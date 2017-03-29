Nashville's Will Chase, Two Others Join HBO's Sharp Objects Adaptation

HBO’s upcoming take on Sharp Objects has added a trio of actors to its already impressive cast.

Nashville alum Will Chase has signed on to play grieving father Bob Nash in the adaptation of Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn’s novel, TVLine has learned. Bob’s daughter Ann was one of two preteen girls murdered in a small town; Amy Adams stars as crime reporter Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown after a stint in a psychiatric ward to investigate the murders.

Also joining the cast: Jackson Hurst (Drop Dead Diva), who’ll play small-town dreamer Kirk Lacey; and Jennifer Aspen (The Night Shift), who’ll play Jeannie Keene, another grieving parent whose son becomes a prime suspect in the murders. They join a star-studded cast including Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina and Elizabeth Perkins.

Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée is on board to helm all eight episodes, with UnREAL‘s Marti Noxon writing the episodes along with Flynn. And interestingly, HBO is referring to this as “the first season” — meaning it could possibly come back for more seasons, even if Season 1 covers the entire plot of the novel.