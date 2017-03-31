Cancellation Anxiety Intensifies: 10 Shows in Danger of Getting the Ax

We wish this were an early April Fool’s Joke: There’s a decent chance one of your favorite shows is about to get banished to the MIA network.

As the 2016-17 TV season winds down, the major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW) will be forced to decide the fate of their remaining bubble series. And there are still some tough calls to be made, particularly at ABC, which has more than a half-dozen series teetering between life and death (including Sunday stalwart Once Upon a Time).

We culled our handy 2017 Renewal Scorecard, weeding out the 10 most closely watched bubble-series cliffhangers. Scroll through the attached gallery — click here for direct access! — to get the latest buzz on where each of the 10 series currently stand, and then tell us which show(s) you will be lighting a candle for this weekend.