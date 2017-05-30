Animaniacs Reboot in Development From Warner Bros., Steven Spielberg

After nearly two decades in captivity, the Warner Bros. Studio’s worst nightmares are plotting their next escape. (Details are scarce at the moment, but it’s safe to say there will be much running. And it will be amok.)

Per a report from TVLine’s sister site IndieWire, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation are in early talks to bring back Animaniacs, the Steven Spielberg-produced cartoon series about three out-of-control children — the Warner Brothers, Wakko and Yakko, along with their sister, Princess Angelina Contessa Louisa Francesca Banana Fanna Bo Besca the Third. But you can call her Dot.

It’s unclear which network would host the new Animaniacs, which originally aired on Fox Kids (RIP!) from 1993 to 1995, before moving over to Kids’ WB (also RIP!) for an additional three years. Spielberg is reportedly involved in the rebooting process.

Along with the Warner siblings, Animaniacs introduced the world to a beloved crew of misfit weirdos, including Pinky and the Brain, a pair of genetically altered lab mice who devoted their lives to world domination. The odd couple scored its own self-titled spinoff, which ran from 1995 to 1998, followed by a spinoff/crossover with Tiny Toon Adventures titled Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain, which lasted for 13 episodes.

No, really, that second one did happen. I have proof:

Are you down with an Animaniacs reboot, or are you content with re-living the magic on Netflix as it is? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.