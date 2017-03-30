The Originals Season 4: Are Hayley and Elijah Putting Their Romance on Hold?

In a perfect world, The Originals‘ Hayley would have ample time to divide between protecting her daughter and finding love for herself. But, really, when has this ever been a perfect world?
Phoebe Tonkin acknowledges that Hayley “spent five years thinking about the moment where she’d get to see Elijah again,” but notes that recent events — including the arrival of an ominous new threat — are forcing her to switch gears.
She tells TVLine, “As much as Hayley is happy to have [Elijah] back, her priority is still Hope’s safety. She can’t focus on a romantic relationship that might become too time-consuming. … As her daughter gets older and becomes a little human being, Hayley becomes even more protective. So that’s her focus, to protect her kid.”
This echoes what executive producer Michael Narducci recently told TVLine: “It’s the height of selfishness and irresponsibility to not put [Hope’s] needs and concerns first. I’m not saying Hope is an obstacle to anyone’s happiness — far from it, since she’s the source of their inspiration and possibly their redemption — but she’s going to be the center of a lot of what’s going on moving forward.”
In fact, Tonkin says that Hope — in addition to the season’s new Big Bad, which will begin to reveal itself over the next couple of episodes — is pretty much everyone’s top priority moving forward.
“Not only does she have a mother and father who are willing to do anything to keep her safe, but this little girl also has all these very protective aunts and uncles,” she explains. “It’s a nice thing to see all these grown adults who are just completely devoted to this young girl.”
We'll have more Originals scoop in advance of Friday's episode (The CW, 8/7c).
I Hope they broken very soon, i prefer Klaus and hayley
never gonna happen
How sweet! I don’t owe anything against Hayley nd Elijah but it’s so much better If they’re not together. I can’t wait to see how Klaus handles his little girl nd how he reacts when she is hurt. I also very much want to see what kol inputs to this little girl’s life. He is her uncle after all. Can’t wait till I watch this next episode. If possible heir the entire season at once. Hahaha.
This seems like a smart direction to take. I’ve always felt that Hayley and Elijah work best when their attraction simmers quietly in the background rather than becoming a center of attention.
Stolen glances and an occasional swoon-worthy romantic declaration in a moment of crisis are enough to keep me happy.
The Originals have never been good with their romances. Personally, I’m a fan when it isn’t there or at least in the background, that way it doesn’t take away from the characters (becoming too OOC) or the story. My favourite romances in TVD/TO were the background ones, the ones that didn’t involve a lead or leads because they didn’t become a focus and a few episodes without the romance were allowed, therefore no unnecessary angst. That is the problem with romances where a lead or two are involved, they can never be truly happy, they are often put in unnecessary angst and sometimes don’t even learn from it to improve their relationship.
Although calling off Halijah is smart, their priority should be rebuilding the family, the Mikaelsons have been away for 5 years.
I don’t mind Haylijah but from Hope’s perspective it must be creepy. Mom who sleeps with your dad’s brother. This is just disgusting, even for Julie Plec’s show.
