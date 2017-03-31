Ratings: Big Bang Hits Series Low, Scandal Surges to 6-Week High

The Big Bang Theory this Thursday drew 12.6 million total viewers and a 2.5 rating, slipping three tenths in the demo to mark a series low.
Leading out of that, The Great Indoors (7.1 mil/1.4) was flat, Mom (7.1 mil/1.3) dipped and Life in Pieces (5.6 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths.
The Amazing Race kicked off with 4.4 mil and a 0.9, down sharply from last season (where it led off Friday) to mark a premiere low. That said, it improved on Training Day‘s final Thursday airing (4 mil/0.7).
Elsewhere….
ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (7.9 mil/2.1) rose two tenths a to a six-week demo high, as did Scandal (6 mil/1.6), which surged 23 percent. Bubble drama The Catch (3.5 mil/0.8) ticked up.
The CW | Supernatural (1.7 mil/0.6) returned up, while Riverdale (1 mil/0.4) was steady.
NBC | Leading out of a Superstore rerun, Powerless (2 mil/0.6) returned to season lows. Chicago Med (5.9 mil/0.9) hit lows, while Redemption (4.1 mil/0.8) ticked up.
What happen to Chicago Med, come on this show is amazing it definitely deserve to be making the same ratings as PD or Fire, it might be the third show in the franchise but it is as great as the other two.
Good job on Riverdale holding steady, I’m curious to see if gets place in the fall or held till midseson again.
The Catch is also steady and I really think it has improving in season 2 it really feels like a Shondaland show now and I even enjoy it more then Scandal at this point
Powerless is such a funny show but I’m not sure why people didn’t care about NBC’s new sitcom.
Comedies are hit or miss. I tried the premier, didn’t care for it. Never went back.
Really rooting for Amazing Race to have good numbers this season. It’s a show that should never not be on. Like Survivor it’s still fun to watch after all these seasons. And glad to see Riverdale continuing to remain steady. And not surprised about Scandal rising. No way it wouldn’t rise after last week’s cliffhanger.
I don’t think CBS has much faith in Amazing Race by showing it at 10 PM. I would think that is a show families can watch together. I never miss a season…
I’m glad ABC did well. Due to bridge collapse the Atlanta affiliate preempted the entire block of TGIT for news coverage.
Every time I check in on TV ratings I’m blown away by how low they’ve gotten. And Thursday used to be the big night for advertisers. Is a time coming where we will have to find new ways to measure viewing?
Nielson’s live viewing numbers are so outdated. Better metrics are being collected, but not widely known. Since C3’s (live+3) are the numbers that advertisers care most about, maybe these should be the ones publicized.
I doubt the +3 counts that much. People DVRing shows are not watching ads, they are skipping them. And that is what advertisers pay for.
I don’t think so. Advertisers pay for you to watch the commercials. All the other ways people watch TV, except live, allow for them to skip commercials. And they do so.
Terrible time-slot for The Amazing Race. Is CBS trying to kill it?
Sadly, I think so. They should make it a summer series and show it one season a year. I still enjoy it a lot!
Powerless its just not very funny and I am not sure there is any recovery for it.
Sadly, I have to agree. I enjoyed the the first few episodes–and I’ve been a DC fan for nearly 60 years–but last night’s episode was abysmal.
Well at least ABC had a good night with Grey’s and Scandal. I know TBBT is getting older and I know it is still doing really well considering most other shows but it is slipping more than I thought it would. Poor Chicago Med that is a big drop from last episode.