The Deuce: See Teaser, First Photos From James Franco's HBO Porn Drama

For those of you who’ve strolled Times Square and thought, “I liked this place when it was seedier,” have we got a teaser trailer for you.

HBO on Wednesday released the first video and photos from The Deuce, its upcoming late 1970s/early ’80s drama starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. The series from David Simon (The Wire) and George Pelecanos (Treme) chronicles the legalization and rise of the porn industry in New York City’s famed midtown, as well as the changes inflicted on the area when HIV, real estate prices and cocaine demand started to rise.

In the video above and photos below, the series’ characters — played by a cast that includes Margarita Levieva (Revenge), Gary Carr, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Emily Meade and Dominique Fishback — prowl trash-strewn streets, ogle peep shows, have shady dealings and are bathed in the neon lights of one of Manhattan’s biggest tourist attractions. And now, you’re not seeing double: Franco plays twins in the show.

The eight-episode season premieres Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9/8c.

Take a good look at the photos below (click on the images to see them larger), watch the video at the top of the post