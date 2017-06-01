CBS Fall Premiere Dates: Big Bang, NCIS, S.W.A.T., Young Sheldon and More

CBS is the first broadcast network to unveil its premiere plan for the 2017-18 TV season, and the network will kick things off with the milestone 50th season of 60 Minutes.

Also of note, the freshman comedy Young Sheldon will get a special “sneak peek” leading out of its sire The Big Bang Theory‘s Season 11 premiere, Thursday Night Football takes the field Sept. 28 through Oct. 26, and Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T. swings into action on Nov. 2, when CBS’ regular Thursday lineup launches.

As a reminder, CBS’ midseason premieres include The Amazing Race, BY THE BOOK, Code Black, Elementary, INSTINCT, Man With a Plan and Undercover Boss.

All told, the Eye network’s rollout strategy looks like this (new shows are in CAPS; click title for a first look).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

7:30 pm 60 Minutes Season 50 (leading out of NFL doubleheader)

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

8 pm The Big Bang Theory Season 11

8:30 pm YOUNG SHELDON series preview (read our First Impression)

9 pm Kevin Can Wait Season 2

9:30 pm ME, MYSELF & I series premiere

10 pm Scorpion Season 4

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

8 pm NCIS Season 15

9 pm Bull Season 2

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans Season 4

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

8 pm Survivor Season 35

9 pm SEAL TEAM series premiere

10 pm Criminal Minds Season 13

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

8:25 pm Thursday Night Football (Bears @ Packers)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

8 pm MacGyver Season 2

9 pm Hawaii Five-0 Season 8

10 pm Blue Bloods Season 8

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

10 pm 48 Hours Season 30

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

8:30 pm WISDOM OF THE CROWD series premiere (leading out of NFL doubleheader)

9:30 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9

MONDAY, OCT 2

8:30 pm 9JKL series premiere

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

10 pm Madam Secretary Season 4

MONDAY, OCT. 30

8 pm Kevin Can Wait

8:30 pm 9JKL

9 pm ME. MYSELF & I

9:30 pm Superior Donuts Season 2

10 pm Scorpion

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

8 pm The Big Bang Theory

8:30 pm YOUNG SHELDON (regular time slot debut)

9 pm Mom Season 5

9:30 pm Life in Pieces Season 3

10 pm S.W.A.T. series premiere

