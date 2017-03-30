Lost in Space Remake Adds Raza Jaffrey

Raza Jaffrey
Code Black and Smash alum Raza Jaffrey has boarded Netflix’s Lost in Space remake.

The Legendary TV-produced drama, which was ordered to series last June and is set to premiere in 2018, will take its cues from the original ’60s series and follow the Robinson clan as they are forced to come together in a time of crisis, stranded light years from their intended destination.

Toby Stephens (Black Sails) and Molly Parker (Deadwood) play parents/scientists John and Maureen Robinson, while Taylor Russell (Falling Skies), Ignacio Serricchio (General Hospital) and Parker Posey round out the cast as Judy, Don West and Dr. Smith.

Jaffrey, whose TV credits also include Homeland, will heavily recur as Victor, an officious politician whose arrogance masks the underlying fear that he’ll one day be found out as being not quite good enough, Deadline reports.

