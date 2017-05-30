Animaniacs Reboot in Development From Warner Bros., Steven Spielberg

After nearly two decades in captivity, the Warner Bros. Studio’s worst nightmares are plotting their next escape. (Details are scarce at the moment, but it’s safe to say there will be much running. And it will be amok.)
Per a report from TVLine’s sister site IndieWire, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation are in early talks to bring back Animaniacs, the Steven Spielberg-produced cartoon series about three out-of-control children — the Warner Brothers, Wakko and Yakko, along with their sister, Princess Angelina Contessa Louisa Francesca Banana Fanna Bo Besca the Third. But you can call her Dot.
It’s unclear which network would host the new Animaniacs, which originally aired on Fox Kids (RIP!) from 1993 to 1995, before moving over to Kids’ WB (also RIP!) for an additional three years. Spielberg is reportedly involved in the rebooting process.
Along with the Warner siblings, Animaniacs introduced the world to a beloved crew of misfit weirdos, including Pinky and the Brain, a pair of genetically altered lab mice who devoted their lives to world domination. The odd couple scored its own self-titled spinoff, which ran from 1995 to 1998, followed by a spinoff/crossover with Tiny Toon Adventures titled Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain, which lasted for 13 episodes.
No, really, that second one did happen. I have proof:
Are you down with an Animaniacs reboot, or are you content with re-living the magic on Netflix as it is? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Omg freunlaven!!!!
She has spoken fruenlaven!!! Hear her, we must!!!!
After reading this article, I can only say two things: one, do NOT call her Dottie. Two, OMG! OMG! YES, YESSSS, YESSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!
I totally feel the same way!! I LOVED Mindy and her dog Buttons. I go around sometimes going “Ok i love you bye bye!”
I can’t see how this show would make it now. It got away with so much innuendo. If Paul Rugg is back and it keeps with the main theme, I am on aboard. If its a complete rewrite and has nothing in common with the original. Leave it alone.
Gravity Falls proves kids shows can still have a lot of innuendo.
But it’s so timely! There’s so much great material right now.
Faboo!
Awesome! My kids are watching the old episodes and they love it. Although, they don’t seem to understand some of the humor. Probably better that way. Fingers crossed that this is as good as the original. “What are we doing tonight, Brain?” “The same thing we do every night, Pinky, try and take over the world!”
As long as they don’t get the famous “finger prints” joke, you’re probably doing ok!
“Goodnight, everyone!”
Netflix Original PLEASE!!
This is the.coolest.thing.ever. Yakko, Wakko and Dot!!!! Otto’s gut, Otto’s butt, Oh, du schone, Oh, du schone, Oh, du schone, schnitzelbank!!
This is beyond luckily wonderful….BUT is it too much to ask for a reboot of PINKY & the BRAIN. OH PLEASE in today’s world we need this.
I love Animaniacs but I hope they don’t try to update the animation. I can’t stand the animation for rebooted cartoons like Garfield and only watch repeats on Hulu. I wish they would bring back Tony Toon Adventures as well as Beetlejuice.
oh please please please. If it retains the same spirit and tone that it had before I am all in.
Have no idea why my posts 2x ?
– “I don’t know what to say, the monkeys won’t do…”
– “For a nickel I’ll give you a clue!”
As long as they keep the humor the same as the original (and if they can get Minerva Mink and Rita & Runt back…), I only have one thing to say: FABOO!
OMG Yes!!!! Pinky and the Brain!!!
As long as it has the original cast.
It’s time for another Good idea, Bad Idea. Good Idea: keep the original cast and the show’s humor the same. Bad Idea: Replace the entire cast with celebrities, go overboard with the innuendos, and have somebody come out of the closet.
YES YES YES!!!