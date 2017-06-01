Mark-Paul Gosselaar to Star in Fox's Vampire Drama Pilot The Passage

Pitch‘s Mark-Paul Gosselaar is staying in the Fox fold with a starring role in the network’s vampire-themed drama pilot The Passage, TVLine has learned.
Adapted from Justin Cronin’s popular book series, The Passage envisions a post-apocalyptic future where virus-infected vampires roam the earth, with human colonies banding together to survive. (That book was followed by 2012’s The Twelve and this year’s The City of Mirrors.) Fox bought the film rights to The Passage before it was even published, and a Twilight-like film series was planned for years, but now they’re opting to bring it to the small screen.
Gosselaar will play Brad Wolgast, a federal agent who balks at retrieving 10 year old Amy Bellafonte (played by American Horror Story‘s Saniyya Sidney), who has been targeted for the unholy government experiment. He instead goes on the run with her, with a veritable army of Feds on his heels.
Friday Night Lights writer Liz Heldens penned the pilot, with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes helmer Matt Reeves among the exec-producers.
The cast also includes Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time), Brianne Howey (The Exorcist), BJ Britt (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Jennifer Ferrin (Hell on Wheels).
Not bad casting and I am glad to see Gosselaar, whose acting has gotten better and better over time, get a plum role. As a fan of the book trilogy, I admit to not finding Wolgast’s story to be that compelling and I hope they don’t delay the more interesting (to me) post-apocalyptic scenes. I also fear they will make his tedious ex, Lila, a major character.
BJ Britt was also on Pitch, just not as regular
Was he the brother?
Yes, and he’s in being Mary jane bet.
Cool, thx…too bad about Pitch, but I’ll give this a chance when it shows up. ;-)
I am so glad to see Gosselaar back on TV. For me, he has totally shed his Z. Morris background. He was freaking hilarious on Franklin and Bash, and I am so sorry to see Pitch go! I will absolutely and happily give this vampire crap a chance because of him. Hopefully he changes my mind about it. I’ve never read the books, so we’ll see.
Does this mean that Brianne Howley will not be part of season 2 of the Exorcist?
This man keeps a job! He’s up there with Rob Lowe. good actor
Sounds like a lot of books/movies, but I’d give it a try for MPG. He was phenomenal on Pitch.
So is this on in the Fall or Spring?
Happy Mark will be back on TV soon after Pitch sadly ended. I’ll check out this new show cause he’s in it.
I’ll always love Zack Morris, but I’m not sure how I feel about yet another vampire drama.
Digging the cast… I’ll def check it out
Sounds like FX’s The Strain. Hopefully it’s better.
Mark-Paul proved his significant acting chops on Pitch, even if the show was a dud. I was impressed.
It was so not a dud. Pitch was really good but it just failed to find an audience.
It’d be cool if it was just like Daybreakers and MPG was a vampire protecting a human girl
He should keep the beard – it’s a great look on him.
I was just saying the other day in another article’s comments section that I hoped he’d be back on TV soon in a dramatic role. The series definitely interests me.
Why are they blackwashing Amy?