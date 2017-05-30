Vanessa Hudgens Joins SYTYCD as Third Judge in Season 14

All of a sudden, TVLine’s dream of Vanessa Hudgens playing the mother of Henry’s daughter on Once Upon a Time seems even less likely.
Fox on Tuesday announced that Hudgens — fresh off an energetic hosting gig at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards — will join So You Think You Can Dance as a Season 14 judge, opposite Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy.
“I am so excited for Vanessa to join Mary and me on the judging panel for the 14th season of So You Think You Can Dance,” Lythoe — also an executive producer on the show — said in a statement. “There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the SYTYCD fans will love her as much as we do. Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel.”
The new season of So You Think You Can Dance premieres Monday, June 12 (8/7c). Your thoughts on Hudgens as the third judge? Drop ’em in a comment below.
Pass. Sytycd was at its best when it included actual choreographers rather than having the third judge be a stunt like Jason Derulo or now Vanessa.
Agreed, although I’m so happy that the are going back to the original format and bringing back Mary that I’m willing to give it a try. And I googled Vanessa Hudgens to figure out who the heck she is and it looks like she has some background in dance. On a related note – I feel very very old.
I didn’t watch last season. I will watch this season but will fast forward through Mary Murphy. Might do it through all three actually. The judging is the worst part now about SYTYCD.
Hoping they will be having guest judges (dancers and choreographers), like Adam Shankman, Debbie Allen, Kenny Ortega, etc. And of course Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Christina Applegate just for the pure fun. This is the best dance show on TV.
I don’t mind this too much. She’s got to be better than Jason Derulo. Now, I wouldn’t mind if Nigel stepped away from the judging panel for awhile.
Don’t you have to have some talent to be a judge? She is annoying as hell.
Interested to see her on this show.
So I take it Adam wasn’t available….sigh….They keep trying to bring in younger viewers by having these judges who don’t have the experience judging. Or for that matter enough dancing knowledge. I used to dance, there were never young judges. The judges were always those who danced/choreographed themselves & were extremely knowledgeable in this arena..
Message to Vanessa: Use real words. Point out good things about their dancing, and ways they can improve. Please avoid saying the same things the other judges just said, except replacing their adjectives. Avoid needless bantering with the other judges – we’re not tuning in to watch you. We don’t want to know who you are cheering for, or who you think will win. And no, just because they have a good personality doesn’t mean they danced well.
Oh, and please please no catch phrases. (like hot tamale train). I just can’t….