Exclusive
Grimm Series Finale Video The End
Courtesy of NBC

Grimm Series Finale: Watch the Heartbreaking Opening Scene Now

By /

Grimmsters, it’s time to hold each other close: “The End” is upon us.

No, I’m not being dramatic — that’s the title of the NBC supernatural show’s final episode, which airs Friday at 8/7c.

Grimm Season 6 Photos
Grimm Season 6 Photos Launch Gallery

RELATEDGrimm‘s David Giuntoli Dishes Two (!) Big Deaths, Series Finale Time Jumps

The previous episode ended with ultimate big bad Zerstörer killing nearly everyone in the Portland Police Department’s precinct, including Nick’s friends Hank and Wu. (Sob!) In this exclusive sneak peek, which is the very opening of the series finale, we see what happens immediately after Nick comes back to his senses. (Goodness knows how long he was out; that slam against the lights looked rough.)

Yes, the magic stick is involved. No, maybe not in the way you think.

RELATEDGrimm‘s Baby Kelly: Time to Step Up

Per the official episode description:

Nick faces off against his greatest foe yet as it seems no weapon can defeat him. At the Spice Shop, Monroe, Rosalee  and Eve search for answers and stumble upon a rare potion that may help the fight. Elsewhere, Capt. Renard and Adalind try to keep Diana and baby Kelly safe as the threat has its eyes set on the children.

And set a reminder in your phone now: I’ll be on TVLine’s Facebook Live immediately following the episode’s East Coast airing (9 pm) so we can process our Fuchsbau feelings together.

RELATEDAsk Ausiello: Spoilers on Grimm, Grey’s, Arrow, Once, Bates Motel, Hawaii Five-0, Walking Dead and More

In the meantime, press PLAY on the video below to watch what happens in the aftermath of the deadly attack, then hit the comments: What will you miss most when “The End” is over?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

9 Comments
  1. Nathan says:
    March 30, 2017 at 7:12 AM

    This is devastating.

    Reply
  2. Wrstlgirl says:
    March 30, 2017 at 7:12 AM

    Sniff sniff, I’m truly gonna miss my Grimsters.

    Reply
  3. Keryn Aikman says:
    March 30, 2017 at 7:14 AM

    This will break my 💔 if after all nick has been through and endured…. And the crap henlost and had to give up. I would HATE to see him all alone in this world and lost. I purposefully haven’t seen this season yet (ita on DVR) as I knew once this EP airs then it’s done. Looks like my binge marathon begins. Anyone know if the rumors of a spin-off show are correct (she asks hopefully)…. Also didn’t I hear somewhere our awesome David aka Nick got cast in a lead network show? Meaning we will see him in something new soon?!?! I hope it’s something GREAT! I’m just not ready to say farewell. I felt this way when #BattlestarGalactica , #BuffyTheVampireSlayer and #Angel all came to end. Still unfair 😭😭😭. #LongLiveGRIMM and their AMAZING cast and crew!!! In a world where networks cancel shows WAY too quick (3 or 4 shows in)…. It was GREAT to have a show that had such awe inspiring support! And will continue to do so in the verse.

    Reply
    • Wrstlgirl says:
      March 30, 2017 at 7:20 AM

      I don’t believe Nick will end up alone. He’ll either end up with Eve or Analind. Preferably Analind. Personally I always wanted him to end up with Trubel.

      Reply
  4. Tracy288 says:
    March 30, 2017 at 7:33 AM

    What’s the use of putting up a video that people from all over can’t access? I watch Grimm on an NBC station and live in Canada – does that make me any less worthy?

    Reply
    • thisismenow says:
      March 30, 2017 at 8:21 AM

      In 2017, there are hundreds of browser extensions that erase this issue. Instead of regularly posting these try one of them.

      Reply
    • Emmy says:
      March 30, 2017 at 8:34 AM

      You know that it’s the networks who control who can access the video, right? You really think TVline shouldn’t put the video up because some people can’t access it?

      Reply
  5. KeriD says:
    March 30, 2017 at 7:44 AM

    I always thought Adalind would sacrifice herself for Nick and the others. Now I’m convinced Nick will be the one to sacrifice himself. Which I definitely don’t want! So sad this show is ending.

    Reply
    • Wrstlgirl says:
      March 30, 2017 at 8:27 AM

      I feel like it’s Eve that’s been set up to sacrifice herself. I really hope it’s not Nick, that will be horrible. But I did think of that when he said goodbye and I love you to Analind. Ugh. Seemed like a forever goodbye scene.

      Reply
See More Comments
ad
 