and opened minded shows produced today and has a huge fan base! Why would you cancel this?! They certainly didn’t wrap it up and ended on a cliff hanger so this was a network decision and a mistake. I am heartbroken.
I loved this show, this is really sad!! Even more so since Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger – can’t they at least do a wrap up season/movie?!
NO NO NO NO NO! Someone FIX THIS! WTH!!!
Screw their BS statement. The creators said multiple times that the show would run for about 4-5 seasons and this is NOT a proper ending. First The Get Down now this and Dear White People will probably be next.
Netflix should be ashamed of themselves, they waste money on shows that are utterly ridiculous and cancel a show like this? Very upset and angry, ruined the 1 day of Pride month for me