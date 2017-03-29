TIme After Time Cancelled ABC
Courtesy of ABC

Time After Time Cancelled at ABC

By /

Time After Time is probably wishing for a time machine of its own right about now: ABC has pulled the H.G. Wells/Jack the Ripper drama from its schedule, effectively canceling the series.

Match Game will air this Sunday at 9/8c — at Time After Time‘s usual time — and for the following two Sundays, the network announced in a press release Wednesday.

Time After Time thus far has been averaging just 2.2 million weekly viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, while the first half of Match Game‘s sophomore run was pulling nearly 3 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the Wednesdays-at-10 slot, where it enjoyed a solid lead-in. Its freshman run, airing Sundays at 10 last summer, performed even better.

An ABC rep tells TVLine that at this time, there are no plans to return Time After Time to air.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

50 Comments
  1. Suso says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:16 PM

    Boo. It wasn’t a good show but it sure knew how to find excuses to get its two leads out of their clothes, which one must respect.

    Reply
  2. Butch says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:21 PM

    I hate game shows. I wish they would have allowed the show to broadcast all the episodes already filmed. Hope Masterpiece Theater on PBS has something good coming up.

    Reply
  3. JenL says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:22 PM

    I enjoyed it. I thought the twists were good, which most shows are so predictable these days. How do the networks expect to keep/ gain viewers if they won’t give shows a chance.

    Reply
  4. Blake Matthews says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:22 PM

    Damn, I liked this show! I hope Timeless gets renewed, and for my time travel fix at least Doctor Who returns in 2 weeks

    Reply
  5. Jaclyn-Kate says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:22 PM

    I didn’t love this show, but I loved these two together.

    Buddy/coworker sitcom?

    Reply
  6. Patrick Snee says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:25 PM

    Im going to watching the new shows until you hear that they are renewed. I can always catch up on demand.

    Reply
  7. Billy meacham says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:28 PM

    Why waste our time with shows that get pulled after two to four episodes (doubt on cbs I’m looking at you) at least show the remaining episodes that were planned.

    Reply
    • Temperance says:
      March 29, 2017 at 2:27 PM

      CBS is schizophrenic – it HATES genre shows, yet seems to fell it needs to keep trying them. And because they really don’t like them, they set such a high bar and are quick to cancel them. There were actually years I refused to watch any CBS because they kept doing this.

      Reply
  8. Hailie says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:36 PM

    It was just starting to get good. Super bummer.

    Reply
  9. Haz says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:37 PM

    I have to ask…what was ABC thinking airing this after OUAT? No offense to the shows fans but it’s been struggling ratings wise the pay couple of seasons. Why didn’t they try launching the show with DWTS? I understand this current season had a number of shows that were greenlit under Paul Lee but I just do not understand Channing Dungeys scheduling decisions.

    Reply
    • Casey says:
      March 29, 2017 at 2:11 PM

      I believe it was originally supposed to get the Monday at 10 spot, but they decided to give it to Quantico instead. That show’s REALLY struggling and ABC seems dead set on doing everything they can to keep it.

      Reply
  10. Jared says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:38 PM

    So networks had patience with the Fall launches but come midseason there cancelling left and right!

    Reply
  11. justsomeguy says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:39 PM

    Good. I need Timeless to be on the air for about 10 more years though.

    Reply
  12. Dave says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:40 PM

    Is American Crime next? I know the show is critically acclaimed and wins awards but it rated lower than Time last week and since that has been cancelled…

    Reply
  13. laurelnev says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:44 PM

    Guess this means I shouldn’t bother with the 2 eps on my DVR! ABC seems to cancel things too quickly these days (cough Conviction, cough Forever.) And this always seemed more like a Monday night type show anyway. Guess putting it against Timeless would not have been good either, though. Surprised they’re not at least burning off the eps–maybe on Monday to grab the Timeless crowd while it is on hiatus.

    Reply
    • MILE says:
      March 29, 2017 at 2:05 PM

      I think that it’s also the viewers’ fault. People are too impatient — if the pilot doesn’t blow them away immediately they give up on the show. Most shows need some time to find their pace though, which is why I (usually) try and stick with it for 3-4 episodes before I decide. And with “Time after Time” I think it payed off or at least it would have. Guess it doesn’t matter anymore. 　

      Reply
  14. drb999 says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:45 PM

    After seeing the ratings for the premiere I knew this was most likely a goner. I have the episodes on my dvr unwatched so I’m just going to delete them unseen. There’s no reason to watch it now

    Reply
  15. Drew says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:45 PM

    Well I’m disappointed in this news. I quite liked watching Josh Bowman in period costume.

    Reply
  16. A. Johnson says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:46 PM

    So the new lineup is…AVF…Once Upon A Time…Match Game…American Crime? Omg. Do they even have an idea who’s watching their network?

    Reply
  17. smdubro says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:47 PM

    Bummer. I like this show.

    Reply
  18. Linda McCutcheon says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:50 PM

    I just watched the first 3 episodes on Hulu and I was surprisingly impressed. The leads are very likeable and I enjoyed the idea of H.G.Wells tracking down Jack the Ripper in modern times. I think Netflix would do great with this show. The networks will keep losing viewers if they keep treating us with disrespect. 2.2 million viewers may not be a powerhouse but any company would want to show their product to that many people all at once. Netflix puts out as whole season all at once so their viewers feel safe getting invested in a new series. I never feel safe with a new network show and I often wont watch until I hear its been renewed. Maybe this is why the network ratings are so low these days.

    Reply
  19. tallsy says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:50 PM

    The two leads were good, but everything else was a disaster.

    Reply
  20. MikeyM says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:51 PM

    I guess that is what happens when there are tons of Time Travel shows on the air already plus this was a remake of a 1979 movie. A bit overdue.

    Reply
  21. Tay says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:54 PM

    The critical acclaim is probably the only thing keeping American Crime on air. That 0.3 it scored shouted “cancel me now!”

    Reply
  22. steven says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:58 PM

    If you’re lost, you can look, but you won’t find this.

    Reply
  23. GuessWhat says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:59 PM

    NEW Match Game episodes for the next three Sundays? Or repeats?

    Reply
  24. Tina Cameron says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:01 PM

    Time After Time, will miss this show. One of my favorites.

    Reply
  25. romeoalphakilosierra (@romeoalphakilo) says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:01 PM

    I knew this would happen. Si I didn’t bother watching. TV viewer are wise to the tricks of tv execs. I’m not going to invest time in shows that will be cancelled.

    Reply
    • MILE says:
      March 29, 2017 at 2:07 PM

      Yeah, but if everyone does that we’re running in circles: people don’t watch shows because they are worried about the show being canceled and the networks cancel shows because not enough people are watching. :-/

      Reply
  26. MILE says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:03 PM

    I think that it’s also the viewers’ fault. People are too impatient — if the pilot doesn’t blow them away immediately they give up on the show. Most shows need some time to find their pace though, which is why I (usually) try and stick with it for 3-4 episodes before I decide. And with “Time after Time” I think it payed off or at least it would have. Guess it doesn’t matter anymore. 　

    Reply
  27. Steven says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:06 PM

    Oh god! I knew it was coming, but I hope they put the episodes on Hulu at least!

    Reply
  28. David Hess says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:09 PM

    I think ABC should air their Friday shows on Sunday and rework Friday as a sci-fi/fantasy night with OUAT and AoS.

    Reply
  29. Carol Sue Lynch Sauer says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:12 PM

    I really liked this show. So mad that it was cancelled so soon. They don’t even give anything a chance to build an viewership.

    Reply
  30. Joe says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:14 PM

    About time

    Reply
  31. AvaKrowder says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:26 PM

    Show tried to be a combo of sleepy hollow timeless the following. Wasnt bad at all. Much better than the countless tired old people procedurals. Never watched that or tv show live in over 15 years. But caught up on hulu.

    Reply
  32. LT says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:27 PM

    Ahhhh man! My favorite mid-season show. I really liked it! Damn it!

    Reply
  33. Monica says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:37 PM

    I really liked the show and I just figured it would it’s niche. And it still beat a lot of the other programming that seems to stay forever regardless of how bad they are.

    Reply
  34. Kari says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:39 PM

    Going up against The Walking Dead didn’t help, either.

    Reply
  35. Jane Hernandez says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:40 PM

    Done with ABC. What’s the point in becoming invested in a new show if they are going to cancel after only 5 episodes. Plenty of other networks to watch. I will never give another show on ABC a chance because this is frustrating.

    Reply
  36. Dalyce says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:40 PM

    I could only get through 2 episodes…even with the lack of clothing. LOL
    Remember Bowman from “Revenge”. The other actors were insipid.

    Reply
See More Comments
