Fall TV First Impression: Dynasty

The broadcast networks have nearly 20 shows debuting this fall, including David Boreanaz’s SEAL drama, the adventures of Fox’s Gifted mutants and ABC’s rapping Mayor. To help you prep for it all, TVLine is offering First Impressions of the not-for-review pilots. Next up on our list….
RELATED Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled?
THE SHOW | The CW’s Dynasty (Wednesdays at 9/8c, premiere date TBA)
THE COMPETITION | ABC’s Modern Family/American Housewife, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU, CBS’ SEAL Team (new) and Fox’s Star
THE CAST | Grant Show (Melrose Place), Elizabeth Gillies (Victorious), Nathalie Kelley (The Vampire Diaries), James Mackay (The Straits), Alan Dale (pretty much everything), Sam Adegoke (Switched at Birth), Robert Christopher Riley (Hit the Floor) and Rafael de la Fuente (Empire)
THE SET-UP | This ain’t your grandmother’s Dynasty! Except, well, it is, just with different actors.
RELATED Fall TV Schedule: What’s on When? And Versus What?
THE FIRST IMPRESSION | I was among the TVLine staffers who cast side-eye at the trailer unveiled during Upfronts (embedded below), and yet the pilot as a whole is arguably better, if you accept the series for what it is — a contemporary reboot that shifts the setting from Denver to Atlanta and assigns new faces (and sometimes genders) to names made familiar by the classic 1980s sudser. We’re not creating a polio vaccine here.
The drama is again set in motion by Fallon Carrington’s (played by Gillies) adverse reaction to billionaire daddy Blake (Show) surprising the family with a new bride-to-be — though here it’s company PR whiz Cristal Flores (Kelley) versus secretary Krystle Jennings. Fallon’s still banging Michael-the-chauffeur (Riley), brother Stephen (Mackay) is still gay (though less “controversially” so, not being the ’80s and all) and Blake’s nubile fiancée remains drawn to blue-collar Matthew Blaisdell (Revenge‘s Nick Wechsler), who still has an off-kilter wife, Claudia (Brianna Brown). The biggest “twists” are that Cristal, while still hailing from hardscrabble roots, is now a young Latina, while the Colby family is African-American. Also, Cristal’s niece Sammy Jo is now hunky nephew Sammy “Call me Sam” Jo(siah), but he still is hot for Stephen. No, there’s no Alexis yet — will the show be able to hold out until the freshman finale à la its forefather?
The cast is uniformly fine — Gillies and Kelley arrived ready to rumble — but several characters beg to be fleshed out, fast. (Stephen, for one, starts off maddeningly vanilla.) The look of it all is “wealthy-ish,” though there is the sense that everyone is just playing dress-up; I feel like Fallon’s designer duds are wearing her, not vice versa. Lastly, if you’re looking for nods to the original soap, this Dynasty is here for you with an early scene that includes a rather clever nod to John Forsythe plus a callback to the old theme music.
THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE | Having cut its teeth with Gossip Girl (whose creators shepherded this Dynasty),The CW hasn’t aimed for high soap since its previous reboot, Melrose Place in 2009. Having been fed a steady diet of superheroes, is its “Dare to Defy” audience ready to lather back up and mock the 1 percent? Paired with Riverdale (in a new Wednesday lineup) and airing opposite two old timers, one untested sophomore and a military newbie, the opportunity is there to find out.
Watch a trailer for The CW’s Dynasty, then vote in our poll below.
This show looks kinda trashy. This sudser looks like it has all the substance of the air between the bubbles, meaning none at all. In the age of peak TV you need a balance of suds and substance which is why Jane the Virgin works so well. The TV viewing audience has grown used to something better than this, and like real soap bubbles this soap will fall flat fast.
Dynasty is probably the new fall show I’m looking forward to the most. I miss primetime soaps. I’m glad The CW is taking a chance and rebooting one. Hope it’s good and does well.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. I wish Insatiable had made the cut on to the CW’s fall schedule. It was the one show I was really looking forward to. While I didn’t see the pilot, everything I read about the plot and script made it appear unique, quirky and interesting enough to deserve a chance. Instead, we’re getting reboots and more superhero shows. ::sigh::
It will have the same fate as Melrose Place 2.0
you seen it already? let me know how it is since youve seen it apparently
agreed
This a different CW. If rating dud Riverdale,Crazy Ex-GirlFriend and Jane can all get renewed then I don’t see Dynasty getting axed unless it flops really bad like 0.1 ratings..
Frankly I wish they had given Melrose Place 2.0 a longer chance to catch on! Katie Cassidy brought it on that show! I will watch this, after all I watched the original! Now if they could bring back another Primetime Soap that had a ton of substance even back in the 70s, 80s and early 90s, they should bring back Knots Landing!
I love soapy “trashy” dramas like this, so I’m definitely going to tune in, especially since it’s paired with Riverdale, which is another series that reminds me of the old school CW (of course, I would never refer to that show as trashy…it’s actually pretty amazing!)
Well I’m always looking for something to watch after The Goldbergs on Wednesdays (something that is NOT Modern Family), and I watched the original Dynasty back when I was probably far too young to be doing so…so sure, I’ll check it out. Sounds like chill-out-on-the-sofa, check-your-brain-at-the-door fun. :)
I am here for this and am looking forward to it…. but this time slot doesn’t have room on my dvr. I’ll have to try to catch up online or with Netflix.
Hey I want trashy show so I’m in
From someone who watched the original Dynasty, this is all wrong because of one thing – Krystle was sweet and kind, not a conniving nasty *itch as she is here. All of the other changes: race, nationality, are fine, even clever – SammyJo as a gay man is kind of a hoot. But really, they should have just given the characters different names and called the show something else. Part of the fun of the original Dynasty was the conflict between Krystle and Alexis, the ‘angel’ and the ‘devil’, as it were; this show looks like it’s combining both characters in the same body, which is ridiculous. Oh, and Grant Show is too young to be Blake Carrington. The should just call this Not-Dynasty. :-D
I agree with your assessment. Krystle had class and truly loved Blake. I agree with you about the character changes because that makes it more in tune with life today, however, I think I will just pass and stick with my fond memories of the original Dynasty and the battles between Linda Evans and Joan Collins which were epic.
Also agree with just calling it Not-Dynasty. :-)
On the occasions that I want to watch fluff on tv, I want it to be at least good fluff!
Idk, as someone who LOVES ridic soapy melodramas and was excited for the CW to make a return to that sort of fare wowwwwwww did that trailer suck. Matt – I know you’re saying it’s better than the trailer made it look but lbr it’d reallllllly want to be bc it didn’t look guilty pleasure fun, it looked the boring yawn-y kind of bad that made even trying to finish the trailer a mammoth task. Idk. I guess I’m still curious enough to have clicked on this preview lol but idk if I’m curious enough to check out the first ep. Kinda think not tbh??? The trailer just looked so so so soooo bad in a non-fun way. Tho btw, I’m sure it will survive no matter what I think of it lol bc of the CBS factor – Valor looks like an insta flop and Idk I can’t see them cancelling both new CBS shows so I won’t be surprised if 4 seasons/70 eps of this thing happens lol.
Btw love that you guys are doing these fall tv previews Matt!!!!