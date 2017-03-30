Game of Thrones: Watch the Haunting First Season 7 Teaser Trailer Now

Like a glass of Arbor gold or the brief, vibrant life of Oberyn Martell, the first Season 7 teaser trailer from Game of Thrones is an ephemeral treat that therefore must be savored.

The HBO fantasy series released the first quasi-glimpse at its upcoming season (debuting Sunday, July 16), which you can watch above. Of course, it doesn’t give too much away: We see three of GoT‘s primary players — Daenerys, Jon Snow and Cersei — walking silently through the corridors of power as James’ “Sit Down” plays in the background. (A hint for them to sit on the Iron Throne, perhaps?)

They each have a distinct kingdom to rule over: Daenerys in a stony room with a throne carved out of rock; Jon Snow in what appears to be the common room at Castle Black; and Cersei in the Great Hall at King’s Landing, sitting on the Iron Throne with that new crown perched on her head. They’re not alone, though. When Cersei exhales, we can see her breath, and the camera zooms out to reveal the icy blue eye of a White Walker. Oh yes, winter is always coming, isn’t it?

Press PLAY on the video above for a first look at Game of Thrones Season 7