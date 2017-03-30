Lucifer Bets on NCIS Vet Lauren Holly for Season 3 Guest Spot

In what may be the first guest casting news* for the 2017-18 TV season, NCIS alum Lauren Holly is set to pay Fox’s Lucifer a visit.

News of Holly’s casting first trickled out via social media on Wednesday; TVLine has since heard that she is playing a character named Roxie — and based on a backstage Instagram “story” shared by a cast member, Holly’s storyline appears to involve a Las Vegas casino.

Lucifer resumes its sophomore run on Monday, May 1, with five more episodes. As previously reported, this season’s final four episodes are being banked for Season 3, in the fall. Holly appears in the last of those four, putting her air date at “TBD.”

In addition to her run as NCIS’ Jenny, Holly’s myriad previous TV credits include Motive, Picket Fences, Chicago Hope and, if you wanna go back, All My Children.

*It probably isn’t, but that sounded good when I typed it.

