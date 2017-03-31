Cancelled Show List
Cancellation Anxiety Intensifies: 10 Shows in Danger of Getting the Ax

By /

We wish this were an early April Fool’s Joke: There’s a decent chance one of your favorite shows is about to get banished to the MIA network.

As the 2016-17 TV season winds down, the major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW) will be forced to decide the fate of their remaining bubble series. And there are still some tough calls to be made, particularly at ABC, which has more than a half-dozen series teetering between life and death (including Sunday stalwart Once Upon a Time). 

We culled our handy 2017 Renewal Scorecard, weeding out the 10 most closely watched bubble-series cliffhangers. Scroll through the attached gallery — click here for direct access! — to get the latest buzz on where each of the 10 series currently stand, and then tell us which show(s) you will be lighting a candle for this weekend.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

12 Comments
  1. Anne says:
    March 31, 2017 at 8:10 AM

    The originals deserves a quick, embarrassing death.

  2. MelindaB says:
    March 31, 2017 at 8:13 AM

    I can take or leave Quantico. I watch it, but honestly, it’s often more confusing than compelling. I haven’t watched OuaT since the end of season 4. AoS would be missed a lot, although I’m still annoyed that the better (IMO) Agent Carter is gone. As for Elementary, it being on Sunday nights (and often delayed because of football) is a factor in its difficulties, IMO. I can’t count how many times we’ve started watching a recording on our DVR, only to find that Madam Secretary makes up a significant portion of it; one night it ran 45 minutes into Elementary’s time slot.

  3. Kevin Tran says:
    March 31, 2017 at 8:15 AM

    It’s going to be very hard for these shows whether they’re getting renewed or cancelled. 2 Broke Girls, Elementary and Once Upon a Time might get proper final seasons respectively.

    • Kevin Tran says:
      March 31, 2017 at 8:18 AM

      Also Quantico might get the ax even though I totally quit watching it after the first season ended and hasn’t been doing well to re-invent the series.

  4. Cindy says:
    March 31, 2017 at 8:15 AM

    They can all go…. Have watched most of them at one time… But stopped for one reason or another.. Now they just take up space…

  5. Marie58 says:
    March 31, 2017 at 8:21 AM

    Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Seriously?

  6. Alex W. says:
    March 31, 2017 at 8:22 AM

    I love B99 and OUAT and really hope they come back. I don’t watch any of the rest.

  7. Michelle says:
    March 31, 2017 at 8:23 AM

    Maybe Once would he doing better if they hadn’t decided to make this season all about Regina and her whining. I know I’d still be watching, anyway.

  8. Donna Salvi says:
    March 31, 2017 at 8:23 AM

    Get rid of all of them….

  9. Sarah J says:
    March 31, 2017 at 8:26 AM

    The only series here I’d really love to see renewed is Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Still funny, not yet tired.

  10. Mac says:
    March 31, 2017 at 8:28 AM

    Ratings wise The Originals is doing better than The 100, Crazy Ex and Jane. Why cancel it?

