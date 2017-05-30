This Is Us Scheduling Twist: NBC Will Not Move Hit Drama to Thursday

This is… a curveball.
After announcing earlier this month that it was relocating breakout smash This Is Us to Thursdays-at-9 pm next season, NBC has opted not to fix what isn’t broken: The acclaimed drama will stay put on Tuesdays-at-9 pm, where it will once again follow The Voice.
As a result, NBC is sticking with a four-sitcom lineup on Thursdays from 8-10 pm, with Superstore kicking things off at 8, followed by The Good Place (at 8:30), Will & Grace (at 9) and Great News (at 9:30).
The This Is Us reversal is also impacting the 10 pm slots on Tuesday and Thursday. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which was originally slated to follow This Is Us on Thursdays at 10 pm, will move with the show to Tuesdays (at 10). Chicago Fire, meanwhile, will shift from Tuesdays to Thursdays at 10 after the comedies. (Scroll down for an easy-to-digest snapshot of the new Tuesday and Thursday skeds.)
As originally scheduled on Thursdays, This Is Us would have gone on hiatus after about seven weeks, to make room for NBC’s Thursday Night Football coverage. However, on Tuesday, the heavily-serialized show will air as many as 10 episodes without interruption.
TUESDAYS
8 pm The Voice
9 pm This Is Us
10 pm Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
THURSDAYS
8 pm Superstore
8:30 pm The Good Place
9 pm Will & Grace
9:30 pm Great News
10 pm Chicago Fire
This seemed unnecessary. This is Us would have done fine in Thursday.
Will Chicago Fire stay on Thursdays, or is that just until the Law and Order show is done. It’s only like, 8 episodes or something, right?
Thank you NBC!!! Didn’t want it up against Scandal’s final season. Excited for both!!!
Yes! NBC is bringing back their comedy Thursdays! Though I think Trial & Error should go in place of Will & Grace. Superstore, The Good Place, Trial & Error, Great News seems like a good lineup. It’ll be like when we had The Office, Community, Parks and Rec, 30 Rock. Those were great times.
Good idea. There’s virtually nothing I watched on Tuesdays last season except TIU so it works for me instead of messing with Shondaland on Thursdays.
I understand This Is Us and comedies moving but Chicago Fire too come on, so will MED be on Tuesday after L&O finishes
Not sure that’s good news for Chicago Fire.