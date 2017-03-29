The Mindy Project to End After Season 6

Dr. Lahiri is settling down — and moving on.

The Mindy Project has been renewed for a sixth and final season at Hulu, TVLine has confirmed. The news comes just one day after the long-running comedy wrapped its fifth season, which found Mindy proposing to — then marrying — Ben.

“It has been an honor and a joy to work with Mindy and the entire creative team behind The Mindy Project,” Craig Erwich, Hulu’s Head of Content, said in a statement to EW.com, which first broke the news. “This series has been part of Hulu since we launched the service and, thanks to Mindy’s incredibly unique voice and vision, has remained one of our most popular and beloved series over the past five years. While we can’t wait to see what Mindy has in store for what will undoubtedly be a fantastic sixth and final season, we know The Mindy Project will live on as fans will continue to watch, discover and re-live all of the best moments from the complete series on Hulu.”

“I mean this half-jokingly, but at a certain point it was like, I think she’s dated every man in Manhattan,” Kaling told EW.com. “Sex and the City lasted for, what, six seasons with 10 episodes each? I don’t know that there’s been a show about a woman trying to find love in New York City that has lasted quite this long. And frankly, there’s no more actors in Hollywood left to date.”

Kidding aside, Kaling added, “We started this series when she was single, and now she’s married and has a kid and she has a stepdaughter, and it kind of just felt like [a few] more episodes was all we needed to wind this down.”

The Mindy Project‘s final season is expected to premiere in September.

Will you miss The Mindy Project, or does this feel like the right time for Kaling to wrap things up?