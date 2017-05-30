This Is Us Scheduling Twist: NBC Will Not Move Hit Drama to Thursday

This is… a curveball.

After announcing earlier this month that it was relocating breakout smash This Is Us to Thursdays-at-9 pm next season, NBC has opted not to fix what isn’t broken: The acclaimed drama will stay put on Tuesdays-at-9 pm, where it will once again follow The Voice.

As a result, NBC is sticking with a four-sitcom lineup on Thursdays from 8-10 pm, with Superstore kicking things off at 8, followed by The Good Place (at 8:30), Will & Grace (at 9) and Great News (at 9:30).

The This Is Us reversal is also impacting the 10 pm slots on Tuesday and Thursday. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which was originally slated to follow This Is Us on Thursdays at 10 pm, will move with the show to Tuesdays (at 10). Chicago Fire, meanwhile, will shift from Tuesdays to Thursdays at 10 after the comedies. (Scroll down for an easy-to-digest snapshot of the new Tuesday and Thursday skeds.)

As originally scheduled on Thursdays, This Is Us would have gone on hiatus after about seven weeks, to make room for NBC’s Thursday Night Football coverage. However, on Tuesday, the heavily-serialized show will air as many as 10 episodes without interruption.

TUESDAYS

8 pm The Voice

9 pm This Is Us

10 pm Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

THURSDAYS

8 pm Superstore

8:30 pm The Good Place

9 pm Will & Grace

9:30 pm Great News

10 pm Chicago Fire