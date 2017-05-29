Fall TV Preview

Riverdale Video: Cole Sprouse Ponders Jughead's Dark Turn in Season 2, Reflects Fondly Upon First Love Scene

If you felt like Jughead was enjoying the feel of that Serpents jacket a little too much in the season finale of Riverdale, you have every right to be concerned.

TVLine recently caught up with actor Cole Sprouse on the carpet at The CW’s Upfront presentation in New York, where he confirmed our suspicions/fears about Jughead’s dark turn in the show’s upcoming second season.

“I think the whole show is going to be getting darker and stranger,” Sprouse told TVLine. “We’re going to be leaning into a lot of those qualities that a lot of people ended up loving in the first couple of episodes — this heavy cinematography, this overbearing coloration, this really dark content that’s kind of over-the-top and campy, but it’s taken very seriously.”

And because it’s always fun to get a little weird, we asked for Sprouse’s thoughts on that epic finale love scene between Jughead and Betty and Archie and Veronica — in two separate shots, of course. (And let’s just say there’s not not talk of The Suite Life‘s Mr. Moseby.)

What are your hopes for Jughead’s future? Season 2 in general? Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop ’em in a comment below.

8 Comments
  1. Wrstlgirl says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:41 PM

    Everyone loves a bad boy :-)

    Reply
  2. Rt says:
    May 29, 2017 at 5:19 PM

    How do we know this was tv? Because he had Betty cooper’s sweater off and stopped to put on a jacket. WHAT?!?!

    Reply
  3. Susie says:
    May 29, 2017 at 5:32 PM

    This was a weird interview.

    Reply
  4. jason says:
    May 29, 2017 at 6:38 PM

    more of his sad boy act that teen girls love

    Reply
  5. Novizani says:
    May 29, 2017 at 6:43 PM

    that phone booth scene was so heartbreaking, i can feel his emotion of being rejected by his mom as his only hope that time. i think Cole did amazing job. not just for that scene, but in general for portraying Jughead.

    Reply
  6. Phil says:
    May 29, 2017 at 11:44 PM

    I’d rather hear from the person over his shoulder… :)

    Reply
  7. Chase McCaw @chasetriton says:
    May 30, 2017 at 12:33 AM

    Fapping to your identical twin’s peen he purposely “leaked” on social media doesn’t count, Cole. Sorry, bro. I personally think it’s hot even if he (Dylan) is the “straight twin”. Unlike CW’s Virgin show being dumped to Friday nights, you won’t have to make that desperate move for a few more years.

    Reply
