Neil Patrick Harris to Host NBC Kids' Game Show Genius Junior

Neil Patrick Harris is about to encounter some real-life Doogie Howsers.

The How I Met Your Mother alum will host and executive-produce a new kids’ game show for NBC titled Genius Junior, our sister site Variety is reporting. In it, kids will compete in teams of three, completing challenges that test their knowledge on a variety of subjects; the winning team is awarded the Genius Junior Grant. NBC officially ordered the project on Friday.

Harris last appeared on NBC as host of the short-lived variety show Best Time Ever, which petered out after eight episodes in 2015. But Harris’ hosting bona fides are unquestioned: He’s emceed the Oscars, the Emmys and the Tonys, taking home four Emmys for his hosting work. He also stars as Count Olaf in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, which debuted in January.

“I’m thrilled to be part of a project that shines a light on extraordinary children and challenges viewers to exercise their own minds,” Harris said in a statement. “NBC is a great home for Genius Junior. Plus, the contestants are kids, so they’re destined to be hilarious or, you know, snap. Win/win. I kid. #pun.”

