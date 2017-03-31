Ratings: Big Bang Hits Series Low, Scandal Surges to 6-Week High

The Big Bang Theory this Thursday drew 12.6 million total viewers and a 2.5 rating, slipping three tenths in the demo to mark a series low.

RELATEDCancellation Anxiety Intensifies: 10 Shows in Danger of Getting the Ax

Leading out of that, The Great Indoors (7.1 mil/1.4) was flat, Mom (7.1 mil/1.3) dipped and Life in Pieces (5.6 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths.

The Amazing Race kicked off with 4.4 mil and a 0.9, down sharply from last season (where it led off Friday) to mark a premiere low. That said, it improved on Training Day‘s final Thursday airing (4 mil/0.7).

RELATEDCBS Renews 16 Series, Including Bull, Hawaii Five-0, Scorpion, Blue Bloods and MacGyver — What’s Missing?

Elsewhere….

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (7.9 mil/2.1) rose two tenths a to a six-week demo high, as did Scandal (6 mil/1.6), which surged 23 percent. Bubble drama The Catch (3.5 mil/0.8) ticked up.

RELATEDGrey’s Anatomy‘s Kelly McCreary Talks ‘Unresolved’ Issues, ‘Irrelevant’ Nathan and a ‘Messy’ New Romance for Maggie

RELATEDScandal‘s Darby Stanchfield Laments the ‘Blood on Abby’s Hands,’ Breaks Down That Sick Olivia/Fitz Burn

The CW | Supernatural (1.7 mil/0.6) returned up, while Riverdale (1 mil/0.4) was steady.

RELATEDRiverdale Recap: I Need a Shower

NBC | Leading out of a Superstore rerun, Powerless (2 mil/0.6) returned to season lows. Chicago Med (5.9 mil/0.9) hit lows, while Redemption (4.1 mil/0.8) ticked up.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.