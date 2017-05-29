Still Star-Crossed: Do You Bite Your Thumb at ABC's Romeo & Juliet Drama?

More than 400 years after William Shakespeare’s death, one of the playwright’s most beloved works is at last being given the sequel treatment in the form of an ABC drama series.
Based on Melinda Taub’s 2013 novel, ABC’s Still Star-Crossed strives to answer a whole bunch of questions no one asked about the extended Romeo and Juliet universe, including how its members fared after the titular lovers’ deaths.
Monday’s premiere spun the mostly familiar tale of forbidden lovers who defied their feuding families’ wishes by wedding in secret and, ultimately, dying in each other’s arms. I say “mostly” because, like Once Upon a Time before it, Still Star-Crossed revels in the details omitted (but, you know, not really omitted) from Shakespeare’s original text.
For example, the guest list at Romeo and Juliet’s wedding was a little longer than Shakespeare would have had you believe; along with Benvolio, whose half-baked efforts to stop the ceremony proved futile, Juliet’s cousin Rosaline was also in attendance. As two of the only people privy to the forbidden marriage — along with Friar Lawrence, reimagined by Still Star-Crossed as a shady practitioner of the dark arts — Benvolio and Rosaline ultimately blamed themselves for not speaking out, potentially preventing much bloodshed on both sides.
That collective regret only increased when Prince Escalus, as a last-ditch effort to make peace between the Capulets and Montagues, ordered that Rosaline and Benvolio unite the families in marriage. But soft! Rosaline is already entrenched in a secret affair all her own — with the very prince who doomed her to marry a Montague!
You know, it’s probably a good thing Romeo and Juliet are already dead — fair Verona is only big enough for one pair of star-crossed lovers. (Oh, Still Star-Crossed. I get it now.)
Assorted thoughts…
* Having played Paris (portrayed here by Reign‘s Torrance Coombs) in my own high-school production of Romeo and Juliet, I appreciate that Still Star-Crossed decided not to kill him off, finding a way to keep him alive after his encounter with Romeo in the tomb. I’m curious to see how he factors into the story now that his betrothed is dead.
* This might be nitpicky, but here goes: In the play, Romeo drinks most of Juliet’s poison, which leaves her with no other recourse than to stab herself with his dagger. In this version, there was apparently plenty to go around, with both lovers having a drink before dying. So here’s my question: If only one drop was needed to fake Juliet’s death, why did Friar Lawrence give her the whole damn bottle? Surely, he could have foreseen that this wouldn’t end well. [UPDATE: As several commenters have pointed out, I mis-remembered the situation. Romeo, in fact, got more poison from an apothecary in the original text.]
* Another nitpick: If Lord Montague wanted his son to marry Juliet, as alleged in the Still Star-Crossed premiere, why the hell didn’t he say something sooner?
* From Scream Queens to The Bye Bye Man and beyond, I feel like I’ve seen Lucien Laviscount (Romeo) die a lot, on screens both big and small. (Also, hi, I watch a lot of bad movies.)
* Lady Capulet, whose first name is apparently Giuliana, is giving off major Victoria Grayson vibes. (Shocker: She’s already my favorite character.)
* Who do we think wrote “HARLOT” on Juliet’s statue? My guess is Lord Montague. I suspect he also wrote “Go to Hell, Serpent Slut” on Betty Cooper’s locker on Riverdale.
OK, let’s talk: Did you enjoy your trip back to Verona? Personally, I feel that Monday’s premiere was mostly set-up, so I’m reserving my official judgments for another week. Grade the premiere of Still Star-Crossed below, then drop a comment with your full review.
Watched the first 30 mins and was bored….pass. Guess Night Watch, Suits, Twin Peaks and Younger make up my summer TV viewing.
I liked it! As a fan of the book, they have made changes (some I like, some I don’t) but I will definitely keep watching
.
Me too!
I love the book but this series butchers it. It so awful! The book was about mature young adults navigating through a tenuous peace. This reduces it to teenage melodrama.
Soo…kind of crappy but not the disastrous blind item?
Yeah i wonder what the blind item was about then. This wasn’t disastrous
This one is probably the blind item. Only 8 episodes and a summer burn-off.
I think he blind item is between Inhumans and Midnight, Texas.
I doubt it’s Inhumans. When that blind item came out Inhumans was still filming. The blind item made it seem like a show that was already filmed and in the can. Also Disney/ABC has shown no indication that it plans to back off the big IMAX premiere for Inhumans, which is a big thing to do for a show that’s basically dead on arrival.
I think the blind item was actually Twin Peaks. Ausiello expressed already his concerns for the show and how it failed to meet his expectations. But I could be wrong!
I don’t get why some people are ragging on twin peaks. The new episodes are brilliant. I’m frustrated by the fact that each new episode now is 1 episode a week. It’s the best thing on TV right now though.
It’s not Twin Peaks. They would’ve confirmed it to be Twin Peaks and they haven’t, which makes me think the Blind Item is about Midnight, Texas
Nah it’s got to be The Orville. Midnight Texas does not have the behind the scenes pedigree capable of stopping a sale to a streaming outlet. Whereas Seth McFarlane definitely would.
Plus, Fox have dumped The Orville on Thursday night’s opposite football on CBS and then NBC (also against This Is Us and Scandal, which will likely benefit from final season curiosity). They are not expecting it to succeed at all.
He specifically clarified in one of his articles on the show that Twin Peaks was NOT the blind item.
Eh…this was OK. So I’m betting on the Inhumans. I’ll watch this if only for Grant Bowler and the costumes.
It can’t be Inhumans. The blind item referred to most episodes being already completed and Inhumans had only just started filming at the time.
Actually, he implies that all the episodes were already completed, with most coming in WAY over budget.
That rumbling noise you hear, is William Shakespeare rotating in his grave. I guess congratulations are due to ABC–I thought they couldn’t sink any lower than The Bachelor/Bachelorette tripe–I thought wrong…..
you sound like a college lit professor that takes Shakespeare way too seriously.
Yeah, this thing was dead awful!
It’s only the pilot, and you know how crappy pilots are but the rest of the show turned out well.
Let’s see if that is the case for this one.
Actually, I’ve seen a lot of good pilots. And I don’t think I’ve ever seen a show with a pilot this terrible turn out to be good down the line, so it would be a first if it pulls it off.
Usually, if the pilot is terrible, the show doesn’t make it to series, at least without a major revamp, or they gave Shondaland a pass.
Lost in the crowd at the street.
Like two sailing boats in the sea.
‘Cause sometimes we’re building and burning down love.
We have lost our Verona.
WORST thing I’ve seen in years…I kept looking for the Princess Bride, Mel Brooks type twist, as the set, tone, etc. was WAY too trope-ish from the get go. I found myself losing interest VERY quickly, and all that kept flashing through my mind was…
.
Forever
Agent Carter
Defunct Bobbi/Hunter SpinOff
(insert name of fav. canceled abc show here)
Reruns
Paint drying
.
And all the better ways the time slot could have been filled, from best to worst, and all more interesting than this show.
–
Usually I say “It’s only the pilot…at least I’ll give it another week…the OUAT folks are supposed to like this…”
–
Not drinking the kool-aid. REFUSING to fall down that hole again, where all I can ask myself is why? Am i a masochist deep down? NOPE! Not doing THAT again.
–
How much was canceled to make room for this? How high were the execs that green-lighted this? Do they KNOW it couldn’t even hold its own in Shondaland Thursday night? Afraid of chasing away any audience from their STRONG nights, and instead, assigning it to one of its own death slots (wqith Castle being a short exception.)
–
No, this does NOT deserve a place on any prime time schedule. Unless you cross it with Galavant or something.
–
(And anyone reading this without somehow hearing my satiric/humorous tone in their heads, well please re-read it with one, rather than say the tone of a headmaster lecturing…)
ABC is burning the episodes off over the summer. It’s giving me the impression that they regret picking the series up and are just wanting to dump it
Wasn’t that the case with Mistresses before?
No, Mistresses was picked up for a summer and any show that lasts 4 seasons is a success.
You know, the networks need to have more respect for those of us who keep viewing during the Summer. We actually like GOOD TV! :D
There is a rumor going around about a show a network / cable station tried to dump onto a streaming service at a steep discount. A lot of folks think it is this show: http://tvline.com/2017/04/27/blind-item-bad-tv-series/
I liked it. I think it will be a good, kinda cheesy, summer show.
It’s great that you are getting ideas from this paragraph as well
as from our dialogue made here.
I adore Shakespeare. Romeo and Juliet is my favourite play and I have always wondered if the Montagues and Capulets could get it together and we can see here that they can’t, at least… not for the time being. I also adore the love triangle thay is being set up… the diversity of the cast and the beauty of the sets and costumes. I had no idea that this was a book and I plan on buying it sometime this week. Well done Shondaland and ABC. You hit this one out of the park.
same here…. i loved the diversity of the cast which i applaud because sooo many shows lack it…. i will be tuned in for every episode…
Didn’t make it past 10 minutes.
This show only made it to air because of shonda, just like the catch only made it to season 2 before being cancelled for low ratings because of shonda.
It was pretty darn bad. The acting was dreadful, but the writing was even worse. I’ll be back next week to see if it continues to be disastrous or improves at all.
Welp, that was all kinds of awful.
LOVED IT. Looks like fun. I’m in
Rosaline left Romeo to become a nun in the play and Romeo killed Paris.
I’m a Shakespeare geek & a Torrance Coombs fan, so I’m going to keep tuning in. They took some creative liberties with the original, but that’s to be expected. I actually liked the twist that Montague *wanted* R&J to get married in order to unite the families. I always thought that if R&J just told their parents about their relationship, the tragic ending could have been avoided. But who am I to question Shakespeare?!
–
Andy, regarding your first nitpick… “In the play, Romeo drinks most of Juliet’s poison”… actually he buys his own fast-acting poison from an apothecary. He drinks all of it & dies. Then Juliet *tries* to drink the rest of it but finds that there’s none left, so she stabs herself with his dagger. “If only one drop was needed to fake Juliet’s death, why did Friar Lawrence give her the whole damn bottle?” I thought the exact same thing. Friar Lawrence still being irresponsible 400+ years later.
I was just going to point out that Romeo bought his own poison in the play.
Was this the blind item?
Since they’re both black & black characters always die first in movies — as per Hollywood unwritten rule/joke/stereotype-w/-a-hint-of-truth, isn’t this show like, 5 minutes long????
Rewatch it… Romeo drank from an entirely different flask of poison. The vial Friar Tuck, I mean Lawrence, gave Juliet was a *lot* smaller. There’s no way that Rosaline would’ve been able to fit the one Romeo chugged from in her cleavage. My guess is that Lawrence gave the entire vial to Juliet to keep the one drop from drying out between church and bedroom, and that Rosaline was supposed to return the rest to him (whether or not she actually DID is another question…)
.
For your other nitpick… Montague was trying to maneuver them into marriage by their own decision. He probably figured that if he even *suggested* marrying Juliet to Romeo, the kid would’ve gone off and married someone else.
.
My nitpick, why wouldn’t Rosaline just suggest Livia for the marriage of alliance? “Look, we hate each other and I’m planning on becoming a nun. But my sister wants to find a husband…” Granted, Livia wants love, but it wouldn’t hurt to *ask* how she felt about the idea. And even with Rosaline being the elder sister, it’s not like she could actually *inherit* the Capulet fortune, so would it really matter which niece it was?
Yes, I wonder why Rosaline didn’t suggest her sister. There must have been a reason in the book that I’ve forgotten.
I love this and the promo for the next episode looks even more exciting.
Well I certainly enjoyed it. It’s good to see something different from a classic. And the cast is simply perfect.
I was happy to see Torrance Coombs, as I miss him on Reign. I’ve always liked Paris and feel that he is the nice guy who loses out (e.g. Bill Pullman in Sleepless in Seattle, Hilarion in Giselle, etc).
I always had a soft spot for Paris too, especially after seeing Paul Rudd’s portrayal in the 1996 Baz Luhrmann movie.
I’ll have to give it another week, not sure Shakespearean speak will be easy to understand. I need to watch the episode again.
what “Shakespearean speak”???
It’s not like the show used much of the original Shakespearean text. Plus Shakespeare technically wrote in modern English, albeit an earlier form than we speak now but still understandable.
I’m 50/50 and since there’s nothing else on in that time slot, at least for now, I’ll continue to watch.
One of the things I most love about the other Shondaland shows is the diverse casting. Here, the multi-culturalism was distracting and kept taking me out of the story. It felt like a stunt or statement, rather than organic to the characters. I watched the whole episode, and then deleted the season pass from my TiVo. Disappointing.
This should have aired on the CW
The diverse cast set in the same time period doesn’t work.
Loved it! It was fresh new and but an interesting twist on family. I appreciated how the families were inter-rationally mixed. What a great surprise! I hope it’s around for a long time. Another great series for Shondaland!!!!
They cancelled the Catch for this.
Another Shondaland production … Dreadful. It won’t last long.
“Grey’s Anatomy” it was not but kudos to the creators for the brave decision of just rolling with total historical inaccuracy. Stupid. But brave.
Pass.
Nope. Dont trust Shonda Rhimes.