CNN Fires NYE Host Kathy Griffin Amid Decapitated Trump Photo Controversy

Kathy Griffin’s contract with CNN has been terminated effective immediately, the cable news network announced on Wednesday, putting an end to her long-running NYE co-hosting gig alongside Anderson Cooper.
Griffin’s firing comes in the wake of a controversial photo that spread like wildfire on Tuesday, which showed the comedian holding a fake, bloodied, severed head meant to be President Donald Trump. After the controversy escalated, Griffin issued a public apology on Twitter, agreeing that the photo “went too far.”
On Wednesday morning, Trump weighed in on the photo, saying that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” and that his youngest son Barron, age 11, was “having a real hard time with this”:
POTUS’ tweet came hours after Cooper issued his own statement on Tuesday evening, saying that he was “appalled” by the “disgusting and completely inappropriate” imagery evoked by his NYE cohost.
She needed to lose her job. Not that I am a Trump supporter but she went too far. Never cared for her humor anyway
I agree she always was strident and caustic and her bad mouth and bad humor caught up with her
Agreed. I don’t watch them on New Year’s Eve because of her “humor.” I just might have to watch CNN this upcoming Dec. 31st. And as much I can’t stand Trump, what she did was not right.
Agree.
Nah…. it’s mot much different than what most (sane) Americans think on a daily basis these days. Trump needs to go, and it seems like TPTB are moving much too slow.
Hey look, we have a Temperance tantrum. Any one else not shocked Temperance would have no problem with Kathy’s actions?
Nope not at all!!! Temperance is what I like to call sheep.
It seems Temperance is still crying, “Not my President”.. little snowflake
George J — Love it! “Temperance tantrum” LOL
i love all the childish remarks aimed at the commenter. Grow Up! Did Kathy go too far? YES. Does trump suffer from narcissistic personality disorder and shouldn’t be in public office? DEFINITELY YES!
To be fair Trump is a nightmare BUT in saying that I’m glad she’s fired, she’s not funny. So sick of her over exaggerated, lewd & tasteless humor… I’m not sure why or how she’s been relevant for this long. Good riddance!
Absolutely! Is there no respect for the office of President of the United States. People have gotten out of hand.
Well, the Idiot-in-chief has no respect for that office either…..where do we sign up to get him fired too??!
Poor Lyndy little snowflake, need your safe space?
Is anyone else incredibly tired of the lame “snowflake” comments yet, or is it just me? It stopped being cute and clever a long, long time ago.
.
Lyndy’s right. Trump doesn’t respect the office, or anyone else, for that matter. And it’s especially hilarious to hear people demanding respect for the president when the right spent eight years disrespecting Obama at every turn, and Trump himself couldn’t even show Obama respect (the whole birther mess).
.
For the record, I think what Kathy did was dumb, too, and am fine with her being let go from CNN. Trump did make one good point-regardless of how one feels about him, he does have a child, and no child needs to see upsetting things like that.
What this ‘snowflake’ really needs is that COVFEFE-loving-idiot kicked out of the WH….can you do that for me??!
Yes they did and it’s about time other entertainers get fired for their actions. It’s time for entertainers to stop having their last word.
I will be the first to say, and I can’t stand Trump, that this went too far. It is not just entertainers who should have consequences, what about those who displayed pictures of Obama hanging by a noose. I believe that candidate who attacked a reporter should be forced to give up his seat. You can’t be hypocrite and excuse one side over the other.
Regarding those who displayed pictures of President Obama in a noose, as well as this incident with Kathy Griffin. Doesn’t anything like this trigger an automatic investigation by the Secret Service?
I don’t know but I doubt it. Poor taste is not a crime.
From the Mercury News (out of San Fran and a reputable paper) “Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the Secret Service had launched an investigation into “the circumstances surrounding the photo shoot,””
So where were the consequences of the ‘Obama lynching’ pic? There were none. Where was the consequences for “lock her up’ or ‘kill her’ chants at Trump rallies (both of which he clearly approved of)? You =see, it’s apparently become a time where conservatives can be the most heinous things in history, but then then whine about the truth or if anyone even attempts to call them out.
Oh man, buckle up if you’re going to read these comments. There are Temperance tantrums throughout.
Yep Georgie…it’s okay when your rwnj friends post photos of President Obama in a noose, right? What Kathy did was wrong, but you can’t have it both ways. the photo of Obama and the noose was just disgusting. typical right-wing trump supporter – double standards!
How do you know the same folks posting in here about Griffin didn’t speak up about those other things. You know, as long as we keep assuming the “other side” is a two-faced waste of space, nothing gets better. personally, I think any “joke” that hints at violence crosses a line, no matter what side tosses it around.
Hey Sammie – because we just read george’s comment…he thinks the pic of the noose & Obama is okay, but the one of trump with Kathy is not. Double standards and alternative facts by the trumpeters.
Wow, Amy you pulled a lot out of “buckle up”…. (eye roll goes here.)
She is supposed to be a comedian. In what planet did she think that was funny? I sincerely believe she deserved to be fired.
Her public apology was definitely not enough. Actions have consequences, even when you say sorry. I hope she genuinely feels what she has done, and that other people learn from this. Threats of violence, even when it’s “art” are never okay. She had to know it would cause a commotion- she can’t take it back just because it upset more than just those she wanted to upset.
And I am definitely not a Trump supporter, but respect for human life (not just presidential life, but all human life) is a standard we should strive for.
What happened to the conservatives being tired of so much political correctness? I thought the conservatives said everyone gets offended too easily these days? Now we’re supposed to believe they’re appalled and disturbed by some bad artwork from Kathy Griffin? Really, snowflakes? SMH.
If you want SMH let’s remember the rodeo clown that was vilified in the press, net, just about everywhere because he (GASP) dared to don a mask of Dear Leader Obama while he was in the rodeo ring, talk about snowflakes!!
For the record, I’m definitely not a conservative. I’m very much a Clinton-loving liberal. But wrong is wrong- and she was in the wrong here.
That was disgusting – she should be ashamed of herself and I am happy that CNN fired her.
Absolutely ridiculous! The picture was completely inappropriate — she realized that, removed it, and apologized. Sure, they should reprimand her, and they did, but to fire her from her once a year gig? Stupid. And screw Anderson Cooper for not defending her. He condemned the photo, rightfully so, but has been personal friends with her for years, he should’ve at least defended her true character, which is based on more than one stupid photo.
I totally agree with you Patrick. Anderson should have defended her.
We don’t know whether or not he defended her to the powers-that-be at CNN. He rightfully condemned the picture: whatever else went on behind the scenes is between him and corporate.
I disagree! I DESPISE Trump, but this was incredibly disturbing and inappropriate. Actions have consequences, and she deserves to be fired and chastised by friends.
And what does Trump deserve for actively destroying the world? Causing pain and suffering around the entire planet to enrich himself?
Her true character HAS been based on more than just one photo. This is just her latest and possibly worst, example of horrendous judgement. Not everything is funny.
Agreed. She is allowed to practice free speech, no matter how tasteless. But apparently free speech is only extended to white angry men. I am afraid this is going to set a precedent that prevent others from exercising their free speech rights.
Again, the issue of “free speech” comes up. Kathy’s free speech was not impinged or curtained here. She had the right to post the picture. She was not arrested or jailed for doing so. Free speech does not mean that CNN had to agree with her or continue to employ her. She was free to make a choice, and CNN was free to make a choice.
I’m not going to make an assumption about where you’ve stood on similar “lose your job for what you said” circumstances. I’ll just ask – when Susan Olsen got fired from her job for a homophobic tirade late 2016…did you bring up free speech? Did you defend Curt Schilling? The precedent has been set….
No she fully deserved to get fired and don’t even get started on her “apology” it was just fake. Seems like liberals like to do crazy things then just apologize for it hopeing they can get away with it. There is no way you can comply with a terrorist like act and then say oh sorry. She was wrong and was punished rightly, if anything her punishment should be worse. For how messed up CNN is I applaud them for actually doing something right
Regretfully, that is her character.
Cooper is smart enough to know that the court of public opinion doesn’t work that way. He can’t defend her character while decrying this one action, because the majority of people are incapable of separating the two. He would then get dragged down with her. The curse of social media in action.
What, no calls to burn her at the stake, or place her in front of a firing squad? Just imagine, if say, Dennis Miller had pulled the same stunt with a likeness of the previous occupant’s head the news and “TV” pages would have exploded!!
Exactly so.
I’ll never watch cnn again
You represent a quarter of their audience.
I have never found her funny. Nor do I find it funny when anyone “jokes” about murdering someone else. Has nothing to do with politics. It crosses a line regardless of who the target is. Good riddance.
Ditto.
Why are you surprised!? People are simply responding to negative lies. The fake news, hate mongers, are marketing, advertising, & propagandaizing hate against republicans, constitutionalist, conservative, liberalism, Jews, & Christians! Shame on you KG!
So why aren’t you complaining about pretty much everything the GOP does all day, every day? It’s at least a thousand times worse than making an image of what most decent people think about Trump when they read the news. If you don’t think every European leader that met Trump last week wasn’t thinking the same thing, you’re delusional.
No, Temperance. Decent people do NOT think about beheading someone who says or does things that they disagree with.
Do you hover this page and talk stupid all day or just for the time being? You’re an idiot and should keep your mouth shut! For you to justify Griffins actions because of your personal short comings makes you worse. If you really want to up your game and express your little feelings that you so boldly express on here, take it to the street. After reading so many of your crappy post on here you made it personal, so its personal.
I agree with CNN. Whether one likes Trump or not, he is currently POTUS, and I agree with Don Jr. that people would be outraged if that had been a mask of President Obama. I also think that there would be outrage if that had been ANY other living former President besides Obama. It is also an especially jarring image given that beheadings are actually happening in the Middle East, It was indeed too far.
It was too far, but sorry did Don Jr. forget about the pictures of Obama hanging from a tree that was put out there. Where was the outrage then?
Guess it was in the same place the outrage hid when GoT put W. Bush’s head on a spike or a Rodeo clown came out dressed as Bush (yes, that happened to him too and it happened to Obama). Or when a crowd rioting burned W. in effigy. Come on, Mary, if you want to be all “But what about when they did it….” at least let’s cover both parties fairly. Isn’t that your point? People WERE outraged when they did it to Obama. People DID say it went too far. Just because it’s convenient now to say “Yeah but…” doesn’t mean no one cared then.
I don’t believe there was a national outcry and I don’t believe anyone lost their job over it. If I am wrong give me one example. Nothing to do with convenient, just pointing out the double standards many of you have. You do comprehend that silence in situations like those displays acceptance. Get off your high horse.
Oh Mary, people absolutely lost their jobs. I can’t post links, but look up Elizabeth Lauren, Beverly Whaling, Scarlett Fakjar and June Pridemore to start. And again, when people were going after Obama in such a malicious way, did you remember what happened to Bush then or not?
CNN firing was right. There is a limit!!!
I am NOT a Trump supporter but CNN did the right thing in firing her. It was disrespectful to the office of POTUS. Even if you don’t like the person in office (and I don’t) you need to respect the office.
They absolutely did the right thing. Appalling is the right word.
Not that I think what Kathy did was ok I just want to know why its ok for Ted Nugent to be invited to the White House by the current President when Ted called for Obama to be hanged and would have target practice with a picture of Obama on his target…
I agree with you Nugent shouldn’t have been invited to the WH.
Agree but one word sums that up hypocrites.
You’re right – he shouldn’t have been. He was wrong too.
Good point. Talk about a despicable person.
I have never liked her anyway.
Glad that CNN dumped Kathy Griffin as NYE host despite a photo controversy between her and Donald Trump. I always dislike her in a very bad way.
CNN did the right thing.
Karma!
Love Kathy, but she definitely went too far with this. As many have said, our actions do have consequences. We may not agree with Trump (I sure don’t), but we need to do tactfully without sinking to his level…Now…Regarding Trump’s Tweet…How dare you!? What you do has harmed families and and you don give a s*** about them. You selfish piece of s***!
CNN did the right thing. Democrats are still bitter that Hillary lost. Trump already did more good things as President than Clinton and Obama did combined.
IN what universe ?
What good things?
thanks for the laugh!
Wow, that’s not even a good attempt by a Russian troll…
Dan the critic; Your comment is ridiculous and totally wrong!!! Where are you getting your information from your garden snails? Haaaa!
Democrats are still bitter that Hillary lost.
.
You guys are the ones bringing her up way more often than us Democrats nowadays, but sure, we’re the ones who can’t move on.
.
As for the rest of your comment…yeah, no. Just…no.
Awesome news. The alt-left needs to be reined-in.
Just like the alt-right. Both side has extremist, but it seems one side doesn’t get consequences when their actions are offensive.
The “alt-left” is not a thing. The “alt-right” is a group that has adopted that name for themselves, as code for “white supremacists.” Please note that almost EVERYONE, most loudly Democrats, have condemned KG’s actions. She acts on behalf of no one but herself, and she screwed up big time. But there is no liberal equivalent of the alt-right.
I know that there is not a alt left if you were responding to me. But I will be the first to admit that we have had some extreme on our side also. I think we are in agreement on the issue.
You go Kate!!
That’s a rather serious false equivalency. Who belongs to this imaginary ‘alt-left’ that conservatives have invented? More importantly, who don’t you understand that the liberal philosophy really doesn’t create that?
good. i’m against anything trump does and says, but what kathy did went WAY too far and should never be done again. this wasn’t funny. it was disgusting.
CNN did the right thing. No respect for the President and complete lack of empathy for the families of victims of this Isis-inspired terrorism.
I would think this is one rare instance when the right and left can agree. It crossed a line and her firing was wholly appropriate.
She got what was coming to her. I don’t care for Trump any more than Kathy Griffin apparently does, but what she did went far over the line. It was very distastefully inappropriate.
The only mistake Kathy made was she forgot he was the so called President. If he wasn’t the President it wouldn’t be such a big thing. I love Kathy and she made a mistake and pulling her from a show that gives the network great ratings they should just fine her and be done with it.
I disagree. Joking about the murder of ANY real living person is wrong. If she pulled that with the head of some Hollywood star or a notable business person or anyone, it’d be wrong.
Clearly, CNN did the correct thing by terminating Kathy Griffin. Perhaps this will quieten the nasty comments regarding President Trump.
Left has been over the line for quite a while. This was just taking their craziness to the next level. This will continue to escalate if the left continues to push their crazy agenda unchecked!!
Sorry the actions of one does not define the whole group. It might be a crazy agenda in your eyes because you obviously think everyone should be a good little minion and agree with #45 but those who see the harm he is doing are going to continue to stand up. Did you speak up when the right attacked our former President, with just as disgusting images?
Crazy agenda huh. How is that Russian conspiracy going? We r headed into June and still missing only two things: a crime and evidence. Maybe I am crazy but comparing anything said or done to Obama to a cut off bloody head is delusional at best!!
How long before Watergate came to a conclusion? Has been determine that Russia did interfere just not if anyone in his campaign par took in it. How many investigations did Clinton have to endure? If you don’t think hanging Obama from a tree or burning at a stake just as offensive then you are the delusional one.
It’s interesting you bring up Watergate. Woodward and Bernstein were given info connecting Nixon to the break-in a decent amount of time before they broke the story. Their editor insisted they be able to connect the dots and support the story with additional info, verified by other sources before they went to print with it. Today, someone sneezes something that sounds like a good story lead and the press runs with it. Today’s “news” vs that era is the difference of printing every rumor to printing something we feel confident in. . .
Preach, Mary! One reason I hated what she did so much is that it was fuel for the fire of despicable conservatives who are flailing for reasons to criticize those of us who are smart, decent and critical of this garbage administration. We are right, and we will not back down. But we will not use violence, and KG really damaged that message.
This will continue to escalate if the left continues to push their crazy agenda unchecked!!
.
How can we when we’re not the majority party right now? The right has full reign to pass whatever they want, last I checked.
Hollywood “stars” live in a make believe world where they read what someone else has written and don’t know the first thing about middle America and don’t want to know. Their little cocoon is warm and safe with others that don’t want walls or guns, but build them around their houses and have armed bodyguards. They need to stick to entertainment and what she did was far from entertainment.
That is the most ignorant statement I have read in a long time. Remember people elected a TV reality personality who lived in a gold tower with a gold toilet who is clueless about middle America. Dumbfounded.
Wel,l well, I see you are off your meds and back here again. Didn’t know Bellvue had ‘net access!
Yes I see you are still in denial to facts. Name one thing that is not accurate in my statement oh great deflector.
I am never going to be fond of Trump but Kathy Griffin deserved to get fired over this. Absolutely disgusting and vile. And anyone claiming people on ” the left” condone this sort of thing are dead wrong. Violence in any form( and what was she going for? a joke Really!!!) is NOT the answer to anything. Just disgusting. I may not agree with Trump and I have commented on his behavior and such things but to invoke harming the President of The United States and then claim she was joking just proves that she herself is vile. Good for CNN and I really hope she learns something from this but I doubt it
I can’t believe I’m about to say this but Griffin is being screwed. Yes she did cross a line and was wrong for that photo but considering Hollywood and the medias attacks on Trump, I can see why she thought this was ok. Look at the Twitter feeds of actors such as Debra Messing, Joss Whedon, or Sarah Silverman…if they were working regular 9 – 5 jobs they would have been fired a long time ago for their comments. Michael Shannon in December referred to the heartland as a “big red dildo” and said it should be annexed and called “US of Effing A-holes” and he was nominated for an Oscar a month later! Griffin was wrong but Hollywood and the media turning their back on her shows just how truly hypocritical they are.
I believe it was gross and gory, but hey, since when are people supposed to bow down to the President? I’ve read so many comments of people saying “they’ve lost respect for the president”, it seems that they forgot we are talking about a man that has been constantly insulting latinos, muslims, women and lost all respect towards social justice. What an insane world.
There’s a difference between wanting a leader removed from office because of his actions via impeachment and making a joke of someone being decapitated.
He made a joke about grabbing women by their lady parts. And he’s constantly made mysoginistic remarks, which is quite more worrying coming from someone who is actually someone of political influence as he is. You know. The president of the US, not just a comedian.
Trump has said and done worrying things. That I agree with…and I believe there’s a very good chance that he will be impeached. I also believe that impeachment will cause him to resign if he is not formally removed from office. That is an appropriate consequence. Wanting him to be beheaded goes wayyyyyyyyyy too far beyond that.
You make a great point. Crazy times we’re living in.
ABSOLUTELY, it is a disgusting act and totally unforgiveable. She should be banned (shunned) from all media. I feel she knew what she was doing and thought she could get away with it, WHAT is right with doing that to any person. Kathy, you are NOT funny YOU ARE A JOKE.
Unforgiveable? Trump does worse things on a daily basis, and he’s still President.
What are the “worse things” he does on a “daily basis” ?
Griffin’s apology basically translates into “I am so sorry I got caught.” Hopefully going forward she can find a way to be more creative (but less tasteless) with her comedy.
She knew what she was doing so the firing should not be a surprise. The woman has too long been “in your face” insulting and controversial and calling it “comedy”. True comedy is not hurtful, insulting and foul in language and action. Maybe there is some hope for CNN after all. Dare I say—-CONSCIENCE?
Who’s laughing now Kathy? You stunk anyway.
Finally, the left is starting to realize that their actions, too, have consequences. This foul-mouthed piece of work has no business being on TV in the first place.
Being that she did one show with them once a year, I’m not sure the impact. Maybe what she did was inappropriate but so was Trump saying he would walk up to women and grab them by their _______ or his “sharing” intelligence with the Russians or his telling Comey to shut down the Russian investigation or his entire time in office. Sadly the people who will bring him down are going to be the people from his own party trying to save their positions not his. When it is all said and done they will say they never supported him
I’m flummoxed. What she did was utterly tasteless, and that’s certain. However, she did apologize… so I’m not so sure she should have gotten the axe… ummm… fired. As much as I loathe Trump, that little skit was over the top, and kids DO watch, and even Trump’s kids don’t deserve to see something like that. Whatever happened to thinking before acting? Why couldn’t she have run this by her coworkers before actually DOING it? Tasteless is tasteless is tasteless, absolutely. But firing her? I honestly don’t know how that solves anything. It’s a coin-toss, I think.
I might be wrong in this, but it appears as though (given her outfit) that it’s an allusion to The Handmaid’s Tale, in that the “wives” of the “commanders” always wear blue – her outfit is very similar to that worn by the “wives” on the Hulu adaptation. It feels like she and the photographer are saying that the only way to counteract this culture of hatred and female oppression is for the “wives” to take the power away from their husbands – it’s truly symbolic and not at all out of line. Trump is the figurehead of misogyny right now and the most recognizable “commander” in the media today, trying to remove women’s reproductive rights with his administration. It’s artistic expression and free speech and only the current climate and division in our country made it a) controversial and b) necessary in the first place.
@someguy, there is such a thing as optics. Trump is a sitting President, and the optics of wanting a sitting President to be beheaded are what many people are going to link this to, particularly in an age where terrorists are actually beheading people who they disagree with. When symbolism includes an image of a public figure who is currently living being harmed, it is no longer symbolic. It is threatening. Another thing I keep thinking about is Bill Cosby, who is also accused of committing heinous acts against women. If he is convicted of a crime, I want him jailed. not beheaded.
Interesting. I’m not a Trump fan but things have been escalating so much that I wondered when people would draw the line and what it would take. I’m glad to see there is a line.
Trump tweets that his son, Barron, is “having a hard time with this.” But his son Barron is, by most accounts, not mentally well at all, even before any of this. And no one cares about what Barron thinks. Mr. Trump needs to know that, of all his five children, the only one whose opinion we care about is Ivanka. And Ivanka has been strangely silent on this matter.
And shame on Anderson Cooper for his tweet and for abandoning his New Year’s Eve co-host of many years. They stood side-by-side for many hours and for many years as we celebrated the beginnings of so many New Years with CNN. A heterosexual man would never abandon his female co-host when she is under fire and fighting for her life.
Apology more than enough. We are talking about a president who said he could kill someone on fifth ave in NYC and still win the election. He set the tone…
Sure, but we don’t have to follow him.
She needed to lose her job. This was so completely inappropriate and shouldn’t have been considered even mildly amusing by any standards, no matter how depraved. The only time this “comedian” can make news is if she does something disgusting. No matter your political views, this man is the president of the United States as well as a husband and father. He and his family deserve MUCH better.
Sounds like Anderson needs a new NYE co-host!!! I’m available!!!
I agree she went too far and was never a fan. But I wonder how many Trump supporters openly laughed and agreed with all the evil and hateful stuff that was posted about Obama and his family. I’m sure this post will not get a response because the trump supporters never acknowledge the people in their group that are racists.
Why does every “sure, [my side] did something stupid, but your side is stupider.” Are there racist that supported Trump? Sure. There are also bigots of all sorts and aholes that supported Bernie and Hillary. Does that mean we should assume everyone who pulled the lever for Clinton operates under Groupthink the way you assume those aligned with the GOP think? As a conservative myself (who, btw, doesn’t like Trump. Voted and campaigned hard against him in the primaries and felt ill over my choices in the general) I *did* find the hateful things said about Obama and his family over a line at times and said so. . . as did many others I know. But, frankly, that’s neither here or there – what anyone did or did not say THEN has nothing to do with whether this poor taste “joke” by KG is appropriate now.
Wish there was an edit button… ‘Why does every conversation begin…..
OMG how could you Ms Griffin. I’m appalled you or anyone that could go low. I’m glad CNN fired you. We don’t need to listen to people of your caliber on TV.. We’ve got enough of it already and I’m tired of seeing, listening to such garbage.
CNN did the right thing all celebrities have one thing in commend they have foot in mouth disease they speak to much. If u have nothing nice to say don’t say anything but I didn’t see it.