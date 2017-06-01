Sense8 Cancelled at Netflix

Consider the sensates’ link broken.

Netflix has cancelled its sci-fi drama Sense8, TVLine has confirmed.

The heady drama from Lana and Lily Wachowski debuted in 2015 and followed a group of strangers from all over the world who suddenly realized they were able to sense each other and communicate using their minds.

“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end. It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass and outright unforgettable,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of the streaming video service’s original content, in a statement. “Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lily, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”

Season 2, which premiered in May, will be the series’ last.

Do you have thoughts about Sense8‘s end? Hit the comments!