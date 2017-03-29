Michael Landes Joins Lauren Graham's Fox Comedy Pilot Linda From HR, Replacing White Collar's Tim DeKay

Linda From HR is making another major staffing change.

Michael Landes (Special Unit 2, Lois & Clark) has replaced White Collar vet Tim DeKay as the husband of Lauren Graham’s titular heroine in the Fox comedy pilot, TVLine has learned. According to sources, producers decided to take the character in a slightly different direction.

This is the project’s second significant casting shuffle. Last week we reported that This Is Us‘ Ryan Michelle Bathe had replaced ER alum Angel Laketa Moore in the role of Sierra, a mother of young triplets with whom Linda turns to for help.

The half-hour, single-camera sitcom centers on Graham’s Linda Plugh, an HR employee whose one bad decision throws her monotonous, unfulfilled existence into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing her work life, her home life and a secret that could unravel everything.

Up-and-coming writers Itai Grunfeld and Geoff Barbanell penned the Linda From HR pilot script and will serve as exec producers alongside Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Sitcom vet Marc Buckland (My Name is Earl, Scrubs) will direct.

The cast also includes Happy Endings‘ Zachary Knighton.