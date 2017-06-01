Riverdale Promotes Skeet Ulrich to Series Regular Ahead of Season 2

Jughead’s dad was just issued a “Get Out of Jail Free” card.

Riverdale has upped Skeet Ulrich — who co-stars as Jughead’s recently-incarcerated dad FP Jones on the CW soap — to a series regular ahead of the show’s second season, TVLine has confirmed.

“We so loved having Skeet on Riverdale last year, that we couldn’t imagine Riverdale without him,” EP Sarah Schecter told our sister site Deadline, which first broke the news. “He’s a stellar actor and we feel we have just scratched the surface of who FP is. We are excited to have Skeet continue on this journey and we can’t wait for the audience to see what he is up to this year.”

Ulrich, who appeared in seven Season 1 episodes, is the second Riverdale player to score a promotion. As TVLine reported last month, Casey Cott (aka Kevin Keller) will also return this fall as a full-fledged regular.

Ulrich’s onscreen son, Cole Sprouse, recently teased that Riverdale “is going to be getting darker and stranger” in Season 2, adding “We’re going to be leaning into a lot of those qualities that a lot of people ended up loving in the first couple of episodes — this heavy cinematography, this overbearing coloration, this really dark content that’s kind of over-the-top and campy, but it’s taken very seriously.”