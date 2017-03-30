American Gods: Watch Opening Title Sequence (Crucified Astronauts?) Now

One month ahead of American Gods‘ April 30 debut, Starz has unveiled the opening title sequence for its highly anticipated series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s award-winning novel.

“Is it strange to want action figures from a main title sequence?” mused exec producers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green in a statement. “Crucified astronauts, neon cowboys and S&M centaurs, we bow to Elastic and their spectacular vision. A totem of godly visions we didn’t know we needed to worship until they showed us the light with this clarion call to the American Gods.”

American Gods centers on Ricky Whittle’s Shadow Moon, an ex-con who, left adrift by the recent death of his wife, becomes bodyguard and traveling partner to conman Mr. Wednesday (Deadwood‘s Ian McShane). But in truth, Mr. Wednesday is a powerful old deity, on a cross-country mission to build an army and reclaim his lost glory.

The cast also includes Emily Browning (Sucker Punch) as Laura Moon, Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black) as Mad Sweeney, Yetide Badaki (Sequestered) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley as Technical Boy, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as Mr. World and Orlando Jones (Sleepy Hollow) as Mr. Nancy. Kristin Chenoweth (Pushing Daisies), Gillian Anderson (Hannibal), Cloris Leachman (Raising Hope), Peter Stormare (Prison Break), Corbin Bernsen (Psych) and Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom) also have roles.

