John 'The Professor' Clayton Laid Off at ESPN After 23-Year Run

John “The Professor” Clayton has been sent to the showers after a 23-year run at ESPN, SportingNews.com reports, the latest casualty of sweeping layoffs at the sports-centric cabler.
This April, in the wake of ESPN losing 12 million subscribers over the past five years, the network launched a series of layoffs eventually totaling nearly 100, including on-air talent Jerome Bettis, Sara Walsh, Chad Ford, Jay Crawford and Ed Werder.
Clayton confirmed his exit via Twitter, saying, “After 23 years I won’t be contributing to ESPN. Two words. Thank you. My bosses and co-workers are the best…. I can honestly say that my relationship with ESPN was the second best in my life. My marriage to my wife Pat is obviously No. 1.”
He added, “I am well taken care of by ESPN,” noting that he can still be heard on his daily radio show in Seattle. Also: “I am keeping the ponytail.”
Clayton started his sportswriting career covering the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 1972 training camp for The Daily Press in St. Marys, Pa. Following stints at The Pittsburgh Press and Tacoma’s News Tribune, in 1995 he joined ESPN as a reporter; most recently he served as a senior NFL writer and commentator for the network.
In 2007, Clayton was inducted into the writers’ wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Now he can listen to Slayer and let down his hair whenever he wants!
Damn, I came here to make the joke about how now he actually might move in with his mother, but you kind of beat me to it.
Clayton’s segments were very informative and a little quirky. He will be missed. Seems like the NFL side of ESPN is taking the brunt in the multi-channel-subscription-based downfall. This division was bloated any way and I will not miss some who were let go.
Content is king n espn has all
, or part of, the major sports content from pro to college. The commentators n talking heads don’t mean much. Also, espn is tied to basic cable packages. The drop in subscribers coincides with those dropping cable. But no one measures espn ratings on sling, vue, hulu live, direct now, etc. so we really don’t know what’s what.
John Clayton was almost an enigma on sports broadcasting.
He wasn’t a pretty boy announcer type.
He wasn’t an ex-jock brought in for ratings or demographics.
He wasn’t a pretty female face to give almost worthless sideline reports and to interest female viewers.
No, he was simply a nerdy looking guy who had an excellent grasp on the science of football who often exposed the others real lack of knowledge
The surprise is that in this era of “appearance is everything” that ESPN kept him around as long as they did
John Clayton did not yell enough to keep his job at ESPN.