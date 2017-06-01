CBS Fall Premiere Dates: Big Bang, NCIS, S.W.A.T., Young Sheldon and More

CBS is the first broadcast network to unveil its premiere plan for the 2017-18 TV season, and the network will kick things off with the milestone 50th season of 60 Minutes.
Also of note, the freshman comedy Young Sheldon will get a special “sneak peek” leading out of its sire The Big Bang Theory‘s Season 11 premiere, Thursday Night Football takes the field Sept. 28 through Oct. 26, and Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T. swings into action on Nov. 2, when CBS’ regular Thursday lineup launches.
As a reminder, CBS’ midseason premieres include The Amazing Race, BY THE BOOK, Code Black, Elementary, INSTINCT, Man With a Plan and Undercover Boss.
All told, the Eye network’s rollout strategy looks like this (new shows are in CAPS; click title for a first look).
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
7:30 pm 60 Minutes Season 50 (leading out of NFL doubleheader)
MONDAY, SEPT. 25
8 pm The Big Bang Theory Season 11
8:30 pm YOUNG SHELDON series preview (read our First Impression)
9 pm Kevin Can Wait Season 2
9:30 pm ME, MYSELF & I series premiere
10 pm Scorpion Season 4
TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
8 pm NCIS Season 15
9 pm Bull Season 2
10 pm NCIS: New Orleans Season 4
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27
8 pm Survivor Season 35
9 pm SEAL TEAM series premiere
10 pm Criminal Minds Season 13
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
8:25 pm Thursday Night Football (Bears @ Packers)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
8 pm MacGyver Season 2
9 pm Hawaii Five-0 Season 8
10 pm Blue Bloods Season 8
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
10 pm 48 Hours Season 30
SUNDAY, OCT. 1
8:30 pm WISDOM OF THE CROWD series premiere (leading out of NFL doubleheader)
9:30 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9
MONDAY, OCT 2
8:30 pm 9JKL series premiere
SUNDAY, OCT. 8
10 pm Madam Secretary Season 4
MONDAY, OCT. 30
8 pm Kevin Can Wait
8:30 pm 9JKL
9 pm ME. MYSELF & I
9:30 pm Superior Donuts Season 2
10 pm Scorpion
THURSDAY, NOV. 2
8 pm The Big Bang Theory
8:30 pm YOUNG SHELDON (regular time slot debut)
9 pm Mom Season 5
9:30 pm Life in Pieces Season 3
10 pm S.W.A.T. series premiere
Already going to predict the new comedies won’t survive.
Wisdom of the crowd will only make it because of the football lead in.
Between SWAT & Seal Team one will be a hit and the other will bomb.
S.WA.T will be the one that bombs because of the night its on. Seal Team will be a hit( for awhile any way) because of the night its on. If CBS really ( wanted) or liked S.W.A.T it would be where Seal Team is at. If Seal Team falters running up against hardly anything tough I will be surprised. CBS will have another most watched network season but their demo will get smaller and smaller
I don’t know about CBS retaining the “most watched network” crown because NBC has both the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics in early 2018. I think they’re going for a younger audience with some of their shows (SWAT and Seal Team), but as long as they keep NCIS and Blue Bloods around they’ll continue to appeal to the older demographic (not throwing shade…I’m quickly approaching the older demo that CBS attracts).
Ok you have a point about most watched but my bigger point is CBS likes its older demo and in the long run it is going to come back and bite them. And S. W.A.T and Seal going for younger? Um no both DB and SM are older and their viewers are older( no offense to you or myself or anyone else who is either in or approaching that older demo or DB or SM for that matter) so that isn’t going to happen. Maybe both premieres will be over 2’s but by end of season they will be mid to low 1’s NBC is definitely going to win next season hand down but in my opinion CBS did itself no favors with their new shows
Lol, but honestly of late, that describes most freshman shows demo, they usually end up in the low ones starting from higher. Only one that come to mind recently is TIU & Empire.
Each new season ratings seem to start of lower… A new norm. I wonder what the new norm for the 2017-2018 season will be?
Yes for older dem. Including myself, but they have Disney channels for younger demo and CW, which I watch myself even though I’m in older dem. So I think they’ll still be fine with the comedies & Sheldon etc on CBS
Can’t wait for SEAL Team!!
Why because of David B.? That is a poor excuse, it should be because of the subject line and how well the actors do. Just saying.
Really? Do you feel better jumping all over my opinion? I like action dramas with heart. David being on it is a bonus.
You don’t seem to have a problem with other people saying they are watching a new show, just mine. Good to know. But I see you have an agenda from your below comment.
Just saying.
Wow, no kidding. Your answer is perfect.
Ooh, Survivor is not premiering after a 90-minute Big Brother finale like usual. Hmmmm….
I might try Wisdom of the Crowd along with the occasional episode of NCIS:New Orleans and Elementary.
I just realized I watch a lot less CBS than I used to. Looking forward to Scorpion and also Bull (but only if Eliza Dushku is not returning).
You won’t watch Bull if she’s on? Why?
Didn’t like her character, even though I think she’s a good actress. I guess for me it was too many years of watching Michael Weatherly in all that will-they/won’t-they crap on NCIS, and I don’t want to see him in anything remotely close to that again.
Yeah I usually like her but she annoyed me in Bull
You have Scorpion’s premier date listed twice – on September 25th and October 30th.
Nope; only listed once as premiere. Oct. 30 is laying out the post-football Monday lineup. (Otherwise people yelp, “Where is Scorpion?!?!?!?”)
Can’t wait for:
Hawaii five-0
Macgyver
Blue bloods
Madam secretary
Ncis Los Angeles
Ncis New Orleans
Bull
Kevin can wait
Man with a plan
Superior donuts to come back on!!
Might give SWAT and seal team a try.
I’m really looking forward to Young Sheldon and SWAT. 9JKL should be a likely candidate as the first new show to get cancelled (maybe because of that awful title).
I predict that both S.W.A.T and Seal Team will both get full-season orders. Like Bull with Michael Weatherly, as long as S.W.A.T. and Seal Team are in the ballpark of watchable, the presence of Shemar and David will be enough enticement to get CBS to stick with both shows.
Great news, I would love to know how many episode Hawaii Five 0 gets for season 8 and what’s going on with Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim 🤔
I didn’t know Elementary had become a midseason show. Is it getting a 13 episode final season?
13 eps. The final part hasn’t been announced, but considering Sherlock’s doctor visit in the finale, it is likely.
Thanks for replying. That’s really disappointing to hear. It is one of my favorite shows.
What about madam secretary?
Oct. 8 at 10 pm.
I’m excited for Hawaii Five-O and Superior Dounts’ new seasons. Looking forward to check out the new shows Me, Myself & I, 9JKL, and Seal Team.
The only show I’m really looking forward to is NCIS, but I’ll also keep watching Criminal Minds, NCIS New Orleans and Scorpion. Might check out SWAT and Seal Team, but not really excited by anything new on the schedule.
I can’t believe under cover boss was renewed. To me it’s not nearly as good as it used to be. Can’t wait to see the new show about The Seals looks like it will be good
“Young Sheldon?!” I don’t even like current Sheldon!! Couldn’t drag a needle out of his butt with a John Deere tractor!
I keep watching the demo for SEALS, but the more I see it the more I think that it is not going to last or make the cut. Again I see David B. from Bones as not being that good of an actor. I always felt that Emily D. from Bones carried the show. If you watch David B. watch how he moves and acts. But if SEALS does make it, I will be very surprise. I have never heard of any of the others that are in the show. So good luck.
Guess you never watched Mad Men or Bates Hotel or CSI Miami.
I did watch Bones. I watched Angel too. I watched David in Full Circle too. He brought something different to each role.
Good to know a show you aren’t even going to watch with an actor you like to trash has you so triggered. I feel for your blood pressure.
*Bates Motel
Young Sheldon sounds like a flop…