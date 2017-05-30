Underground Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Plans for a third season of Underground have been derailed.
WGN American has cancelled the period drama after two seasons and 20 episodes, Tribune Media announced on Tuesday. Sony Pictures Television — the studio behind Underground — will attempt to find a new home for the series.
“Despite Underground being a terrific and important series, it no longer fits with our new direction and we have reached the difficult decision not to renew it for a third season,” said Tribune CEO Peter Kern in a statement. “We are tremendously proud of this landmark series that captured the zeitgeist and made an impact on television in a way never before seen on the medium… It is our hope that this remarkable show finds another home and continues its stories of courage, determination and freedom.”
Regarding the aforementioned “new direction,” Kern explained, “As WGN America evolves and broadens the scope and scale of its portfolio of series, we recently announced that resources will be reallocated to a new strategy to increase our relevance within the rapidly changing television landscape. This move is designed to deliver additional value for our advertising and distribution partners and offer viewers more original content across our air.”
Underground‘s second and final season concluded earlier this month.
I’m not suprised, I think this shows fate was sealed when Outsiders was cancelled. It would have made no sense to continue with just one original series.
Well, I have no reason to watch WGN as they cut all their original programming. This was an excellent and riveting TV show, a rare commodity on network television.
Oh that’s a shame. Maybe OWN?
Wow…this just seems like a huge mistake on WGN’s part. Their most high-profile series, dealing with an important era in America’s history…nah, let’s just sweep it under the rug. Just terrible decision making, and in an era where shows like this are critical in light of the newly overt wave of hate sweeping all over the country.
I highly doubt whatever their new direction is will have a fraction of the impact that Underground had. Hopefully another company will recognize what they have and snap it up.
I am so disappointed that Underground has been cancelled after just two seasons. This story needed to be told.
Here’s to hoping that it does indeed find a new home!
Cancelling Underground is a huge mistake. Never has a show been as well written and acted as this show. The content is something that America more than ever needs to see!
It’s too bad. The Outsiders and Underground were bot very good. Another direction for them? We don’t need another “Reality” show, please.
Considering the content of the series, I’m Surprised it made it pass the first season..true American history is usually not so vividly and frankly shown on TV…
EXCELLENT series!! I do hope it gets pickup soon..
wow, WGN is on a roll, aren’t they? and not a good one.
they had two excellent original shows and they cut them both in the span of a month. very disappointing. i hope they will find another network who will be worthy of such a stellar show, although i fear the worst since outsiders couldn’t find one either.