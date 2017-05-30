Apple's Carpool Karaoke Spinoff Gets Summer Premiere Date

Celebrities, warm up your vocal cords (and fasten your seat belts): Apple’s Carpool Karaoke series — finally — has a premiere date.

The spinoff of Late Late Show host James Corden’s popular segments will debut on the Apple Music streaming service on Tuesday, August 8, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It was originally slated to premiere this spring, but that got pushed back in April.

Each of Carpool Karaoke‘s 16 half-hour episodes will feature celebs driving around town and crooning tunes, just like the viral segments that inspired it. Only this time, Corden will only pop in a few episodes (ones featuring Will Smith and LeBron James), with the others pairing up stars to drive and sing together.

Some of the pairings on tap for the spinoff: Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams; Shakira and Daily Show host Trevor Noah; Seth MacFarlane and Ariana Grande; Billy Eichner and Metallica; and Miley Cyrus, her dad Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus clan.

You won’t find the new segments for free on YouTube, though: Only subscribers who shell out $10 per month to Apple Music will be able to stream the new Carpool Karaoke episodes.

