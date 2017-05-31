Supergirl Casts Odette Annable as 'Worldkiller' Reign in Season 3

As first teased in last week’s Supergirl finale, legendary DC baddie Reign is taking National City — and, if all goes well, the world — by storm in Season 3. And this just in: She’ll look very familiar!

Odette Annable is joining the CW drama as a series regular, playing its new Big Bad, TVLine has learned — though we hear Supergirl‘s version of Reign, one of several “Worldkillers” in the DC universe, will differ visually from the one you might already know from the comics (pictured above).

“Greg [Berlanti] and I have wanted to work with Odette for years,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement. “We are beyond excited to have her join our cast in the scary, powerful and heartbreaking role of Reign.”

This casting marks a reunion of sorts for Annable and Berlanti; she recurred role on ABC’s Berlanti-produced Brothers & Sisters from 2010 to 2011. Annable is also known for her work on House, The Astronaut Wives Club and Banshee, where she (and her stunt double) delivered one of modern TV’s great fight scenes:

So, yeah, something tells us Annable will be able to hold her own against the Girl of Steel.

Your thoughts on this casting? (Though we said we wanted the role to go to Reign‘s Adelaide Kane, mostly for wordplay purposes, we’re more than OK with Annable snagging the part.) Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.