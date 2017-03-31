The CW Sets Summer Premiere Dates for Whose Line, 3 Other Series

While The CW’s roster of superheroes, vampires, zombies, etc. settles in for a relaxing summer vacation, the network’s collection of variety shows and foreign imports will have to do the heavy lifting.

RELATEDThe Originals Season 4: Is Hayley and Elijah’s Romance on Hold?

Per an announcement from The CW, its summer schedule kicks off Monday, May 29 with the season premiere of Whose Line Is it Anyway? at 9/8c. New episodes will air every Monday in that timeslot, with encores airing at 9:30 pm.

Masters of Illusion, hosted by Dean Cain (now of Supergirl fame), returns for its fourth season on Friday, June 30 at 8 pm, followed by an encore episode.

Pen & Teller: Fool Us is also returning for a new season, kicking off on Monday, July 10 at 8 pm.

RELATEDSupergirl Promotes Katie McGrath (aka Lena Luthor) to Series Regular

Last to join the schedule is Hooten & The Lady, an hour-long British import which follows a pair of globetrotting treasure hunters. The eight-episode series begins its run on Thursday, July 13 at 9 pm, following an encore episode of Pen & Teller.

Do any of these summer series pique your interest? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.