Why Is Flash's Frost a Killer? Another Supernatural Spinoff? Fave Time-Travel Device? Bates Miscast? And More Qs

1 | On Once Upon a Time, the way Tinker Bell’s eyes never met Regina’s or followed Regina as she moved…. Did guest star Rose McIver “green screen” her scenes separately?
2 | For those who were still watching Time After Time: Wasn’t the casting of Cameron Cuffe as John’s son pretty spot-on?
3 | On Big Little Lies, how did Bonnie find out the truth about Abigail’s secret project? And after this week’s installment, can we get a pre-show warning on all TV episodes in which a character barfs? (Especially if it’s bright green?)
4 | What compelled Homeland‘s Saul to break into Carrie’s house when he saw she wasn’t home? And does a paranoid CIA analyst like Carrie really not have a password on her laptop?
5 | Are you hoping Katie Cassidy’s return to Arrow as Black Siren means the show is finally going to give us a female Big Bad?
6 | Was Supergirl‘s Alex surprisingly chill about the revelation that Maggie cheated on her ex-girlfriend? Any fans notice that Alex not only traveled to the DEO but also changed clothes during the time it took superfast Kara to return from the Fortress of Solitude? And did anyone not see Queen Rhea’s stabbing of Lar Gand coming a mile away?
7 | Wouldn’t Bates Motel have better served its audience and Psycho’s legacy by casting an actual actress — instead of a gorgeous-yet-spiritless, monotone music-video performer — as Marion Crane?
8 | Did The Flash reveal Season 4’s non-speedster baddie, with Kadabra’s reference to DeVoe aka The Thinker? Upon hearing that Hamilton tickets are now on the line, is Barry more determined than ever to save Iris? Meanwhile, TVLine reader abz asks: “Has it been established why [Caitlin’s] meta powers have to turn her evil whereas Cisco’s don’t?”
9 | Did Legends of Tomorrow‘s Doomworld Sara/Amaya remind you of Gotham‘s Babs and Tabs? Did a long-haired Nate remind you of Leverage’s Eliot? And if the Legion of Doom could rewrite reality to their liking via the Spear of Destiny, why did they create a world in which vigilantes still exist?
10 | What was the bigger leap: that Bones‘ Jeffersonian team would be allowed back into a recently bombed, nearly collapsed structure to do their work, or that the “repairs” (new roof included!) would take just “weeks,” to hear Booth tell it? And is it too soon to be talking about annual Bones TV movies?
11 | Were any Switched at Birth fans thinking, “I wonder what Simone is up to…”?
12 | Why couldn’t Arrow‘s Felicity just hack Oliver’s new security protocols to get into the lair and at least grab some supplies? Or did she just not want a full-on confrontation?
13 | Given the Madea digs in this week’s black-ish, can we assume there’s no love lost between black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Tyler Perry? Or was Dre’s subtle wink proof that all the jabs were in good fun?
14 | Designated Survivor‘s President Moss: sincere savior or wannabe puppet master? Also, did you get goosebumps when Kiefer Sutherland’s character was given a 24-hour deadline?
15 | Did this week’s The Americans have three different characters call Henry by his name in a scene… because we wouldn’t have recognized him otherwise? (Did he grow another foot between episodes?!)
16 | Grey’s Anatomy tearjerker — manipulative, effective… or both?
17 | On Supernatural, did Mick’s mention of a Hogwarts-like school for the British Men of Letters sound like a good potential spinoff?
18 | Was Veronica’s comment to Betty on Riverdale about conflicting invitations to fancy parties being a real problem totally tone-deaf?
19 | Shouldn’t SNL‘s Beck Bennett get a cut of what ever Alec Baldwin’s Boss Baby grosses at the weekend box office?
10. I thought the biggest leap was that there wasn’t even one death from the explosion. Even a no-name lab tech could have been killed inside the lab or outside when hit by the flying debris.
16. Aren’t all tear-jerking twists and turns manipulative? Since Grey’s has long been General Hospital in Primetime, such emotional ploys are to be expected.
Totally the Waverider, because it has deluxe food and clothes making machines
It’s just a small little ship. The Tardis has uncountable levels and apparently can add more in the blink of an eye.
Plus it has good healing facilities and a smaller jump ship that can be used as needed.
#7: Eh, I didn’t mind her as Marion.
I didn’t mind her either
I think Rihanna did just fine as Marion. I think people were looking to attack her as soon as they heard she was cast.
I think her acting was okay. She just paled in comparison to her scenes with Freddy Highmore, who is fantasticly weird as Norman Bates.
And is it too soon to be talking about annual Bones TV movies?
NO. I WANT THEM RIGHT AWAY. :(
7. I’d have to disagree with Rihanna being a bad Marion Crane. She held her own playing one of the most iconic character from cinema history.
1. It would be random if they did that (or feed into my iZombie concerns) because the lots for the two shows are right near each other.
#8 my theory is that her heart is frozen. So she’s a stone cold with no remorse.
That is the first theory I’ve heard that makes some kind of sense of this.
I wondered that myself.
SOMEONE needs to pay for it, it looks horrible
8) No, Flash has never explained why Caitlin spontaneously turns evil when she uses her powers. It would have been a simple matter of inserting a line about how the intense cold alters her brain chemistry, suppressing her empathy, or something, but they haven’t bothered.
Some people by need it spelled out.
Who wouldn’t want to get inside the TARDIS?!?
Both Bones ones are big leaps but in my mind Booth was talking about the building being re built in general terms to comfort Brennan. It was a far bigger leap that they would be allowed to work in the building. And my real question about the Kovac arc was this. Why didn’t he just go straight after Brennan? She being Booth’s wife and partner to me it would have made more sense to go after her if he really wanted to hurt Booth. But still in all it was a great finale and as far as how soon for a movie or such a thing? It is too soon but I can see it happening in a couple of years and it wont likely be a movie. HH said he would prefer something like this last 12 episodes instead of that. DB has already started waffling about ever coming back and ED probably can be convinced of it, so it most likely will happen eventually.
#17: Please, Goddess of Media (*), no. I cannot abide that godawful false “British” accent that American TV forces onto the actors, some of whom may even come from one of the countries in Britain, but just aren’t allowed to use their natural accents. Sheriff Jody Mills and her Wayward Girls, with Sheriff Donna Hanscomb are the best spin-off potential.
(*) Are you seeing Lucille Ball, or Gillian Anderson? If neither, hopefully by this time next year, you will get the reference, and will have one of these as an answer.
Question #20 looks like the majority of the people agree – The Tardis.
All that space in there, who wouldn’t want to travel in there? Plus the outside is a phone booth. Which no one seems to ever notice. Lol!
20. the lifeboat from Timeless is the one I voted
#16 – It was both and it really made me miss Christina Yang because she would have made Maggie see that she was doing more harm than good with her Mom. Question 16 part 2 – why is Maggie still being written as a whiny insecure child?
7. The biggest problem with Bates this season was the 2D writing for Sam Loomis. He came off as someone who’s purposefully acting like the biggest tool in existence, like someone who WANTS to be despised, and this is no knock on Austin Nichols. And yeah, I think Riri wasn’t the best choice for Marion. She wasn’t awful, mind you, but in her scenes as Marion with Sam, Austin had to do all the heavy lifting, what with his character being written badly and, well, her, and her scene with Freddy was passable, but again, the dude had to do all the heavy lifting. Sharing a scene with Vera would’ve probably ended her career in acting then and there, so maybe it was a wise choice for them not to cross paths.
6. I guess I didn’t notice Alex’s quick change, but yeah I knew that Queen Rhea was going to kill Lar.
——-
8. Maybe, since they have said that next season’s big bad wasn’t going to be another speedster. As far as Caitlyn’s powers vs Cisco’s, it’s more in that he had already been using his before he met the evil version of himself, where as Caitlyn hadn’t yet acquired hers when she met her evil doppelgänger on Earth 2. Also when she met her double, she discovered that they had a lot in common in regards to their mothers. So she’s convinced herself that she’d become like Earth 2’s Killer Frost.
———–
9. It seemed like the Legion kept vigilantes around just to have people to mess with and take out. That seemed to mostly be Damien Dhark’s bit of the universe change.
———-
12. It does seem odd that Felicity didn’t hack into the lair to get anything.
12. I think Felicity was respecting Oliver’s decision to disband the team. We also know she isn’t it the best place right now.
P.S.- Curtis ended up hacking the codes probably because Diggle insisted and we know Felicity is the better hacker.
7.| Why are you guys bringing this up now, several months after she was cast?
14: I say Moss is wannabe puppet master and yes the 24 hour thing was just a little chill inducing.