TVLine Items: Wynonna Earp Return Date, Ken Burns Takes On Ali and More

Wynonna Earp Season 2 has a premiere date.

The great-great-granddaughters of Wyatt Earp will return to Syfy on Friday, June 9 at 10/9c, as reported by EW.com. Season 2 will pick up in the demon-plagued town of Purgatory, where Wynonna and Waverly Earp (played by Melanie Scrofano and Dominique Provost-Chalkley) will continue to fight new evils alongside their allies.

“The stakes are higher than ever,” says showrunner Emily Andras. “Because we really examine the nature of family. Can you ever be a good person if you’re someone who is forced to make life-and-death decisions?”

Season 1 will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Saturday, April 1.

* Ken Burns is producing a four-hour, two-part documentary about boxer and civil rights advocate Muhammad Ali for PBS, our sister site Deadline reports. Burns called Ali “maybe the most iconic figure of the 20th century,” and predicts a 2021 release date.

* Missi Pyle will appear on ABC’s The Catch on Thursday, April 6 in a mysterious role. Pyle’s credits include Inside Amy Schumer, Two and a Half Men and Gone Girl.

* Scorpion star Robert Patrick has joined Amazon’s adaptation of the horror podcast Lore, as reported by Deadline. Lore explores the real life stories of supernatural phenomenon and will have a 10-episode first season.

* Game of Thrones’ Aidan Gillen is joining Season 4 of Netflix’s Peaky Blinders in an undisclosed role, as reported by EW.com.

