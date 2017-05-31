CNN Fires NYE Host Kathy Griffin Amid Decapitated Trump Photo Controversy

Kathy Griffin’s contract with CNN has been terminated effective immediately, the cable news network announced on Wednesday, putting an end to her long-running NYE co-hosting gig alongside Anderson Cooper.

Griffin’s firing comes in the wake of a controversial photo that spread like wildfire on Tuesday, which showed the comedian holding a fake, bloodied, severed head meant to be President Donald Trump. After the controversy escalated, Griffin issued a public apology on Twitter, agreeing that the photo “went too far.”

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

On Wednesday morning, Trump weighed in on the photo, saying that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” and that his youngest son Barron, age 11, was “having a real hard time with this”:

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

POTUS’ tweet came hours after Cooper issued his own statement on Tuesday evening, saying that he was “appalled” by the “disgusting and completely inappropriate” imagery evoked by his NYE cohost.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

Did CNN do the right thing sacking Kathy Griffin, or should her public apology have been enough? Chime in below.