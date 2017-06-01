MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR
Shutterstock

Mark-Paul Gosselaar to Star in Fox's Vampire Drama Pilot The Passage

By /

Pitch‘s Mark-Paul Gosselaar is staying in the Fox fold with a starring role in the network’s vampire-themed drama pilot The Passage, TVLine has learned.

Adapted from Justin Cronin’s popular book series, The Passage envisions a post-apocalyptic future where virus-infected vampires roam the earth, with human colonies banding together to survive. (That book was followed by 2012’s The Twelve and this year’s The City of Mirrors.) Fox bought the film rights to The Passage before it was even published, and a Twilight-like film series was planned for years, but now they’re opting to bring it to the small screen.

RELATEDFox’s Pitch Cancelled After One Season

Gosselaar will play Brad Wolgast, a federal agent who balks at retrieving 10 year old Amy Bellafonte (played by American Horror Story‘s Saniyya Sidney), who has been targeted for the unholy government experiment. He instead goes on the run with her, with a veritable army of Feds on his heels.

Friday Night Lights writer Liz Heldens penned the pilot, with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes helmer Matt Reeves among the exec-producers.

The cast also includes Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time), Brianne Howey (The Exorcist), BJ Britt (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Jennifer Ferrin (Hell on Wheels).

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

20 Comments
  1. Dr. Opossum says:
    June 1, 2017 at 4:34 PM

    Not bad casting and I am glad to see Gosselaar, whose acting has gotten better and better over time, get a plum role. As a fan of the book trilogy, I admit to not finding Wolgast’s story to be that compelling and I hope they don’t delay the more interesting (to me) post-apocalyptic scenes. I also fear they will make his tedious ex, Lila, a major character.

    Reply
  2. padraicjacob says:
    June 1, 2017 at 4:44 PM

    BJ Britt was also on Pitch, just not as regular

    Reply
  3. MLPR says:
    June 1, 2017 at 4:57 PM

    I am so glad to see Gosselaar back on TV. For me, he has totally shed his Z. Morris background. He was freaking hilarious on Franklin and Bash, and I am so sorry to see Pitch go! I will absolutely and happily give this vampire crap a chance because of him. Hopefully he changes my mind about it. I’ve never read the books, so we’ll see.

    Reply
  4. Robert says:
    June 1, 2017 at 5:06 PM

    Does this mean that Brianne Howley will not be part of season 2 of the Exorcist?

    Reply
  5. v says:
    June 1, 2017 at 5:12 PM

    This man keeps a job! He’s up there with Rob Lowe. good actor

    Reply
  6. ninergrl6 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 5:23 PM

    Sounds like a lot of books/movies, but I’d give it a try for MPG. He was phenomenal on Pitch.

    Reply
  7. Carol_R says:
    June 1, 2017 at 5:33 PM

    So is this on in the Fall or Spring?

    Reply
  8. Joey Padron says:
    June 1, 2017 at 6:11 PM

    Happy Mark will be back on TV soon after Pitch sadly ended. I’ll check out this new show cause he’s in it.

    Reply
  9. Lindsey says:
    June 1, 2017 at 6:38 PM

    I’ll always love Zack Morris, but I’m not sure how I feel about yet another vampire drama.

    Reply
  10. Uno says:
    June 1, 2017 at 7:59 PM

    Digging the cast… I’ll def check it out

    Reply
  11. AngelWasHere says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:01 PM

    Sounds like FX’s The Strain. Hopefully it’s better.

    Reply
  12. Temperance says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:03 PM

    Mark-Paul proved his significant acting chops on Pitch, even if the show was a dud. I was impressed.

    Reply
  13. Jooshua says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:34 PM

    It’d be cool if it was just like Daybreakers and MPG was a vampire protecting a human girl

    Reply
  14. Robert55 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:37 PM

    He should keep the beard – it’s a great look on him.

    Reply
  15. Ally Oop says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:40 PM

    I was just saying the other day in another article’s comments section that I hoped he’d be back on TV soon in a dramatic role. The series definitely interests me.

    Reply
  16. Jodis E says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:10 AM

    Why are they blackwashing Amy?

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 