Underground Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Plans for a third season of Underground have been derailed.

WGN American has cancelled the period drama after two seasons and 20 episodes, Tribune Media announced on Tuesday. Sony Pictures Television — the studio behind Underground — will attempt to find a new home for the series.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

“Despite Underground being a terrific and important series, it no longer fits with our new direction and we have reached the difficult decision not to renew it for a third season,” said Tribune CEO Peter Kern in a statement. “We are tremendously proud of this landmark series that captured the zeitgeist and made an impact on television in a way never before seen on the medium… It is our hope that this remarkable show finds another home and continues its stories of courage, determination and freedom.”

Regarding the aforementioned “new direction,” Kern explained, “As WGN America evolves and broadens the scope and scale of its portfolio of series, we recently announced that resources will be reallocated to a new strategy to increase our relevance within the rapidly changing television landscape. This move is designed to deliver additional value for our advertising and distribution partners and offer viewers more original content across our air.”

Underground‘s second and final season concluded earlier this month.