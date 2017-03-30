Grimm Series Finale: Watch the Heartbreaking Opening Scene Now

Grimmsters, it’s time to hold each other close: “The End” is upon us.
No, I’m not being dramatic — that’s the title of the NBC supernatural show’s final episode, which airs Friday at 8/7c.
The previous episode ended with ultimate big bad Zerstörer killing nearly everyone in the Portland Police Department’s precinct, including Nick’s friends Hank and Wu. (Sob!) In this exclusive sneak peek, which is the very opening of the series finale, we see what happens immediately after Nick comes back to his senses. (Goodness knows how long he was out; that slam against the lights looked rough.)
Yes, the magic stick is involved. No, maybe not in the way you think.
Per the official episode description:
Nick faces off against his greatest foe yet as it seems no weapon can defeat him. At the Spice Shop, Monroe, Rosalee and Eve search for answers and stumble upon a rare potion that may help the fight. Elsewhere, Capt. Renard and Adalind try to keep Diana and baby Kelly safe as the threat has its eyes set on the children.
Fuchsbau feelings together.
In the meantime, press PLAY on the video below to watch what happens in the aftermath of the deadly attack, then hit the comments: What will you miss most when “The End” is over?
This will break my 💔 if after all nick has been through and endured…. And the crap henlost and had to give up. I would HATE to see him all alone in this world and lost. I purposefully haven’t seen this season yet (ita on DVR) as I knew once this EP airs then it’s done. Looks like my binge marathon begins. Anyone know if the rumors of a spin-off show are correct (she asks hopefully)…. Also didn’t I hear somewhere our awesome David aka Nick got cast in a lead network show? Meaning we will see him in something new soon?!?! I hope it’s something GREAT! I’m just not ready to say farewell. I felt this way when #BattlestarGalactica , #BuffyTheVampireSlayer and #Angel all came to end. Still unfair 😭😭😭. #LongLiveGRIMM and their AMAZING cast and crew!!! In a world where networks cancel shows WAY too quick (3 or 4 shows in)…. It was GREAT to have a show that had such awe inspiring support! And will continue to do so in the verse.
I don’t believe Nick will end up alone. He’ll either end up with Eve or Analind. Preferably Analind. Personally I always wanted him to end up with Trubel.
I always thought Adalind would sacrifice herself for Nick and the others. Now I’m convinced Nick will be the one to sacrifice himself. Which I definitely don’t want! So sad this show is ending.
I feel like it’s Eve that’s been set up to sacrifice herself. I really hope it’s not Nick, that will be horrible. But I did think of that when he said goodbye and I love you to Analind. Ugh. Seemed like a forever goodbye scene.