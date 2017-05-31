Supergirl Casts Odette Annable as 'Worldkiller' Reign in Season 3

As first teased in last week’s Supergirl finale, legendary DC baddie Reign is taking National City — and, if all goes well, the world — by storm in Season 3. And this just in: She’ll look very familiar!
Odette Annable is joining the CW drama as a series regular, playing its new Big Bad, TVLine has learned — though we hear Supergirl‘s version of Reign, one of several “Worldkillers” in the DC universe, will differ visually from the one you might already know from the comics (pictured above).
“Greg [Berlanti] and I have wanted to work with Odette for years,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement. “We are beyond excited to have her join our cast in the scary, powerful and heartbreaking role of Reign.”
This casting marks a reunion of sorts for Annable and Berlanti; she recurred role on ABC’s Berlanti-produced Brothers & Sisters from 2010 to 2011. Annable is also known for her work on House, The Astronaut Wives Club and Banshee, where she (and her stunt double) delivered one of modern TV’s great fight scenes:
So, yeah, something tells us Annable will be able to hold her own against the Girl of Steel.
Your thoughts on this casting? (Though we said we wanted the role to go to Reign's Adelaide Kane, mostly for wordplay purposes, we're more than OK with Annable snagging the part.)
Congratulations Odette Annable for getting the part of Reign! Looking to seeing her as the BIG BAD for season 3!
awesome you guys need to check out Banshee because her Character Nola Longshadow Fight Scene asgaint Burton is one the best fight scenes ever it’s is truely a masterpeice
Thanks. I might check it out.
Oh, yeah!
Please any word on Chris Wood? #bringMonElback
http://tvline.com/2017/05/22/supergirl-season-2-finale-preview-tyler-hoechlin-melissa-benoist-interviews/
Ugh, i hope things change soon. Mon-el is the worst addition to a superhero show since Felicity.
Chris Wood remains a Series Regular, so, in the words of Dave Bautista, “Deal with it”.
if you’re quoting the season three press release it’s already out there that it means nothing @ series regular status. look at Calista.
AKA they too cheap to give her a real alien look
Well you’ve seen the cgi. They do the best they can with their budget.
Glad to see Odette Annable’s new role on Supergirl as the BIG BADDIE going up against Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl.
I honestly only know her from that famous Banshee fight scene, in which she is amazing, so I look forward to seeing more of her work.
So who’s her character doing to day because this is the CW after all?
*date I mean. My money is on James
she’s married to Dave Annable from Brothers and Sisters
“her character” I guess you missed that part
Missed opportunity to cast Adelaide Kane.
Still kind of surprised Odette decided to use her married name in Hollywood after breaking into the showbiz with her birth name of Odette Yustman. Most actresses either don’t bother changing their stage names or elect not taking their partner’s last name out of fear of not being recognized by name after marriage. Anyway, should be interesting to see what she can do on Supergirl.
Yeah, I don’t think any of her “Supergirl” fight scenes are going to compare to that.
Good casting news for big bad villain of season 3. Looking forward to see Annable on the show this fall.
I actually liked her a lot on “House.” It will be interesting seeing her in a very different role.
I was just thinking about her in “Breaking In” last week or so. Looking forward to this, hopefully they don’t cover her up TOO much.
The worst thing about Supergirl is that every foe needs to be female. It’s like they are saying Supergirl is not good enough to fight male foes. We need Lex’s sister because she is not good enough to go against Lex. We need Reign because she is not good enough to go against Zod, and so on. It is almost anti-feminist to say that Supergirl should only be fighting female villains. Supergirl should be fighting whomever the big bad is. It should not need to be female just because Supergirl is.
You do remember that the main villain of season 1 was actually Non not Astra right?