Empire Ratings Lows
Ratings: Empire Slips to Series Lows, Still Dominates Night

By /

Empire this Wednesday drew 6.8 million total viewers and a 2.4 rating, slipping 15 percent on both counts to new series lows — though still dominating the night in the demo.

Opening Fox’s night, Shots Fired (3.7 mil/1.0) ticked down from its premiere.

Over on NBC, Blindspot (4.3 mil/0.9) held steady, while SVU (4.9 mil/1.1) ticked down to hit and tie series lows. Chicago PD (6 mil/1.1) also dipped to a demo low.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Arrow (1.6 mil/0.5) and The 100 (970K/0.3) each added a few eyeballs while flat in the demo.

CBS | Survivor (8.1 mil/1.7) was steady, Criminal Minds (6.9 mil/1.2) dipped a tenth to match its series low in the demo (while outdrawing time slot rival Empire for the second time ever), and Beyond Borders (5.1 mil/0.9) ticked up.

ABC | The Goldbergs (6 mil/1.7) rose 10 percent and two tenths, while Imaginary Mary previewed to 5.4 mil/1.4 vs. Speechless‘ most recent 4.6 mil/1.3. Modern Family (8.7 mil/2.0) ticked up, while black-ish (5 mil/1.5) and Designated Survivor (5.1 mil/1.1) were flat.

