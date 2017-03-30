TVLine Items: Lip Sync Renewed, Ranch Return Date, Chen Visits Y&R and More

Lip Sync Battle has already been renewed for a fourth season, to premiere in January 2018 on the Paramount Network (aka Spike’s new name for the new year).

Season 4 will feature 18 half-hour episodes with hosts LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen cheering on the embattled celebrity guests.



Lip Sync Battle’s third season arrives Thursday, April 20 at 10/9c on Spike.

* Netflix’s The Ranch: Part Three will premiere on Friday, June 16, picking up with Colt resolving his love triangle and divorced parents Maggie and Beau navigating their new friendship.

* The first guests for AMC’s Talking With Chris Hardwick have been announced, and they include: Michelle Monaghan, Charlie Hunnam, Connie Britton, Justin Theroux, Bryan Cranston, Elijah Wood, Damon Lindelof, Neil deGrasse Tyson and the cast of Silicon Valley. The talker debuts Sunday, April 9 at 11/10c.

* The Talk/Big Brother host Julie Chen will appear on CBS’ The Young and the Restless on Wednesday, May 17, playing Hilary Curtis’ idol, according to EW.com. (Chen previously played herself in a May 2014 episode of the sudser.)

* Underground‘s Aldis Hodge will guest-star on NBC’s The Blacklist as an upscale thief with unique tastes and violent inclinations, according to EW.com. Hodge’s episode will air in May.

* Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope) will guest-star on NBC’s Blindspot as an Iraqi war veteran who connects with Special Agent Reade in an April episode, as reported by EW.com.

* Boy Meets World/Girl Meets World alum Ben Savage will recur on the CMT comedy Still the King as a “no-nonsense Securities Exchange Commission agent who dreams of making the big bust.” Savage announced his casting via Instagram (see photo).

* The official trailer for Season 4 of Silicon Valley has been released, below. The HBO comedy’s fourth season premieres Sunday, April 23 at 10/9c.

