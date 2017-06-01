Riverdale Promotes Skeet Ulrich to Series Regular Ahead of Season 2

Fall TV Preview
Jughead’s dad was just issued a “Get Out of Jail Free” card.

Riverdale has upped Skeet Ulrich — who co-stars as Jughead’s recently-incarcerated dad FP Jones on the CW soap — to a series regular ahead of the show’s second season, TVLine has confirmed.

“We so loved having Skeet on Riverdale last year, that we couldn’t imagine Riverdale without him,” EP Sarah Schecter told our sister site Deadline, which first broke the news. “He’s a stellar actor and we feel we have just scratched the surface of who FP is. We are excited to have Skeet continue on this journey and we can’t wait for the audience to see what he is up to this year.”

Ulrich, who appeared in seven Season 1 episodes, is the second Riverdale player to score a promotion. As TVLine reported last month, Casey Cott (aka Kevin Keller) will also return this fall as a full-fledged regular.

Ulrich’s onscreen son, Cole Sprouse, recently teased that Riverdale “is going to be getting darker and stranger” in Season 2, adding “We’re going to be leaning into a lot of those qualities that a lot of people ended up loving in the first couple of episodes — this heavy cinematography, this overbearing coloration, this really dark content that’s kind of over-the-top and campy, but it’s taken very seriously.”

10 Comments
  1. Kevin Tran says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:03 AM

    Happy for Skeet Ulrich now becoming a series regular on Riverdale. He was great during his amazing run on Jericho back then.

    Reply
  2. kirads09 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:07 AM

    YAY! I really like him. Don’t know why I find him so compelling exactly, but I do.
    He is great on Riverdale.

    Reply
    • ameraleigh says:
      June 1, 2017 at 10:49 AM

      I watched the pilot episode and thought it wasn’t really my kind of thing but I started watching it again once I realised that Skeet was on the show, I know what you mean, I can’t put my finger on what it is about him that I find so compelling but I’ve loved him since I first saw The Craft and have watched almost everything that he’s been in so I’m glad he’s being upped to a regular.

      Reply
  3. murley says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:20 AM

    This is very good news. So far everything I have heard about season 2 is very good news.

    Reply
  4. Wrstlgirl says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:26 AM

    OMG YAY YAY YAY YAY!!!!!

    Reply
  5. Riana says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    I do wonder if Josie will have a storyline in season 2. She was in what half of the episodes?

    Reply
  6. fernando933 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:32 AM

    Make FP & Alice happen

    Reply
  7. Steven says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:33 AM

    The cast had suggested Neve Campbell as Jughead’s mom and I just wanna say I’m 1000% behind that!

    Reply
  8. Sarah says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:54 AM

    YES!!!

    Reply
