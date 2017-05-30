Vanessa Hudgens Joins SYTYCD as Third Judge in Season 14

All of a sudden, TVLine’s dream of Vanessa Hudgens playing the mother of Henry’s daughter on Once Upon a Time seems even less likely.

Fox on Tuesday announced that Hudgens — fresh off an energetic hosting gig at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards — will join So You Think You Can Dance as a Season 14 judge, opposite Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy.

“I am so excited for Vanessa to join Mary and me on the judging panel for the 14th season of So You Think You Can Dance,” Lythoe — also an executive producer on the show — said in a statement. “There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the SYTYCD fans will love her as much as we do. Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel.”

The new season of So You Think You Can Dance premieres Monday, June 12 (8/7c). Your thoughts on Hudgens as the third judge? Drop ’em in a comment below.