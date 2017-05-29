Lauren Graham's Curb Your Enthusiasm Character (Sorta) Revealed

Don’t bother trying to harness your excitement, Gilmore Girls fans: Lauren Graham will indeed make a guest appearance (or two or three) in Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s upcoming ninth season.

“It was fantastic,” Graham shares, adding that she worked with series creator and star Larry David “almost exclusively” during her multi-episode arc. “There really is no greater joy than actually making Larry David laugh. And he really laughs hard.”

On Curb, which is slated to return this fall after a six-year-hiatus, the Bad Santa actress plays “someone who has very colorful language,” Graham teases. It was her first gig after wrapping Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and, as she explains, “It was the perfect answer to ‘What do I do now?!’ because this character is completely not me at all. I speak in a way that I don’t speak ever.” (Given the legendary veil of secrecy that surrounds the HBO comedy, Graham is reticent to divulge much more than that.)

Curb‘s improvisational process made the role all the more challenging for Graham. “All you get is an outline and then you improvise around it,” she explains, before recalling a scene she shared with David and Curb staple Ted Danson in which the Good Place actor “was like, ‘This is cable. You can really [let loose]. Think of the craziest thing possible.” And my brain so doesn’t work that way.”

For more on Graham’s Curb stint — as well as her reflections on the Gilmore Girls revival and her ill-fated Linda From HR pilot — keep your eyes peeled for the special LG-focused installment of TVLine’s about-to-launch podcast.