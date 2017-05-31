The Late Late Show Harington Kidman Sheeran
Shutterstock (x3)

TVLine Items: Corden's London Lineup, Kristin Chenoweth on Younger and More

By /

James Corden will be seeing stars — and lots of them — when he heads back to his homeland.

CBS’ The Late Late Show will welcome guests Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, Kit Harington, David Beckham, Emily Blunt and Jennifer Hudson during its broadcasts from London next Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8 (airing at 12:37 am ET).

VIDEOSKaty Perry Sings, Talks Taylor Swift in Corden’s Carpool Karaoke — Watch

The trip abroad will also feature musical performances from Harry Styles and Kings of Leon, as well as a new Carpool Karaoke with Grammy-winning artist Ed Sheeran.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Kristin Chenoweth (American Gods, Pushing Daisies) will guest-star during Younger‘s Season 4 premiere as a former D.C. “spin doctor” who pitches Empirical a book about shaping perception, Playbill reports. The TV Land comedy returns Wednesday, June 28 at 10 pm.

RELATEDYounger Renewed for Season 5

* Orange Is the New Black has promoted Dale Soules, who plays inmate Frieda Berlin, to series regular for Season 6, our sister site Deadline reports.

* ABC’s competition series Boy Band (premiering Thursday, June 22 at 8 pm) has tapped music producer Timbaland to serve as one of the show’s “architects” (aka “experts who will guide contestants”) alongside Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton.

RELATEDABC Competition Boy Band Recruits Rita Ora, Nick Carter and Baby Spice

* Wallace Shawn (Gossip Girl, Clueless) will recur during Season 2 of Epix’s Graves as the incumbent Democratic senator of New Mexico, who goes up against Margaret (Sela Ward) in her race for the Senate.

* Janelle Monae (Hidden Figures) and Juno Temple (Vinyl) will appear in a standalone episode of Amazon’s upcoming sci-fi anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, per Deadline.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Joey says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:18 PM

    I’m glad Frieda is going to make it through season 5. She’s a great character.

    Reply
  2. Ron says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:24 PM

    I’ll go ahead and pretty comfortably say that Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise won’t be appearing on the same episode…

    Reply
  3. kirads09 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:26 PM

    “CBS’ The Late Late Show will welcome guests Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise” I assume not on the same episode together or that might prove – awkward.

    Reply
  4. Kevin Tran says:
    May 31, 2017 at 3:05 PM

    I’m so excited to tune in for The Late Late Show with James Corden in London starting June 6-8 and Kit Harington is one of the guests on the show. Wonder if he can have some thoughts about the new season of GoT.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 