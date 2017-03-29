Linda From HR Recast
Shutterstock

Michael Landes Joins Lauren Graham's Fox Comedy Pilot Linda From HR, Replacing White Collar's Tim DeKay

By /

Linda From HR is making another major staffing change.

Michael Landes (Special Unit 2, Lois & Clark) has replaced White Collar vet Tim DeKay as the husband of Lauren Graham’s titular heroine in the Fox comedy pilot, TVLine has learned. According to sources, producers decided to take the character in a slightly different direction.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

This is the project’s second significant casting shuffle. Last week we reported that This Is Us‘ Ryan Michelle Bathe had replaced ER alum Angel Laketa Moore in the role of Sierra, a mother of young triplets with whom Linda turns to for help.

The half-hour, single-camera sitcom centers on Graham’s Linda Plugh, an HR employee whose one bad decision throws her monotonous, unfulfilled existence into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing her work life, her home life and a secret that could unravel everything.

Up-and-coming writers Itai Grunfeld and Geoff Barbanell penned the Linda From HR pilot script and will serve as exec producers alongside Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Sitcom vet Marc Buckland (My Name is Earl, Scrubs) will direct.

The cast also includes Happy Endings‘ Zachary Knighton.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

9 Comments
  1. Katie says:
    March 29, 2017 at 10:49 AM

    Is this good news or bad news for the likelihood that this will get picked up? I’d love to have Lauren Graham back on my screen!

    Reply
  2. Leona says:
    March 29, 2017 at 10:50 AM

    I adore Michael Landes!!! Will definitely watch this if it gets picked up!

    Reply
  3. Kaya says:
    March 29, 2017 at 11:06 AM

    What is even the point without Tim DeKay??

    Reply
    • Jennifer says:
      March 29, 2017 at 11:34 AM

      I’m with you. Sorry, Michael, but LG can’t really do anything but “parent” and she was HORRIBLE in the GG revival. I was only in it for DeKay. So, I’m out.

      Reply
      • Ann says:
        March 29, 2017 at 12:18 PM

        I barely even know who Dekay is, so this does nothing for me. I wonder what’s this direction they’re talking about? And what’s with the recasts.

        Reply
    • Temperance says:
      March 29, 2017 at 11:51 AM

      Of course. I didn’t see the ‘fit’ in the first place. I like DeKay, but I didn’t see that working. Sorry you don’t like the ever bankable LG – no accounting for taste.

      Reply
  4. MMD says:
    March 29, 2017 at 11:42 AM

    Sorry to see Tim DeKay leave which really lessens my interest.

    Reply
  5. Kathy says:
    March 29, 2017 at 11:45 AM

    I’m no longer interested in this show without Tim DeKay.

    Reply
  6. Jen Anonymous says:
    March 29, 2017 at 12:10 PM

    I’ve had a huge crush on Michael Landis since The Torkelsons, so this is great news, haha.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 