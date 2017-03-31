Star Trek: Discovery: Rainn Wilson to Play Intergalactic Criminal Harry Mudd

CBS All Access is beaming a former Office employee up to the Starship Discovery.

Emmy-nominated actor Rainn Wilson will appear in the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery, assuming the role of Harry Mudd, TVLine has learned. The character, described in the official description as an “intergalactic criminal” and “charismatic conman,” was first portrayed in the original Star Trek series by actor Roger C. Carmel.

Wilson joins an ever-growing ensemble that already includes The OA‘s Jason Isaacs as Captain Lorca, The Walking Dead‘s Sonequa Martin-Green as Lieutenant Commander Rainsford, True Blood‘s James Frain as Spock’s dad Sarek, 30 Rock‘s Maulik Pancholy as Dr. Nambue and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon‘s Michelle Yeoh as captain of the Shenzhou, among others.

The oft-delayed new Trek series is expected to launch “sometime [in] late summer, early fall,” CBS chairman Les Moonves recently told investors. Discovery was originally set for a January debut, then May, before being pushed back again.

Following his nine-year stint on The Office, Wilson starred in Fox’s short-lived detective drama Backstrom. He most recently turned up on an episode of Roadies, reuniting with Almost Famous director Cameron Crowe.