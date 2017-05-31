TVLine Items: Corden's London Lineup, Kristin Chenoweth on Younger and More

James Corden will be seeing stars — and lots of them — when he heads back to his homeland.
CBS’ The Late Late Show will welcome guests Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, Kit Harington, David Beckham, Emily Blunt and Jennifer Hudson during its broadcasts from London next Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8 (airing at 12:37 am ET).
The trip abroad will also feature musical performances from Harry Styles and Kings of Leon, as well as a new Carpool Karaoke with Grammy-winning artist Ed Sheeran.
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* Kristin Chenoweth (American Gods, Pushing Daisies) will guest-star during Younger‘s Season 4 premiere as a former D.C. “spin doctor” who pitches Empirical a book about shaping perception, Playbill reports. The TV Land comedy returns Wednesday, June 28 at 10 pm.
* Orange Is the New Black has promoted Dale Soules, who plays inmate Frieda Berlin, to series regular for Season 6, our sister site Deadline reports.
* ABC’s competition series Boy Band (premiering Thursday, June 22 at 8 pm) has tapped music producer Timbaland to serve as one of the show’s “architects” (aka “experts who will guide contestants”) alongside Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton.
* Wallace Shawn (Gossip Girl, Clueless) will recur during Season 2 of Epix’s Graves as the incumbent Democratic senator of New Mexico, who goes up against Margaret (Sela Ward) in her race for the Senate.
* Janelle Monae (Hidden Figures) and Juno Temple (Vinyl) will appear in a standalone episode of Amazon’s upcoming sci-fi anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, per Deadline.
I’m glad Frieda is going to make it through season 5. She’s a great character.
I’ll go ahead and pretty comfortably say that Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise won’t be appearing on the same episode…
“CBS’ The Late Late Show will welcome guests Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise” I assume not on the same episode together or that might prove – awkward.
I’m so excited to tune in for The Late Late Show with James Corden in London starting June 6-8 and Kit Harington is one of the guests on the show. Wonder if he can have some thoughts about the new season of GoT.