Supergirl Season 3: Alex Proposes to Maggie! — What Happens Next?

TVLine hits rewind on the TV season’s biggest “What Happens Next” finales, then invites you to predict the cliffhanger outcomes.
The last act of Supergirl‘s second season finale was a veritable minefield of plot twists, including Mon-El’s mysterious detour through a wormhole and the reveal of Season 3 villain Reign (now known to be played by Odette Annable).
But nothing made this editor’s jaw drop more than Alex’s surprise proposal to Maggie. Don’t get me wrong, I’m used to seeing TV characters making rash decisions following near-death experiences. But it was admittedly surprising to see Alex, who went on her first date with a woman just a few months ago, fearlessly embracing the idea of marrying one.
Maggie didn’t technically give her an answer (other than “Excuse me?”), but for what it’s worth, she didn’t look the least bit upset that Alex popped the question. In case you need a refresher, check out her reaction below. You can’t fake that kind of unbridled joy:
Like many viewers, I assumed Maggie would eventually settle on “yes,” or even “someday.” But the news that Floriana Lima is stepping down as a series regular is enough to make even the most devoted “Sanvers” ‘shippers pump their brakes.
According to a statement released by executive producer Andrew Kreisberg last week, Lima — who is “looking to pursue other opportunities” — will appear in “multiple episodes” of Season 3. How you choose to interpret that statement will reveal whether you’re a glass half-full or half-empty type of person; “multiple” could mean “10” just as easily as it could mean “two.”
Of course, the more surprising announcement came courtesy of Lima, who took to Twitter shortly after the news was released. “This role was only meant for one season,” she tweeted, much to the surprise of fans who had become invested in Maggie and Alex’s future. She continued, “I’m excited to appear in Season 3, as we see the #Supergirl story unfold #Sanvers #NotOverYet.”
It may not be over yet, but the writing is absolutely on the wall for “Sanvers.” So here’s our question for you: How do you predict Maggie and Alex’s story will come to a close, at least for now? Will Maggie end up turning her down completely? Or will she accept, only to be called out of town on a work-related assignment? Frankly, I’ll accept pretty much any outcome, save for Maggie being killed off — which I’m fairly confident the show would never do.
How do you think this love story will play out, given Lima’s limited screen time in Season 3? Cast your vote below, then drop a comment with more of your predictions.
i feel like the proposal happened too soon. i think she’ll very tempted to say yes, but she’ll decide on someday instead. but i could be wrong. couples do get married fast sometimes.
Yeah, just because the actress isn’t going to be in every episode, doesn’t mean the relationship is on the rocks. She just won’t be working as much with the DEO for whatever reason (she’s a cop, after all, not an agent) My guess is that the episodes where she *is* working with the DEO, will also coincidentally be the episodes where she and Alex are having dinner with Kara or whatever.
Maggie is a fantastic character and I’ll get her in any way we can, but I am confident the writers have invested in this relationship and will see it through
I agree. Let’s not forget that Winn is in a committed relationship with Lyra, who only appeared in a handful of episodes. And Miss Martian has been making the long distance thing work with J’onn.
Or Lyla and Diggle, while lyla only comes on occasionally and they are married.
I keep trying to forget the J’Onn and M’Gann thing…. super creepy.
Both actresses are positive it will go on and Lima doesn’t want to leave. As a fan of both the show and this site, I don’t appreciate clickbait articles that end up demoralizing the readers with unverified information. Is this the kind of stuff you’re going to be writing for the next few months until s3 begins?
Lima literally said she wants to pursue other opportunities. That means she *does* want to leave.
No. That was actually a quote from the producer. We actually don’t have ANY statement directly from Floriana except for a tweet, that people used on their articles after.
Unless you are implying the producer is straight out lying, I think it’s fair to say that if he is saying that she asked to leave to pursue other opportunities, that is what is going on.
Yet Lima clearly said that she was signed for a single season only, so it’s entirely conceivable that she had scheduled additional work elsewhere for the 2017-18 season before the Supergirl storyline caught lightning in a bottle. The fact that’s she’s still going to be a presence on the show next year is commendable in my view.
Have you seen her likes on twitter? You should.
I don’t know how it works in the TV industry but in other industries “pursuing other opportunities” is code for “your fired but we won’t officially tell anyone that.”
Well, she can’t be *too* fired if she’ll still appear in “multiple episodes”. There’s a huge difference between “I want to leave” and “I want to pursue other opportunities.” She doesn’t want to leave, she wants to drop to part-time.
Who wouldn’t?
how is this article clickbait? on the scroll at the top of the main page, it says it’s a poll. On the list of articles on the main page under the title it’s written “TVLine hits rewind on the TV season’s biggest “What Happens Next” finales, then invites you to predict the cliffhanger outcomes.” They were quite clear as to what the article was about. If you think it’s clickbait, that says more about your reading comprehension. Also speaking of unverified information, there is nowhere stating that Lima doesn’t want to leave.
it would be completely unfair to alex if maggie was going to be that character who is alway sin the other room. alex had a beautiful story this year and maggie certainly played her part in it. but alex deserves front and center romance, not romance with someone who;s only there for a few episodes every season. so unless they can lock floriana in for AT LEAST half of the season, they should let sanvers loose and let alex find somebody else.
Agreed. I hope Maggie flat out says no and they bring in a new LI but with so many things gonig in s3 and new regular villain, it will probably just be the Maggie says yes but is in other room for most of the show.
We’ve been dating for a couple of weeks. You’re my first! Let’s get married It’s only a lifelong commitment!
The are not dating for week but for almost a year.
5 months. still quite fast for an engagement
She’ll say yes, which was obvious by her reaction, otherwise they would have cut it altogether; they’ll get married and Alex and Maggie will be like Diggle and Lyla. Maggie will pop up when needed, my guess 6-12 episodes, and Sanvers will prevail. If the monkeys in charge ever decide to develop Maggie beyond a love interest, then they might bring her back as a regular eventually.
Exactly. Not following through with the “we’re committed to it” (or whatever it is they exactly said) would be insane… especially after the praise about them despite Mon El (same status and joining time) being front and center all season and with CW in no position to risk another backlash so soon. Fans would be out for blood — rightly so, might I add.
Multiple episodes to me would be at least 10? I feel like she is going to say they shouldn’t rush into anything which will cause tension. Maggie may leave town for an assignment (when Floriana isn’t available) and comes back later in the season? Wish she was a regular though and they would give Lima the screen time she deserves because she’s a great actress!
“Come to a close.” Huh? They can easily still have these two together long-term while Maggie shows up periodically. Lyla and Diggle anyone? It’s not like Maggie had a ton of screen time to begin with.
A lot of shows main characters have significant others who are recurring I’m not worried! For now..
They never intended on developing Maggie beyond a love interest, so this is perfect for them. Winn and Lyra are also barely seen together, same for J’onn and M’gann. Alex’s coming out arc is over, so they can only have Maggie around when it’s convenient. God forbid The CW develops a stable relationship between two women that doesn’t end in tragedy. Would anyone have missed Maggie in those SEVERAL episodes where she was just standing there and had two lines? She was practically a recurring character in season 2, anyway. Maggie will say “yes”, they will get married and have their moments/arcs here and there, which is more than what other gay characters on DCTV get.
Maggie will tell her she loves her but she’s not ready. Then get called out of town. haha
“Maggie accepts out of guilt only to come clean later” is in line with typical Maggie and Alex behavior. They hide their true feelings and then spend the episode explaining why they lied. Not only have they been dating for only a minute, but they really need a lesson in honesty before thinking of marriage.
I also am confident Maggie won’t be killed off. I’m thinking she might say yes at first, but then “strain”, either because they moved too fast, or because of other issues yet to surface. I’m guessing they’ll break up, Maggie will transfer to another city, and after awhile they’ll bring in a new girlfriend for Alex.
The fact that Lima said it was only supposed to be a one-season role makes me think that Maggie was only there for Alex’s coming out story. She probably wasn’t intended to be Alex’s endgame relationship.
2. Accepts then leaves which will hurt the relationship.
Nothing is going to change? We’re just not going to see Maggie in the episodes we’d otherwise see her for 2 minutes which would account for 10 episodes, anyway. I highly doubt we’re going to see her for less than 10. They will continue to be together and possibly have one episode or two where their relationship or Maggie is front and centre. No reason for drama queening.
Multiple episodes doesn’t mean minimal 10 episodes. The wording is deliberately vague to range from 2 to however many. Recurring requires a minimal number of eps, anything beyond that is biased and in your case hopeful guessing.
Um, I never said multiple means minimal 10. I said her being in 10 wouldn’t be any different than what we saw last season and I really can’t see her being in much less than that’s 6+ tends to be the norm for recurring characters on this show.
“I highly doubt we are gonig to see her for less than 10”. She was in 18 episodes this season not 10. However many episdoes we see her in s3 it won’t be much than 2 minutes, so
I see reading comprehension is not a thing for you. I never said she was in 10 episodes in season 2. I said that’s what we’d be seeing her in anyway if you ignore the episodes where she was there for 2 minutes. Might as well not be there at all and only bring her for episodes you are actually going to use her for which for sure are going to fall under the “recurring status” category. You don’t know how many minutes they are going to use her for so that’s just *your* hopeful guessing.
Well, The CW loves killing lesbians, so…
I wont except anything less than 8 episodes for Flo in S3. I really hope the writers wont do anything stupid. People will riot if they break them up.
riot…it’s not a soap opera. its Supergirl. Get Netflix…plenty of soap operas and relationship dramas there.
Riot? They rioted over Clexa and the show has continued to go on without that couple. It’s not that serious. Sanvers doesn’t have to be the only romance Alex is involved in for the show to have good representation.
Considering the limited screen time Maggie got in season 2 as a regular cast member, it seems a bit extreme to assume her being recurring would automatically spell doom for Sanvers. I certainly hope they can maintain the relationship. A long-distance element could add come could emotional complexity, as could both Maggie and Alex wondering if they rushed forward too soon. I think they could make use of the screen time they have to bring reasonable issues in- and still have Sanvers be endgame. That’s certainly what I’m hoping for.
It’s lesbians and the CW…expect the worst. Always.
I hink she’s aa dead women walking. Greg Berlqnti killed off Rob Lowes character when he left brothers and sisters. I could easily see him kill off Maggie. It would make sense for both sisters to turn to each other as they faced loss of their romantic interests from the prior season.
Maggie confesses to murders she did not commit just so she could get away from M’gann
When I was 18, and newly out, I asked the first girlfriend I ever had, after about a month together, if she’d marry me. Me? Marriage? With a woman? I literally just accepted my gayness. She said yes. In 9 days, we are celebrating our 18th anniversary of being together. Obviously “legal” marriage came later but sometimes you just know when it’s right, and real.
It wasn’t that fast for us but still “rushed” by the commenters standards it seems. I was her first and she wasn’t even out (neither was I when we got together, for that matter). I’m writing these lines more than a decade later and I never want to ever wake up next to anyone else. The legal aspect didn’t stop us either. When you know… you know.
You know, Im good with whatever results in there being more focus on Supergirl/Kara fighting bad guys and saving the world…what a concept.
I hope she will be there for a going number of episodes. That she says yes. That they do justice to the sanvers story because the producer were telling people they were as invested as the fans and even though historically LGBT stories have a tendency to end badly people trusted them… again. So now that the producers made us love them they better do them justice and to Maggies character too.
I didn’t even know she was a regular. I doubt the audience is going to notice much difference unless she’s only there for 3 episodes. Alex’s coming out arc is over so they don’t need her there full time. None of the love interests are, with the exception of Mon-El (unfortunately). Might as well continue to focus on the action and leave the romance bs in the background.
They’re going to Diggle/Lyla them for sure.
Maggie has zero business with Supergirl/DEO and her ties with Alex only go so far. They’ll have her in when they need her and the audience won’t even miss her when she’s gone with so much going on in the season (Mon-El, Lena, Reign, Cadmus, etc) so yeah #1
it’s quite simple really. If the actress gets a lot of other work, she will barely show up on Supergirl. If she doesn’t get a lot of other work, she’ll show up more often. It will come down to her availability.
I haven’t been a fan of Maggie. I wanted to like her and I blame the writing for my dislike instead of the actress. I think it’s time for her to move on. I want Alex to be with a woman who is a complete opposite of herself. The writers paired them together because they were both crime fighters and while that does move the story along, it’s becoming overdone with everyone and their BFF working with/for the DEO.
Alex should fall for a lawyer, or a barista, or a pet groomer. Something mundane to contrast her extraordinary life.
I dont have doubt that they didnt already know about flos contract before they wrote the proposal scene. Why does the relationship need to come to a close as you put it. Why does the the writing have to be on the wall. They have said they are commited and i have no doubt if they steered sanvers wrong there would be a big backlash with the fans and community. All we want is maggie to be written outwith the relationship as we love what they have done with sanvers. I dont boame Floriana for wanting other opportunities because it cant have been fun flyimg back and forward and working all those hours.on an episode for 2 mins.of screen time. Her total time added up to that of a recurring anyway
They’ll get married and only have their personal lives shown sporadically. Because the writers refuse to develop Maggie Sawyer (which I will never understand), that is all we’ll ever see of her. Typical CW.
the Supergirl writer needs to be replaced with someone who knows the background lore more than from watching “Superman: Quest for Peace.”
I just don’t care. I tune in to watch a superhero show where the lead, a superhero, battles bad guys and does superhero things. I really couldn’t care less about the romantic life of her non-powered, original character adopted sister. Maggie is actually a more important character to me than Alex, because at least she comes from the comics. To spend as much time as they did this season on this useless plot just took away from the show, which again, is a superhero show.
Maggie accept, elaborate wedding, baddie comes, Alex about to die, Maggie leap in front saving her but is critically injured, at deaths door for a couple of EPs, her possible survival is waved in our faces, dies.
Since we know her time in the show is coming to an end, we know the relationship is doomed, so just get it over with. I wish I didn’t know this.
rofl. drama queen much?
:) don’t think so, just irritated when I find out someone us leaving a show cos from then on when they appear on screen I have no reason to be attentive cos they’ll be gone soon so what dies it matter.
Kinda how with scorpion and Paige’s dalience with gi Joe. We knew it was going to be her and Walter so gi Joe was going to go so why give two hoots about him. Any if their luvy smoochy scenes, I was all blsh blah blah, just be gone so the writers can get to Paige and Walter. Rip that plaster off, don’t do I sloooooooowly, darn it.