The Mindy Project to End After Season 6

Dr. Lahiri is settling down — and moving on.
The Mindy Project has been renewed for a sixth and final season at Hulu, TVLine has confirmed. The news comes just one day after the long-running comedy wrapped its fifth season, which found Mindy proposing to — then marrying — Ben.
“It has been an honor and a joy to work with Mindy and the entire creative team behind The Mindy Project,” Craig Erwich, Hulu’s Head of Content, said in a statement to EW.com, which first broke the news. “This series has been part of Hulu since we launched the service and, thanks to Mindy’s incredibly unique voice and vision, has remained one of our most popular and beloved series over the past five years. While we can’t wait to see what Mindy has in store for what will undoubtedly be a fantastic sixth and final season, we know The Mindy Project will live on as fans will continue to watch, discover and re-live all of the best moments from the complete series on Hulu.”
“I mean this half-jokingly, but at a certain point it was like, I think she’s dated every man in Manhattan,” Kaling told EW.com. “Sex and the City lasted for, what, six seasons with 10 episodes each? I don’t know that there’s been a show about a woman trying to find love in New York City that has lasted quite this long. And frankly, there’s no more actors in Hollywood left to date.”
Kidding aside, Kaling added, “We started this series when she was single, and now she’s married and has a kid and she has a stepdaughter, and it kind of just felt like [a few] more episodes was all we needed to wind this down.”
The Mindy Project‘s final season is expected to premiere in September.
Will you miss The Mindy Project, or does this feel like the right time for Kaling to wrap things up?
How many episodes? Because it definitely does not need a whole lot of episodes to wrap things up for good.
I suspect that it will be less than this years (5th season) 14 episodes.
I don’t know, of course, but I would look for about 8 (episodes) for a wrap up.
I think both Mindy Kaling and Hulu are ready to move on but want to wrap it up for the fans.
A nice gesture to be sure.
They need to get Danny back, repair his character and have them be end game.
Nope. Chris Messina is busy doing bit parts in forgettable movies.
Seeing as how his character became such a dog, it just wouldn’t make sense, and a series finale has to make sense. Hopefully, they don’t do one of those Sopranos finales where no one is sure what it means, including the actors.
I can’t believe that a well-written, genuinely funny show gets cancelled while 2BG is still on, a show where I know the not-funny punchline before anyone says it.
Well 2BG has not been renewed for a s7 so….
Huh? First of all, Mindy Project hasn’t been good since its last Fox season and secondly, Kaling apparently decided to end the show herself. Hulu didn’t cancel it so much as they just let it end. Add to that the fact that 2 Broke Girls is heavily on the bubble for next season and if it ends this season, both shows will have had 6 seasons each.
The show is still great, it’s different and clearly Danny leaving switched direction and MK’s original plan but I’ve loved the correction. How independent the character has gotten, and no lie I love Jeremy and Anna which shocked me.
OK, let the hulu binge begin! I’ve got to get caught up before the start of Season 6. Don’t cry Mindy fans, 6 seasons is a lot in this TV atmosphere.
Glad they got renewed for one more season. 6 seasons is a good run for the show. Can’t wait to see what happens in the final season this fall.
I’m sad to see a show I love stop but I get that MK has a lot of other opportunities and I appreciate she acknowledges that the narrative isn’t one that can live forever like a lot of sitcoms try to and is giving it a realistic run and arc.
All I can hope is Superstore lives past Mindy Project. So I don’t lose all my shows next year. :)