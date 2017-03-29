Time After Time Cancelled at ABC

Time After Time is probably wishing for a time machine of its own right about now: ABC has pulled the H.G. Wells/Jack the Ripper drama from its schedule, effectively canceling the series.
Match Game will air this Sunday at 9/8c — at Time After Time‘s usual time — and for the following two Sundays, the network announced in a press release Wednesday.
Time After Time thus far has been averaging just 2.2 million weekly viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, while the first half of Match Game‘s sophomore run was pulling nearly 3 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the Wednesdays-at-10 slot, where it enjoyed a solid lead-in. Its freshman run, airing Sundays at 10 last summer, performed even better.
An ABC rep tells TVLine that at this time, there are no plans to return Time After Time to air.
Boo. It wasn’t a good show but it sure knew how to find excuses to get its two leads out of their clothes, which one must respect.
Out of their clothes? Ok i’m totally going to watch the episodes now. Thanks.
I watched the show from the 1st episode and thought it was ok. I really liked seeing Josh Bowman half dressed.
Josh Bowman undressed is marvelous. He’s marvelous to look at clothed, too.
Hahahaha YES! Sadly it’s only redeeming factor.
I hate game shows. I wish they would have allowed the show to broadcast all the episodes already filmed. Hope Masterpiece Theater on PBS has something good coming up.
Call the Midwife starts this weekend, I believe, if that counts in your book. (It does in mine, I love it.)
I enjoyed it. I thought the twists were good, which most shows are so predictable these days. How do the networks expect to keep/ gain viewers if they won’t give shows a chance.
Damn, I liked this show! I hope Timeless gets renewed, and for my time travel fix at least Doctor Who returns in 2 weeks
^This
I didn’t love this show, but I loved these two together.
Buddy/coworker sitcom?
Im going to watching the new shows until you hear that they are renewed. I can always catch up on demand.
Why waste our time with shows that get pulled after two to four episodes (doubt on cbs I’m looking at you) at least show the remaining episodes that were planned.
CBS is schizophrenic – it HATES genre shows, yet seems to fell it needs to keep trying them. And because they really don’t like them, they set such a high bar and are quick to cancel them. There were actually years I refused to watch any CBS because they kept doing this.
It was just starting to get good. Super bummer.
I have to ask…what was ABC thinking airing this after OUAT? No offense to the shows fans but it’s been struggling ratings wise the pay couple of seasons. Why didn’t they try launching the show with DWTS? I understand this current season had a number of shows that were greenlit under Paul Lee but I just do not understand Channing Dungeys scheduling decisions.
I believe it was originally supposed to get the Monday at 10 spot, but they decided to give it to Quantico instead. That show’s REALLY struggling and ABC seems dead set on doing everything they can to keep it.
So networks had patience with the Fall launches but come midseason there cancelling left and right!
well, they save the dregs for mid-season
Good. I need Timeless to be on the air for about 10 more years though.
Ha! Same. I enjoyed Time After Time but not nearly as much as Timeless. *fingers crossed for a renewal*
Is American Crime next? I know the show is critically acclaimed and wins awards but it rated lower than Time last week and since that has been cancelled…
I love American Crime. I don’t get why more people don’t tune in.
Guess this means I shouldn’t bother with the 2 eps on my DVR! ABC seems to cancel things too quickly these days (cough Conviction, cough Forever.) And this always seemed more like a Monday night type show anyway. Guess putting it against Timeless would not have been good either, though. Surprised they’re not at least burning off the eps–maybe on Monday to grab the Timeless crowd while it is on hiatus.
I think that it’s also the viewers’ fault. People are too impatient — if the pilot doesn’t blow them away immediately they give up on the show. Most shows need some time to find their pace though, which is why I (usually) try and stick with it for 3-4 episodes before I decide. And with “Time after Time” I think it payed off or at least it would have. Guess it doesn’t matter anymore.
After seeing the ratings for the premiere I knew this was most likely a goner. I have the episodes on my dvr unwatched so I’m just going to delete them unseen. There’s no reason to watch it now
Well I’m disappointed in this news. I quite liked watching Josh Bowman in period costume.
So the new lineup is…AVF…Once Upon A Time…Match Game…American Crime? Omg. Do they even have an idea who’s watching their network?
Bummer. I like this show.
I just watched the first 3 episodes on Hulu and I was surprisingly impressed. The leads are very likeable and I enjoyed the idea of H.G.Wells tracking down Jack the Ripper in modern times. I think Netflix would do great with this show. The networks will keep losing viewers if they keep treating us with disrespect. 2.2 million viewers may not be a powerhouse but any company would want to show their product to that many people all at once. Netflix puts out as whole season all at once so their viewers feel safe getting invested in a new series. I never feel safe with a new network show and I often wont watch until I hear its been renewed. Maybe this is why the network ratings are so low these days.
The two leads were good, but everything else was a disaster.
I guess that is what happens when there are tons of Time Travel shows on the air already plus this was a remake of a 1979 movie. A bit overdue.
The critical acclaim is probably the only thing keeping American Crime on air. That 0.3 it scored shouted “cancel me now!”
If you’re lost, you can look, but you won’t find this.
Ha!!! Thanks for the chuckle…
NEW Match Game episodes for the next three Sundays? Or repeats?
Time After Time, will miss this show. One of my favorites.
I knew this would happen. Si I didn’t bother watching. TV viewer are wise to the tricks of tv execs. I’m not going to invest time in shows that will be cancelled.
Yeah, but if everyone does that we’re running in circles: people don’t watch shows because they are worried about the show being canceled and the networks cancel shows because not enough people are watching. :-/
Oh god! I knew it was coming, but I hope they put the episodes on Hulu at least!
I think ABC should air their Friday shows on Sunday and rework Friday as a sci-fi/fantasy night with OUAT and AoS.
I really liked this show. So mad that it was cancelled so soon. They don’t even give anything a chance to build an viewership.
About time
Show tried to be a combo of sleepy hollow timeless the following. Wasnt bad at all. Much better than the countless tired old people procedurals. Never watched that or tv show live in over 15 years. But caught up on hulu.
Ahhhh man! My favorite mid-season show. I really liked it! Damn it!
I really liked the show and I just figured it would it’s niche. And it still beat a lot of the other programming that seems to stay forever regardless of how bad they are.
Going up against The Walking Dead didn’t help, either.
Done with ABC. What’s the point in becoming invested in a new show if they are going to cancel after only 5 episodes. Plenty of other networks to watch. I will never give another show on ABC a chance because this is frustrating.
I could only get through 2 episodes…even with the lack of clothing. LOL
Remember Bowman from “Revenge”. The other actors were insipid.